By ANTHONY HOWELL.

Odin, known as the outlaws’ patron,

Radiates waves of probability,

Facts being as relative as theory

While vying points-of-view bedevil Rashomon.

His mercury manipulates

Quantum mechanics.

Though truth trickles down to us

As feebly as money does,

Hermes Trismegistus

Charts the bounds of an abyss

Which looks up as well as down.

To bolster our myopia is by no means protective.

May the occult of a fluid sort of physics

Celebrate a vision that’s ignored,

Pluck out the view projected by our media

And open up a window in its bathtub-style cockpit

Onto a luminous Word:

This shall dispel the hallucination

Disorientated by an orientation

That is unequivocally false.

And as for that material that Stalin so insisted on,

Skilled in our Hermetic arts we can expose

The fallacy of a pragmatic programme

Guided by a mission-driven hoax

To build with blocks of what should be

That will in time dissolve.

Through it all, we see

The manipulation of each mechanism

Processing the fabric of a dream —

Though we have all been outlawed by decree

Amid price hikes and market crashes.

Only the elites will weather this malaise — unless

— Right brain, left eye —

Unless some inner view predicts the seer’s identity,

Trusting to his intuition

That we may adjust our behaviour.

Odin went to Mímir,

Eye to eye, the wisest of the wise.

The blind eye is sacred to Nelson

Turning a patch to the order,

Dreaming up an image of the world

That his one receptor projected.

Rhetoric is grounded in purpose,

Not in empty rules.

To alter the terms of a question

Asked by a well at the base of Yggdrasill,

Peremptory assertions may come to grief

On the rocks of anti-armour capabilities.

From the relational perspective

Of the world tree supporting all the realms,

One foot out of the door, one foot on a banana skin,

For all his heavily-armoured frame, Thor will lose the fight

Where quarks and gluons swirl

Until his rolling head has come to rest.

Those who insist they are right

Can rarely accommodate a radical suggestion.

Life is gossip,

Mímir said to Odin.

This is the lore of the women:

Worthwhile in fog of quanta as in fog of war.

Odin could drink from the well

Only after a sacrifice.

How do you defeat an opponent

Who is by nature stronger than you are?

Thus did the wanderer forfeit his eye.

He plucked it out himself.

Thor may wield his hammer with aplomb,

But Odin asks of womankind

Their lore – the learning of natural things

Generating complex rings of interactions.

Even for numbers we only have words

And what are these but nodes between phenomena

Giving early warning against threats

By the intuition of some independent entity?

An apple never was the fruit –

But Lenin gets no further than did Newton.

Apple that is no more material than you are or me

Defined merely by motion and by mass

Grown too big to succeed.

Weigh that against too massive now to fail.

Situated in the initial detection,

Stalking and assessment of ballistic entities,

Once upon a time

Stories would turn into circles

Before being reassigned to ground-located radars

Raised on otherworldly worlds

With more imagination than we ourselves possess.

In the beginning the word was ‘in the beginning’…

Odin’s eye will set the basis for

Our situated self’s interpretation.

All cows are black in the dark

For nature has such tricks up her sleeve

Since experience declares

A disavowal of autonomy

That’s neither in the runes nor

In the knowledge of the female

Nor in any early indications

Of a radical difference between them

And Odin losing an eye in order to acquire

Awareness that there are no depositories of truth,

Harvesting instead a capability

Supporting our defence.

Solipsism wars against Gestalt

And thought then ceases to be limpid

Against ballistic missiles

And novel hypersonic threats,

Yet if both eyes observe the one trajectory

A granule of existence takes it cannot hit its mark,

While adding in the articulations

Of a spirit’s eight-legged horse

Participating in the correspondence

In which that phenomenon manifests itself.

And à propos the project’s multinational

Development initiative,

Any such phenomenon so registered

Requires the inclusion of all that is related

To a space-based, projectile

Early warning narrative

Just as you may squint to thread a needle.

The unambiguous description

Odin’s single eye reveals contributes to

The relevant relative information.

Giving up an eye for the gift of intuition,

Odin is the ancestor of Heisenberg and Bohr.

