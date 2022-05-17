

About KU’s Trollope Prize.

1. Central Park and three more new poems. By Tim Suermondt

2. The Pleasure of Ferocity. A review of Malika Moustadraf’s short stories. By Michelene Wandor

3. Pastmodern Art. By David Rosenberg

4. What Is Truth? By Alan Macfarlane

5. The Beatles: Yeah x 3. Fab books and films reviewed by Alan Wall

6. Two sequences of poems by David Plante, introduced by Anthony Howell

7. The Marriage by Hart’s Crane of Faustus and Helen by John Matthias

8. Young Wystan by Alan Morrison

9. Nothing Romantic Here. Desmond Egan reviews Donald Gardner

10. Parisian Poems, by César Vallejo, translated by César Eduardo Jumpa Sánchez.

…and much more, below in this column.

