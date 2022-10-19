And three more poems.

By STEVE XERRI.

Garden in Heat

after Roland Barthes

Punctum : the modest incidental in any picture

that proves the most magnetic to the eye –

& in this garden the point where the visual flic-

flac comes to a halt is the bead of oozing

sap, that infant amber, glowing on the trunk

of a sick tree in the sunlight slathered

across the garden, where we might imagine

the Forms are danced into actuality

between throbbing brick walls, clothed

in flesh of one kind or another – bodies

of muscle & blood, of cellulose & chlorophyll

– here the perfect O of a navel pulled

slightly oval as your lover reaches up to tug

cherries from the branch – here the peony’s

incurved layers of pink-suffused petals

& sly protrusion of powdered stamens –

everything set shimmering on the air,

the silent horn blare that shakes us

in our mesh of senses. We’d happily forgo

entry to the removed quiet of any heaven

to prolong this lull in the flight of successive

nows : superstition calls this the snaring

of the soul by beauty but who could fall

for that idea when, under a sky as blue as paint

we feel the suspense of long grass waiting

for the scythe to strike it to hay, & we know

what comes next – how limbs go slack,

waists thicken, petal frills lie dropped

& seeds ripen in the disclosed triple ovary.

There is no staying. Darkness approaches

on the edge of a blade, under the wheels

of a van, no surprise, a perpetual surprise.

But nowhere in the garden can we find,

try as we might, anything more demonic

than the tiny striped weevil labouring

into close-up with his snouty head on.

•

Bird Life : Lindisfarne

To imagine a language means to imagine a form of life – Wittgenstein

Between open mudflats

& the heights of the sky,

nothing but one grey islet

lapped by grey waters, no

motion but the soft purl

of currents in shallow

channels & points of flinty

light glinting in a sequence

untrackable to human eyes.

♦

All is flat as photographs – until

the shore breaks with godwits

lifting from their resting places

by the hundreds, fragments of dark

earth taking to the air in a fluid

envelope continually redrawn

as if they were tethered each

to each by a wingtip, held

in the elastic net of instinct.

Of course the poem wants to find

the meaning of this constantly

unfixing formation, wants us

to slide into bird thought

& make sense of the sky-shoaling ;

to reverse from that form of life

into language, wording the sheer

glide down the edge of air, possessed

of the knack embedded in flight-

muscles & feathers ; to know the flock

as it knows itself – & how much of this

is the sharing of blood warmth at dusk,

or the predator-baffling dance

of vast numbers, or simply a mass

exuberance of the body in itself.

♦

Reader, says the poem, on my updraft

be unbound from earth, your heavy-boned

exile at an end, & soar, if only a moment,

made in new shape. It’s a lie : crossing

the threshold we fall out of language

our mammal minds wiped –

•

Water Baby

They found a black thing in the water, and said it was Tom’s body, and that he had been drowned. They were utterly mistaken. Tom was quite alive; and … not only his dirt, but his whole husk and shell had been washed quite off him, and the pretty little real Tom was washed out of the inside of it, and swam away.

—Charles Kingsley

i

They found a body in the water & said it was Artin’s,

that it had overshot the white cliffs, passed the coast of Kent

& been three months in the sea before currents drew it

to a sheltered Norwegian bay. We who can’t picture the soul

shrugging free with its ruff of gills in place of lungs

look for a way to confront what’s been done to him

by fighters, traffickers, duped parents : but the mind

flinches from the image of sightless sockets angled

upward to the sky as friendly hands turn over what floats

face down in icy shallows in the posture of the drowned,

trailing grazed hands on the stones / make it stop make

it stop / imagine instead the distance of a news camera

between us & the huddle on the shore where the find

is zipped into a bag ready for transfer to a bright-lit

slab & the story’s end can begin to be told,

refracted through the colourless language of forensics,

through coastguard co-ordinates & coroner’s statements,

his identity read in a path-lab from sampled DNA,

his slow progress through the waterways mapped,

his last hours conjectured & a single image

released to the press by police, showing the husk

that held his form in the waves, a blue all-in-one suit

with red lining & fake-fur trim to the hood, opened

emptied cleansed & closed up, the little embodied boy

washed out of it, swimming away into the unseeable.