Molecules of DNA may codify

The aeons in their billions

Trekked by hordes of men, trailing their women behind them.

Knowledge of the vulva resides on the islands.

And the biochemic process of developing

A space-based missile early warning capability

Demonstrates the blade has two sides.

Islands are ruled by women, mainlands drifted across

In low entropy

To create a situation’s threat awareness.

What is needed is contextuality.

The needle has one eye

Swarming with correlations

Between all ballistic and hypersonic threats.

There was a feuding once between

The women people and the men people.

This motivates the basis for

Intergalactic actions through its initial divide.

Being then is nothing if not action,

But there are many subtleties to that.

Thor’s hammer represents intentionality

By providing blunt shock and awe.

Ah, but has Odin ever lost a war?

Guile and persuasion versus brute force.

And as with relative definitions, trade-offs,

And unstable architectures,

Just as any single grain may flow through many holes,

The significant gods have died and remain alive.

Psychopomps suggest that they exist

On the other side of the wall,

As alive and as dead as a physicist’s cat.

What makes a medley of myths a single story?

Just as the vulva intervenes

In the least initiative that might set the basis

For elements, sensations, even time,

Which exists only as a set of relations,

You prefer your future multilateral programme

To be based on the easiest of answers.

Still, it is said that the eye continues to see

Independently.

Basically the socket and its emptiness

Underscores the SBMEW capability –

The eye removed from its socket

Gets dropped into the well’s broth

To serve our security goals.

Why would you surrender such an attribute?

After Odin dangles on the tree

He reads its twigs as runes.

– An eye, a kidney, an arm?

To drink the mead of knowledge from a pain

Creates an entanglement

Enriched by layers of meaning.

Meanwhile a term being used is the same

As the word Loki uses as a taunt.

What is relinquished hallows a space:

A socket which gets occupied,

For here is a word which may refer equally

To telepathic openness or sexual receptivity

That makes your objective seem to everyone’s advantage,

Acknowledging the creed of Machiavelli.

This kind of right-brain, intuitive ability

Which is considered feminine even today

Is rooted in the three worlds

And reaches to the sky.

Tacitus tells us that the tribes

Held women in high honour and attributed to them

The relational complexity

Of quantum field theory as it feeds the tree:

A superior spiritual ability

Which calls for changing consciousness and elevating energy.

Drink of the mead of its intuition.

Ultimate existence has been shipwrecked:

Included were accomplishments such as spirit journeying,

Weather working and the magic that affects men’s minds.

This is the challenge that stares at Mímir’s head

Each morning, as it drinks from Odin’s pledge.

As such, it proves the natural complement

To an intellectual, runic male magic.

With its relationship to hidden things,

This is the distaff side to wisdom.

A woman who practices this craft

Is known as a Vulva;

Knowing things not only in their depth

By focused peer, but also in their breadth.

Knowing in a single-eyed,

Masculine practitioner her Semen.

And we too can share in her breadth of perception

If we have the wit and the will enough to win her.

In parallax, the visible displacement

Or the conflict in the evident direction of a thing

That we may encounter at the well

Hints that with a loss we gain acuity of view,

Lost as perceived from two different points

Not on any line with the object.

One modern witch proposes this

As the very peak of our enigmatic challenges

Since it conveys to us a world

Of interdependence and contingencies.

Thus it was he sacrificed his depth to hit the spot.

Breadth and depth alike have their uses.

Depth is afforded by the slight parallax

Between one side of your nose and the other.

Thus us humans possess depth perception.

Contrariwise, animals whose eyes are placed

More towards the sides of their heads,

Possess greater breadth of perception.

Us humans possess far greater depth.

Contrariwise, animals whose eyes are placed

More towards the sides of their heads,

Possess far greater breadth.

Depth is afforded by the slight parallax

Between one side of your nose and the other.

Thus it was he sacrificed his depth to hit the spot.

Breadth and depth alike have their uses

Since they convey to us a world

Of interdependence and contingencies.

