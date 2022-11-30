By JOHN MATTHIAS.

•

1. The Scent of Smoke.

Seeking a quote, I reach for an old

Shakespeare volume on my shelf, and

Open it on the desk. Two others

In the old Collins series, 1958 or 1959,

Fall on the floor. Picking them up

And putting them beside the volume

I had sought, I distinctly smell

The scent of smoke from a wood fire

Somewhere. It is from the books.

I take a volume in my hand and open

It wide, and rudely poke my nose

Into the crotch of the breaking spine.

That sends me spinning back in time

To early visits in a Suffolk house

In Hacheston. Memory aroused, I

can see where these four books had

Rested on the high, wide mantle

Of the central fireplace in this house

Where one still prepared wood fires in

Individual rooms when it was cold.

The mantle was formed by a large beam

On whose terms the room’s structure

Organized itself. On it rested medals,

Gold plates memorializing campaigns

In two World Wars, a small sword with

An engraved blade, and the four

Collins Shakespeares. It seemed then

A temptation to recite a monologue

From Henry IV or V. The open fire

Had scorched the leather covered books

Until they smelled so much of smoke

And fire they seemed an invitation

For a winter’s truce, a Christmas Eve

Fraternization like the famous one

In World War I.

Captain Adams

Sat on one side of the fire, the evening

Paper in his lap, and cleaned his pipe.

Mrs. Adams could be heard preparing

Dinner with the daily help, Miss Revel,

I sat facing the Captain. Then stood up

And chose the Collins volume that held

King Henry’s speech at Agincourt. Then

As now, I was seeking a quote. It was

A passage that a Brit most likely would have

Know by heart, obliged to memorize it

In his primary school. Silently I read the speech,

Remembering Olivier in the film I’d

Seen in my own elementary school where

Movies came to replace our memories of

Things we’d been told, and stories

Well-remembered by the old.

On the carpet

Well behind the fire, but still in its glow,

My two daughters played with their mother’s

Toy farm. One of them complained that there

Were too many cows and insufficient pigs.

Diana, my wife, was upstairs looking for

The pigs. But there were just enough hens

For the chicken coop, and there was one

Fine rooster to announce the dawn. As this

Was Christmas Eve, my daughter Laura

Had somewhere found a small box and made

A manger in a corner of the farm. Cynouai,

Her sister, could not decide which animal would

Make the best approximation of the Human

Child divinity who ought to lie in it. The farm had

Donkeys, but neither girl could find a camel

Or a wise man, so Farmer Jones and an old horse

Were made to serve. Eventually, a lamb

Went in the manger.

“More pigs,”

Diana said as she entered the room,

And everyone looked up. She gave the room

A sense of purpose and of art. The Captain

Smoked his pipe, I closed the Collins Shakespeare,

My daughters reached out hands for pigs, and

Mrs Adams said that dinner had been served

Next door. All of this at once!

At some point, I brought back

The set of Shakespeare to our Indiana home–

The Suffolk house

Was sold, and Hacheston itself became

A village haven for London commuters.

The books have

Rested on some high shelves for

Many years, but I’d not much consulted them.

The print’s too small now for my failing eyes

And I’m as old as Captain Adams was

That Christmas. There are no children in my house

And my wife died two years ago. But now

There seems to be some smoke in every room

From something not contained as fire was

In that Suffolk grate. I breathe it in like poison

Or like smoke from lotus flowers. The book

Itself seems like a fading coal in my hands.

I find the passage I was looking for, but have

No longer any need to write it down.

•

2. A Memory.

Times past I was proud of my memory.

I could reconstruct both sides of a conversation

That occurred fifty years ago; I could name

The authors and titles of the first couple of dozen

Books on, say, the third tier of my bookshelf

On being challenged to do it. And I was sometimes

Set other tasks: Remembering why I was in pain

For example; remembering why I had been happy.

A friend remembers an early death among the

Group of people we knew in California, a suicide.

