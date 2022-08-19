By PETER RILEY.

.

A sense that there may well be world

but there is probably no future. Earth’s

moisture sucked into the blue sky,

lost rhymes fallen into dry ditches.

Dream songs of perfect stasis, sung

in corners of the Kalahari, where

nothing more is asked of earth than its

changes. The Refugee, parked somewhere,

listens to the total darkness and knows

future is all there can be, to this entire

blackness what can there be but a slow dawn?

♦

The leaves everywhere are a-twitter

with passionate apprehension, summer

heat in April meaning the world is alive

but argumentative. It rattles. Everything:

tongue, toes, teeth, tins they all rattle

society rattles in joy and dole, the lorry

rattles its way across Belgium, crows, water pipes,

windows, Beethoven, they all rattle and shake.

And all this rattling rattles towards us, getting

quieter and faster as it gets nearer until it seems

to enclose us in a gently trembling mist

which is all we know of current world and people.

♦

What we know : Time sets all things right,

and It is all for everyone such as there is of it

and We do not go, we stop. Listen to the music

in the sky while the inspector

examines the seal on the tailgate.

Unnoticed, another love-locked innocent

slides over the edge as soul by soul and silently

they do into nonentity. The last San Bushman

waiting at a corner of perception, the last expert,

the last inspector, an invisible tear

reaching the right lip, and thinking,

“Bliss was it in that dawn to be alive!”

♦

There is no word. The birds have departed,

the trains come and go. We sit in groups

measuring the starry threshold, in search

of magnyfycence

“… compatible in Skelton’s conception with

magnificentia, a sub-virtue of Fortitude, a virtue

traditionally held to consist of a measured self-

control through which one could withstand

the temptations of both prosperity and adversity.”

♦

Remembering a childhood passed

in grey streets populated by shades.

A shade sells you vegetables, a shade

brings bottles of milk to your doorstep.

A shade dictates mental arithmetic, a shade

works a sausage machine, a shade drills your teeth.

A shade prays. The light passes through them,

they don’t cast shadows and mirrors don’t reflect them.

A group of shades on the other side of the road

stops and calls me and asks what’s my name, what

am I doing here who look so fresh and substantial

and when shall I be on my way.

♦

Mattress on bare boards in the corner.

One of everything: one spoon, one cup,

one bowl, one plate, one ring,

one toothbrush, three Christmas cards.

No heating. Out of the front door at

eight to meet the blaze of snow, returning

at ten with an electric fire, and a branch

of holly in berry. Centuries of mutual

aid open before us, make and mend,

borrow and beg, far from home.

♦

At the back of Rochdale there are

bowers of inebriate geology where streams

pass between grassed humps among small trees.

You can’t take a car any further, enter a farmyard

and apologetically turn round, careful on the mud.

In these hollows is where they gather

and hand touches upper arm gently,

turning to hum in your ear

fortuna desperata or any other

municipal song-sheet. This is where

the troths are plighted, the deals sealed

that will never be broken, dependent

on a courtesy residual in the structure.

♦

The night is increasingly a door

opening to let the chorus in, the land

unfolding from its borders.

Robin, fill your little lungs,

and blow your meaning over the fields

fortissimo for the new year.

Be clear and precise, a clarion call

across the solar wind, prelude

to the mass response.

A chorus of slaves, a chorus of prisoners,

a chorus of refugees, singing down

country roads into the town.

♦

Outside and otherwise there’s nothing,

nothing left, nowhere to go and nothing to be

except the past. Which comes ready sliced.

It’s all been contracted out and dispersed

taking its memory and its pride with it.

I’m talking about Bamako. I’m talking

about Venice. I’m talking about home.

♦

PETER RILEY, the poetry editor of The Fortnightly Review’s New Series, is a former editor of Col­lec­tion, and the au­thor of fif­teen books of po­et­ry (in­clud­ing The Gla­cial Stair­way [Car­canet, 2011]) – and some of prose. He lives in York­shire and is the recipient of a 2012 Cholmondeley Award for poetry. His personal website is here.

Peter Riley’s Collected Poems, containing work from 1962 to 2017, was published in two volumes by Shearsman in 2018, followed by Truth, Justice, and the Companionship of Owls from Longbarrow Press in 2019. An earlier book, Due North, was shortlisted for the Forward Prize in 2015. A collection of his early ‘Poetry Notes’ columns was collected in The Fortnightly Reviews: Poetry Notes 2012-2014, and published in 2015 by Odd Volumes, our imprint. A second volume is in the works. An archive of his Fortnightly columns is here.

“Proof…” is a sequence of 20 poems the first seven of which are in Shearsman Magazine no. 133/4, October 2033, with thanks to Kelvin Corcoran.