One modern witch proposes this

As the very peak of our enigmatic challenges –

Lost as perceived from two different points

Not on any line with the object

That we may encounter at the well.

Squinting with a loss, we gain acuity of view

From parallax; the visible displacement

Or the conflict in the evident direction of a thing.

And we too can share in her breadth of perception

If we have the wit and the will enough to win her.

Knowing in the single-eyed

Masculine practitioner her Semen,

Knowing things not only in their depth

By focused peer, but also in their breadth,

A woman who practices this craft

Is known as a Vulva.

With its relationship to hidden things,

This is the distaff-side to wisdom.

As such, it is the natural complement

To an intellectual, runic male magic.

This is the challenge that stares at Mímir’s head

Each morning, as it drinks from Odin’s pledge:

Included are accomplishments such as spirit journeying,

Weather working and the magic that affects men’s minds.

Drink of the mead of its intuition

Ultimate existence has been shipwrecked:

A superior spiritual ability

Calls for changing consciousness and elevating energy

In the relational complexity

Of quantum field theory as it feeds the tree.

Tacitus tells us that the tribes

Held women in high honour and attributed to them

— Rooted in the three worlds

And reaching to the sky —

The kind of right-brain, intuitive ability

Which is considered feminine even today.

Make your objective seem to everyone’s advantage

Acknowledging the creed of Machiavelli,

For here is a word which may refer equally

To telepathic openness or sexual receptivity.

What is relinquished hallows a space,

A socket which gets occupied.

Meanwhile a term being used is the same

As the word Loki uses as a taunt

Which creates an entanglement

Enriched by layers of meaning —

An eye, a kidney, an arm? —

You drink the mead of knowledge from a pain.

After Odin dangles on the tree

He reads its twigs as runes

To serve our security goals.

Why would you surrender such an attribute?

The eye removed from its socket

Gets dropped into the well’s broth.

Basically the socket and its emptiness

Underscores the SBMEW capability.

Still, it is said that the eye continues to see

Independently,

Or do you prefer your future multilateral programme

To be based on the easiest of answers

For elements, sensations? Even time

Exists only as a set of relations

Just as the vulva intervenes

In the least initiative that might set her basis

Alive yet as dead as a physicist’s cat.

What makes a medley of myths a single story?

Psychopomps suggest that they exist

On the other side of the wall.

And just as any single grain may flow through many holes,

The significant gods have died and remain alive

With relative definitions, trade-offs

And unstable architectures.

Ah, but has Odin ever lost a war?

Guile and persuasion versus brute force.

Thor’s hammer represents intentionality

By providing blunt shock and awe.

Being then is nothing if not action,

But there are many subtleties to that

Which motivates the basis

For intergalactic actions through its initial divide.

There was a feuding once between

The women people and the men people

Swarming with correlations

Between all ballistic and hypersonic threats.

What was needed was contextuality.

The needle has one eye

In low entropy.

To create a situation’s threat awareness

Demonstrates the blade has two sides.

Islands are ruled by women, mainlands drifted across,

And the biochemic process of developing

A space-based missile early-warning capability

Trekked by hordes of men, trailing their women behind them.

Knowledge of the vulva resides on the islands

Where molecules of DNA may codify

The aeons in their billions.

Giving up an eye for the gift of intuition,

Odin is the ancestor of Heisenberg and Bohr.

Odin’s single eye conceals attributes to

The relevant relative information

Just as you may squint to thread a needle

With the unambiguous description

Of a space-based, projectile

Early warning narrative.

Any such phenomenon so registered

Requires the inclusion of all that is related

À propos the project’s multinational

Development initiative

Participating in the correspondence

In which that phenomenon manifests itself,

Adding in the articulations

Of a spirit’s eight-legged horse.

Yet if both eyes observe the one trajectory

A granule of existence takes it cannot hit its mark

Among ballistic missiles

And novel hypersonic threats.

Solipsism wars against Gestalt

And so thought ceases to be limpid;

Harvesting instead a liability

Distorting our defence.

