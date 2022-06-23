Two poems.

By FRED JOHNSTON.

ARC

Arc almost perfect in a perfect sky of early June

Blue still and alive with light

The red orb blackened as it gained height

And it was coming to me

Batted with a dancer’s ease

Certain, effortless, a pure dream of a thing, a spin too soon

There’s an unhappy moment of recalibration.

Distance, velocity and angle of fall

It’s a two-glove grab, if it’s anything at all

But it tricks the stretch, tricks the grasp

Slithers on sleek grass to the boundary, defies the petty calculation.

Your whites pile disappointed where they’re tossed

One by one, the others come in

No one mentions, or has to, the unforgiveable sin

Hanging in the air rank as blood

Or poison gas, or cancer; or by what margin the silly game was lost.

♦

CLOCK WEATHER

Cold weather’s at the door like a milkman with his bill

Some idiot child is setting off fireworks to frighten the dogs

Two streets over you can get every sort of hash and pill

From a hooded acne-victim who takes your cash and jogs

Into the faintly astringent dark, full of his own importance

As if this were a real job and a certain respect was due

I know nothing of this first-hand, of course, just by chance

You catch these little facts like a virus on the wind, you

Absorb them, and become immune. A flag of Palestine

Is struggling to stay aloof on a roof a few doors down

Every house is painted white-into-grey, until fine

Grains of salt driven up from the close-by sea ladle brown-

Red streaks like blood-spills from news videos down the wall

Cold weather’s at the door like a milkman with his bill

The sky folds in low as a shroud and you just manage to crawl

Under it; there’s someone in the kitchen – keep very still.

♦

FRED JOHNSTON was born in Belfast, Northern Ireland, in 1951 and educated there and Toronto, Canada. His recent work has appeared in Stand, The Spectator, and The Irish Times. His most recent collection of poetry is Rogue States (Salmon Poetry, 2019.) ‘I live in Galway, where I found Galway’s annual literature festival, CUIRT, in 1986.’