Shall we all say his name? “Thrice blessed,”

Said Mandelstam, “is he who puts a name in

His song.” My friend does not remember the name

Of the man who died (who killed himself) and

Substitutes the generic “student.” I, too, remember

Roughly the circumstances of the tragedy.

A grad student in classics left a note and drove

Out to the beach and drowned himself. All of

This fifty years ago. After reading the poem I

Start thinking of all those who have died from

My years in California. Some went to Viet Nam,

Some to Canada as exiles, some kept at the grind

And ended up as professors. But this young man

Only drove as far as the ocean and swam out to the

Point when he knew he could never swim back.

I cannot think of his name. I write an email to my

Girlfriend of those years because she was a major

In classics and surely knew him as he was a

Fellow student in Greek and Latin classes. He was

A wealthy easterner, my friend’s poem recalls.

My girlfriend was from Bettendorf, Iowa. She

Writes back that she has no memory of the event

Or the person whose death I describe. I fear

She thinks I’m confused, but I’m not. I remember

With great clarity her account of the death, I

Remember her tears, I remember everything

Except for the young man’s name. She had been

A friend of his, I remember that with certainty.

I write to the poet whose poem set all of this in

Motion by publishing his poem. What, I ask, was

Our fellow student’s real name? He writes back

That he doesn’t remember, and that’s why

The name’s not in his poem, but only an

Account of the death of a “student of classics.”

Two years ago, a year ago, I could have

Supplied the name. At least I remember my

Girlfriend’s tears, the department closing down

For a day in his memory, an old professor’s

Aching grief as he spread the word. What was

The name? The name has become Anon.

A non-named in hey nonny no a noman poem.

Blessed is he who puts a name in his song.

•

3. A Late Style.

i.m. Peter Taylor and In the Tennessee Country

She, your mother, was only just fourteen

When she fell in love with your grandfather’s ward,

The natural son of his dead brother who spent

His summers in a Tennessee mountain shack and

His winters reading Kant and Schopenhauer

To educate himself for the menial tasks he performed

In the D.C. office of your mother’s dad, who was

The U.S. Senator from Tennessee. The ward’s name was

Aubrey Tucker Bradshaw, and in that year when

Trudy was fourteen, he was twenty-one.

When I say your mother, your grandfather,

Your this or that, I’m often thinking of the narrator

In the last book you managed to write, working

With an amanuensis and slowly dictating

Between strokes and with other infirmities a prose

One critic called “so graceful and lucid one has

The impression that it simply happened,

Dropping from the heavens onto the page” –

And when I say you, I also mean “you the author,”

And willingly conflate the maker of the book

With a character, something we’ve all been

Taught not to do since school days and for the

Best of reasons –

Your mother, then,

The Senator’s daughter and

Kin to her early flame, Aubrey Tucker Bradshaw –

Bradshaw the name of Aubrey’s mother

Whose lover died and left the first family of the state

An illegitimate son, cousin to the Senator’s

Three daughters and enigma to his

Grandson – you – insofar as all of this is told

By the narrator whose memory we cling to in

Our confusion, saying you, you —

It all starts on a train. The Senator has died

And his body, resting in an elaborate coffin, is guarded

In turn by his three sons-in-law and sometimes

By Aubrey, whom all the others disdain and who

In their turn are disdained by him, the ward. The train

Includes a baggage car for the coffin and

Two pullmans for the Senator’s three daughters,

Their husbands, and the child-version

Of the grown-up narrator who’s inspired

In large part by the dead man’s famous “stories”

Which have been re-told, with variations, down

The years—but not, of course, told on the journey

Bearing “the most popular man in the Senate” and a friend

Of William Howard Taft, president at the time – 1916 –

And himself an eager audience for the dead man’s tales.

The train’s sorrowful ride is from Washington to Nashville

And people line the tracks, just as they had for Lincoln.