Odin loses an eye in order to acquire

Awareness that there are no depositories of truth

Nor any early indications

Of a radical difference between them –

Neither in the runes nor

In the knowledge of the female,

Since experience declares

A disavowal of autonomy.

All cows are black in the dark

For nature has such tricks up her sleeve.

Odin’s eye will set the basis for

Our situated self’s interpretation

Of more imagination than we ourselves possess.

In the beginning the word was ‘in the beginning’…

Before being reassigned to ground-located radars

Raised on otherworldly worlds.

Once upon a time

Stories would turn into circles

Situated in the initial detection,

Stalking and assessment of ballistic entities

Grown too big to succeed.

Weigh that against too massive now to fail:

Apple that is no more material than you are or me

Defined merely by motion and by mass.

An apple never was the fruit

But Lenin gets no further than did Newton,

Given early warning against threats

By the intuition of an independent entity.

Even for numbers we only have words

And what are these but nodes between phenomena?

Their lore – the learning of natural things

Generating complex rings of interactions.

Thor may wield his hammer with aplomb,

But Odin asks of womankind.

Thus did the wanderer forfeit his eye.

He plucked it out himself.

How do you defeat an opponent

Who is by nature stronger than you are?

That he could drink from the well

Only after a sacrifice —

This is the lore of the women,

Worthwhile in fog of quanta as in fog of war.

Life is gossip,

Mímir said to Odin.

Those who insist they are right

Can rarely accommodate a radical suggestion

Where quarks and gluons swirl

Until his rolling head has come to rest:

One foot out of the door, one foot on a banana skin,

For all his heavily-armoured frame, Thor will lose the fight

From the relational perspective

Of the world tree supporting all the realms.

Peremptory assertions may come to grief

On the rocks of anti-armour capabilities.

To change the terms of the question

Asked by a well at the base of Yggdrasill,

Rhetoric is grounded in purpose

Not in empty rules.

Dreaming up an image of the world

Which his one receptor projected,

The blind eye is sacred to Nelson

Turning a patch to the order.

Odin went to Mímir,

Eye to eye, the wisest of the wise,

Trusting to his intuition

That we may adjust our behaviour

— Right brain, left eye —

Unless some inner view predicts the seer’s identity

Amid price hikes and market crashes.

Only the elites will weather this malaise — unless

Processing the fabric of a dream,

Though we have all been outlawed by decree,

Through it all, we see

The manipulation of each mechanism

To build with blocks of what should be

That will in time dissolve.

And the fallacy of a pragmatic programme

Guided by a mission-driven hoax,

And as for that material that Stalin so insisted on,

Skilled in our Hermetic arts we can expose

Disorientation by the disorientated

That is unequivocally false,

And under a luminous word

This shall dispel the hallucination,

Pluck out the view projected by our media

And open up a window in its bathtub-style cockpit.

May the occult of a fluid sort of physics

Celebrate a vision that’s ignored

Which looks down as well as up.

To bolster our myopia is by no means protective.

Hermes Trismegistus

Charts the bounds of an abyss.

Though truth trickles down to us

As feebly as money does,

His mercury manipulates

Quantum mechanics;

Facts being as relative as theory

While vying points-of-view bedevil Rashomon.

Odin, known as the outlaws’ patron,

Radiates waves of probability.

♦

ANTHONY HOWELL, a former dancer with the Royal Ballet, was founder of The Theatre of Mistakes and performed solo at the Hayward Gallery and at the Sydney Biennale. His articles on visual art, dance, performance, and poetry have appeared in many publications including Art Monthly, The London Magazine, Harpers & Queen, The Times Literary Supplement. He is a contributing editor of The Fortnightly Review. In 2001 he received a LADA bursary to study the tango in Buenos Aires and now teaches the dance at his studio/gallery The Room in Tottenham Hale. He is the author of a seminal textbook, The Analysis of Performance Art: A Guide to Its Theory and Practice. Details about his collaborative project, Grey Suit Online, are here. In 2019, his exploration of psychic chaos, Multilation (with Consciouness), was published by the Fortnightly’s imprint, Odd Volumes. His latest collection is Invention of Reality (The High Window).