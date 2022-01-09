By ALAN MORRISON.

‘GIANTESS’ of transmigration—in impromptu puffs

Of ‘inextinguishable cigarettes’, Russian tobacco

Self-rolled with origamic finesse: white-eyed

Madame Blavatsky, neé Helena Petrovna

Of the Dolgorukaya dynasty of Novgorod on

The Volga, descended from Carolingian Knights

Of the Baltic-German Mecklenburg line;

Broad head ‘surmounted with silver’, smudges

Of thick curls giving her countenance the patina

Of one of her spirit-portraits palm-rubbed with

Plumbago through a sheet of paper, the self-

Described ‘hippopotamus of a woman’ addled

With kidney stones and lumbago (and probably

Tennis elbow), to whom anything of purely

Temporal import was simple ‘flapdoodle’;

Depicted by her theosophical pen-pal, Colonel

Henry Steel Olcott (surname uncannily echoing

‘Occult’), his affectionately abbreviated ‘H.P.B’,

‘…in her shabby wrapper… smoking cigarettes,

Her huge head with crinkled brown hair bent over

The page she was writing on… a look of introverted

Thought in her light-blue eyes…’; inveterate tester

Of selected friends, Blavatsky had a dragon’s

Tongue which ‘could breathe enough… fire to… singe

The green of Holland Park’, or scorch the stucco

Of Landsdowne Road, and plenty more digs

Besides; could cause conflagrations across her

Clairaudience sparked to raptures at her

Capacity to magic up crisp bank notes from

Deep within her tobacco basket; producer

Of the transcript, The Secret Doctrine, dictated

To her through automatic writing in Seraphic

Purple prose by supreme Tibetan adepts (she,

Their secretary, amanuensis), the resulting

Tome published as a ‘door-opener’—and -stopper—

For scientists all over the globe still ‘groping for

Light at the dead-end of materialism’ as Howard

Murphet put it in his biography of Blavatsky,

The mystically titled When Daylight Comes

That materialised through the Theosophical

Publishing House in 1975 replete with violet-

Tinted cover portrait of la Madame herself

(Violet the clairvoyant-colour) and violet-

Steeped photograph of Murphet on the jacket flap—

Signed copies from the other side… and possibly

Now, and forever, over there, Blavatsky is

Enveloped in her vanity project of afterlives,

Violet Unveiled, or Violet Observed, revealing

Itself through violet sleeves in violet tropes

On violet-scented notepaper from the violet-

Tinted afterlife, her will still holding out for

That which one of her apostles, W.B. Yeats,

Prefigured as the coming ‘greater renascence—

The revolt of the soul against the intellect’—

O violet emanations, O violet vibrations,

O violet leitmotivs, O violet liquefactions!

♦

Alan Morrison was born in Brighton in 1974. His poetry collections include A Tapestry of Absent Sitters (Waterloo, 2009), Keir Hardie Street (Smokestack Books, 2010), Captive Dragons (Waterloo, 2011), Blaze a Vanishing/ The Tall Skies (Waterloo, 2013), Shadows Waltz Haltingly (Lapwing, 2015), Tan Raptures (Smokestack, 2017), Shabbigentile (Culture Matters, 2019), Gum Arabic (Cyberwit, 2020), and Anxious Corporals (Smokestack, 2021). He was joint winner of the Bread & Roses Poetry Prize 2018. His poetry has been awarded grants from Arts Council England, the Royal Literary Fund, the Society of Authors and the Oppenheim-John Downes Memorial Trust. He edits the international webzine The Recusant.