In Nashville he lay in state, and then resumed his

Journey to Knoxville station, during which, or maybe

Shortly after the arrival, Aubrey Tucker Bradshaw

Simply disappears —

“Train of thought,” we say,

“Flowing River of Words.” From Aubrey’s disappearance

You could tell your tale at leisure, follow parenthetical

Associations out of bounds to non-sequiturs if it

Should please, wait with patience while your mother

Said her poems — “Trudy tell us ‘Laska,’ ‘Snowbound,’

‘Locksley Hall’ — but don’t place a jar in Tennessee

The way some modern poet might, breaking it

To signify the lost state of Franklin, ghosting still

In isolation after war with North Carolina, place in which

To disappear that might, like Brigadoon, only come

Alive again on one day of the year.

Hiding in that figurative Franklin of his mind,

Aubrey was sometimes glimpsed or heard about –

A name spoken in a restaurant coming from

A conversation’s reference to a Colonel Bradshaw-Tucker;

A colleague’s recounting of a story he had heard from

A man called A.N. Bradshaw, “an urbane and

Distinguished-looking person with a Van Dyke beard

And wearing a kind of Prince Albert coat with tails;”

A presence in the house of a Rhode Island socialite

Who passed through a door with his double on her arm;

Even in a bit of newspaper – the Washington Post –

Used to wrap up lettuce from a visit to the marketplace

Which revealed, when unwrapped and laid down flat

An aging but familiar face. It was like discovering

A Sappho fragment on the unwound winding cloth

Of a mummy —

In the course of this you passed your final years,

You the author, while the you who is

A character traces his own life from would-be artist

To a narrow art historian working on the Pre-Raphaelites.

Through it all, Aubrey’s still spotted at the edge of things

From time to time.

It’s mostly at funerals when

He appears, lurking at the back of the funeral home,

The church, the grave side family group, as one by one

The daughters and the sons-in-law of the Patriarch

Begin to die. And so time passes, and you – both character

And author — age into your final postures, crouched

Over a desk with pen in hand, one writing on Pre-Raphaelites,

The other on the family for which the first both champions

And laments archaic habits and old traditions in which

A man could find himself a ward –

And you, my own

First teacher of the reach of an imagination and

The possibility of breaching conventions which the

Public life of old families, mine as well as yours, might

Wish upon their young, finally summoned Aubrey back

At the end of your book. Wearing electrodes on your

Legs to kill the neuropathic pain, leaning on a cane,

And fearing yet another stroke, you ended by

Dictating Aubrey’s reappearance as transfigured man,

Freed of his wardship, but also invalid like you,

Weird of expression, hyperbolic in his speech, fierce

In his strangeness – his history of moving through

His secret life as thing self-created –

And so, like

Your hero Henry James, you’re forced

To dictation at the end, spinning sentences that

Your amanuensis strains to gather on the page.

He sees that your eyes are looking not at him

But vaguely into space, and that your story’s

Left the realm of ink and paper and begun to

Take possession of your body. “Often,” your

Amanuensis wrote, “Peter would suddenly laugh

And turn to me and look with sudden joy in

His face, delighting with the hapless teller’s

Misunderstanding of his tale, struggling with

His vain attempts to untangle tangles of his

Own delusional musings.”

You and you I praise.

The tangler and untangler both. Teller and the told.

Who, a critic said, would ever guess that such

A frail old man could write such a vital book. And who

Would think that such a book could write

In its strange written way such a youthful, vital man.

♦

JOHN MATTHIAS, a contributing editor of The Fortnightly Review, is also editor emeritus of Notre Dame Review, emeritus professor of English at Notre Dame and the author of some thirty books of poetry, translation, criticism, and scholarship. Shearsman Books published his three volumes of Collected Poems, as well as the uncollected long poem, Trigons, two more volumes of poetry, Complayntes for Doctor Neuro and Acoustic Shadows and a novel, Different Kinds of Music. Tales Tall & Short— Fictional, Factual and In Between was published by Dos Madres, followed by his 2020 New Yorker memoir, “Living with a Visionary.” His latest collection, Varieties of Homage, was published in 2022 by Odd Volumes, the Fortnightly’s imprint. His Fortnightly archive is here.