ii

the child has had his write-up but not

his song though what is there to sing of

when he meets no talkative fish no

capering seahorse or fairy companion

sees no soft sandbed where cartoon

crabs wave jagged claws no pinpoint

stars scattered across a ceiling of water

hears no roar of sea music in the shells

of his ears nor any lament, his mourners

dead before him third time unlucky waiting

for a safe tide to make the crossing

no hand to push the weedfloat of hair

back from his brow only oceans

of white paper waiting for a sign

iii

/ that the instinct to spit keeps his mouth just clear

till a surge scoops him onto a land where they don’t

throw stones at him or swear at him whose name

means pure, but settle him, teach him, give him

a new language, any one of many new starts

/ that someone comes to grasp a sleeve & haul him out

alive, another rinses his limbs of their skin of salt

& in time we see him crouched at the edge

of a playground with a classmate who shows him

tiny gold coins in the seedpods of shepherd’s purse

/ that he is delivered to a life wedged into a corner

of rough land between fields, with foxgloves growing

in the shade of trees & his time spent learning

to be good with horses to be handy with his fists,

a life with too little money in it to feel safe

/ that he only gets to his twenties then smacks his car

at speed into a ditch / that in the middle of a business

presentation he falls heart-stopped to the floor / that

the bathroom mirror shows his white hair falling away

in handfuls as the medication battles cellular riot

iv

sing him his trace

into the future, no more at hazard

than any of us at play for now

among the waves of light

the waves of sound

[Note : Artin Iran Nezhad was a Kurdish-Iranian boy of 15 months who died along with all his immediate family in their attempt to cross the English Channel in October 2020.]

•

The New World

i

as they step from wooden ships,

they see themselves alighting

from the Lord’s cupped hand

sent to build an Eden on this earth,

armed with the promise of dominion

over the beasts & birds & fish

of their new home ; chosen

to take possession of everything

they dig from the soil or pluck

in abundance from the trees

across the grassland

a carpet of fallen stars

makes them doubt their eyes,

their minds : which, revealed

as light-bearing beetles, leaves them

hard put to say if their wonder

is diminished or increased

ii

hammers & saws go rusty in damp air,

precious seedcorn is devoured by rats,

root crops rot black in the dirt

before they can be gathered, & sleek salmon

waggling upstream dance past their hooks :

shivering under their plain worsted

the pioneers find themselves forced

to barter with the heathen naked but for pelts

& feathers : by winter’s end, dysentery

& scurvy, scarletina & pneumonia

have scoured the settlements, so that the life

is coughed out of many & the survivors

who scoop the corpses into swampy ground

take contagion also, though the clothes

of the dead & the pallets they had lain on

are put to the fire with their keepsakes

& their bibles

in his fever one of their number

sees an image of a coming kingdom

of desire & having, every creature

a mouth feeding feeding feeding

& the ordained division of day

from dark broken by a glitter

in the desert, signifying a city

pointing its crystal towers to heaven

from flatlands where once stood

nothing but boulders & cactus

iii

spotlit hoardings proclaim these the good times

& millions of individuals buy in to the vision,

housed in daring architecture at a great remove

from the land that feeds them, spending money

that spins itself from itself – the stretched cars

they drive all tailfins & chrome, arrowing

along highways out of town to the drive-in

where they watch pearl-skinned gods

& goddesses rehearsing new myths

projected gigantic & booming under the stars –

while land is being farmed to dust, oil

bled constantly in gushes from its rockbed

& alongside the cicadas’ hum a tireless chug

of metal fans clamped to every building

whirrs a stale outbreath into the heat-

shimmered landscape while on the inside

ice-cubes floating in a hi-ball

melt with decorous slowness

bedding down in the ‘fast affordable air’

of a motel room, better offer a prayer

that this won’t be the night

when the faultlines can no longer hold

& the waiting rift opens under the whole

caboodle on its unstable foundation,

street grids shearing square from square

the noon sky murky with fume & smoke

no water spare to halt wild fires,

while on the news-footage fleeing

tail-lights slip out of focus & merge

with the horizon, a ring of flame

the eye can’t see past

iv

under a blue sky long left behind,

a kid shadowed by a scratchy hound

has crossed through the tangled orchard,

his bare legs prickled by its long grass,

& is now trawling a familiar stream

for sticklebacks with a little bamboo-

handled net the dream has just salvaged

from oblivion : crunching on a scrumped

apple, he idly swats away gnats that bounce

in the humid air & already his thought

is on speeding away to the big city –

big money – big big life

there are no seasons in this place

of perpetual windstorm at the very edge

of the possible – no moving water

or easy tillage no fliers or burrowing things

– but in the shadow of this rock a clutch

of aluminium hulls, their hatches agape,

from which have clambered a handful of souls,

geriatrically slow in thick-soled gravity boots,

their expressions of fear or of marvel

masked by gold-foiled polycarbon visors

there’s a rare deliciousness

to setting foot where no others may go,

to walking without being bumped against

or tasting someone’s breath in your mouth :

worth stepping off the world for, trusting

an umbilical cord of dollars to feed

your lungs with filtered oxygen, finding safety

& salvation untethered from the mother world

where the multitudes are swarming in filth

& disease, in wastage & riot

here, isotope-powered prospector droids

comb the valley floors for scattered traces

of bauxite & deposits of lithium,

monitored from the geodesic palazzo

by a band of trail-blazers fed year-round

on phials of flavoured amino-shake

& hydroponic salads grown by the light

of the New World’s double sun

♦

STEVE XERRI is a former teacher, musician and designer. He was Canterbury Festival Poet of the Year 2017 and has been published in numerous print and online magazines, including The Fortnightly Review, Ink Sweat and Tears, The Interpreter’s House, The Poetry Shed, Poetry Society Newsletter, Sentinel Literary Quarterly and Stride. His first pamphlet Mutter/Land was published in 2020 by Oystercatcher Press.