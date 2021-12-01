-
-
-
About KU’s Trollope Prize.
1. Etymologizing, an essay by Alan Wall
2. Poems from a country within a country. A Conversation: José-Flore Tappy and John Taylor
3. A smile that melts. A review of Earwig by Simon Collings
4. Tom Lowenstein: Poems from Existence Phenomena.
5. In defence of les femmes françaises, by Christopher Landrum.
6. Thread, a poem by Mikki Aronoff
7. Poems from The Lesser Histories by Jan Zábrana
8. Travelling with the I Ching. Poetry by Lucy Hamilton
9. Alex Wong: A Spell to Lure Apollo, after Conradus Celtis.
10. Bagatelles: prose poems by Enomoto Saclaco
…and much more, below in this column.
Audio archive: Hayden Carruth reads Contra Mortem and Journey to a Known Place | Anthony Howell reads three new poems | James Laughlin reads Easter in Pittsburgh and five more | Peter Robinson reads Manifestos for a lost cause and Dreamt Affections| Daragh Breen’s Aural Triptych
More below. Scroll down.
New to The Fortnightly Review? Our online series is more than ten years old! Unless you’re reading this in the state pen, you may never catch up, but YOU CAN START HERE:
Two for Keats on his birthday: The case of John Keats in Shanklin by G. Kim Blank…and Keats: Letters, Home by Anthony Costello | Proust in five pages by John Matthias | Poetry Notes for October 2021 by Peter Riley | More, from ‘The Messenger House’ by Janet Sutherland | Again, as if the wind bore you away…by Eduardo Moga | Six prose poems by Meg Pokrass | Reopening the National Theatre of Kosovo by Gertrude Gibbons | Literary Politics in America, 50 years after The End of Intelligent Writing by Richard Kostelanetz | Arabia Felix. Mandatory happiness in Dubai. Reportage by Jonathan Gorvett | Torpedo Fair, an eclogue by Anthony Howell | A Book of Bessie and Sallyann—and the dragons of West Grinstead by Paul Holman | Old-Time Recipe and three more new poems by Sandra Kolankiewicz | Cambridge Market Place Calls to Action and two more poems by Andy Thompson | Najwan Darwish’s poetry of the undefeated, a review by Manash Firaq Bhattacharjee | Corporation Street and two more poems by Julia Deakin | Adorno on Modern Music, a coda to the series of essays by Tronn Overend | On poetry and the environmental crisis, a correspondence by Rae Armantrout and Simon Collings | Enchantment by Alan Macfarlane | Three Literary Poems by Nathaniel Tarn | The Roth-Bailey Contretemps explained by William O’Rourke | From the Brooklyn-Queens Border, 22 April-17 May 2020, a report by Richard Kostelanetz | Matthias’ Laments by Igor Webb | Secret agent, a review of Philippe Sollers, by David Andrew Platzer | Yellow: ‘The light of ordinary day’ and other poems and short narratives by Dan Coyle | The Right Side of the Diamond: Fiction by Peter Knobler | Ice cream spoon in the office and other prose poems by Fawzia Kane
From ‘Ricochet’: poems by Lila Matsumoto | From council houses and orphanages: Poetry Notes by Peter Riley | Prose poems by John Matthias: Some of Her Things | Class and education: Hierarchies, by Alan Macfarlane |Chimney Sweepers and three more poems by J. Mark Smith | Rereading O. Henry — for medicinal purposes, by Christopher Landrum |Film Comment: Holy Cow—Simon Collings on Kelly Reichardt’s beef | Edmond Jabès meets Max Jacob: A curated event by Raphael Rubinstein | The Right Side of the Diamond: Fiction by Peter Knobler | Return to Tonality: Part 6 of Tronn Overend’s essay on Adorno and Music | From ‘Ricochet’: poems by Lila Matsumoto | George Mackay Brown by Nigel Wheale |Hierarchies by Alan Macfarlane | The Iron Pier by John Matthias | Curriculum Violette: A resumé of Resistance reviewed by Ian Seed | Anthony Howell’s eased lockdown in Purgatory | ‘Something’ and more: Poems by Mélisande Fitzsimons | Chaos is come again: A comment on Shakespeare by Alan Wall | What Clings: A small collection of prose poems by Mikki Aronoff | Igor Webb: On Longinus and bread | Two Old Judges Stuck All Night in the Lift by John Matthias | Homage to Lorand Gaspar by Peter Riley |High Street report: Three tales of commerce by Ian Seed | ‘Just’ and two more prose poems by Giles Goodland | Honey, a memoir by Nigel Wheale | The Spring 2021 short shelf: reviews by Peter Riley | Garden Eclogue 10 by John Kinsella | Episode 38 of ‘Living Dead’ and two more prose poems by Simon Collings | |David Rosenberg on Desnos and Warsh | The ‘Fortnightly’—a retrospect in 1901 of our first 35 years by BW Matz | Poetry Notes: Peter Riley reviews Michelene Wandor | Nigel Wheale: ‘An Edge of the World’ with ‘Naranja Amarga’ | Adorno on music: Schoenberg, by Tronn Overend | Looking at pictures on walls with John Welch Peter Taylor in triple vision by John Matthias | Representation in millimetres by Alan Wall :: For much more, please consult our partial archive, below on this page.
Contact The Fortnightly.
Books received: Updated list.
-
LONDON
Readings in The Room: 33 Holcombe Road, Tottenham Hale, London N17 9AS – £5 entry plus donation for refreshments. All enquiries: 0208 801 8577
Poetry London: Current listings here.
Shearsman readings: 7:30pm at Swedenborg Hall, 20/21 Bloomsbury Way, London WC1. Further details here.
NEW YORK
Time Out’s New York listings here.
2011: Golden-beak in eight parts. By George Basset (H. R. Haxton).
2012: The Invention of the Modern World in 18 parts. By Alan Macfarlane.
2013: Helen in three long parts. By Oswald Valentine Sickert.
2016: The Survival Manual by Alan Macfarlane. In eight parts.
2018: After the Snowbird, Comes the Whale, by Tom Lowenstein.
-
-
-
In the New Series
- The Current Principal Articles.
- A note on the Fortnightly’s ‘periodicity’.
- Cookie Policy
- Copyright, print archive & contact information.
- Editorial statement and submission guidelines.
- For subscribers: Odd Volumes from The Fortnightly Review.
- Mrs Courtney’s history of The Fortnightly Review.
- Newsletter
- Submission guidelines.
- Support for the World Oral Literature Project.
- The Fortnightly Review’s email list.
- The Function of Criticism at the Present Time.
- The Initial Prospectus of The Fortnightly Review.
- The Trollope Prize.
- The Editors and Contributors.
- An Explanation of the New Series.
- Subscriptions & Commerce.
-
By Roger Berkowitz, Juliet du Boulay, Denis Boyles, Stan Carey, H.R. Haxton, Allen M. Hornblum, Alan Macfarlane, Anthony O’Hear, Andrew Sinclair, Harry Stein, Eugène-Melchior de Vogüé, and many others. Free access.
· James Thomson [B.V.]
Occ. Notes…
A dilemma for educators:
Philosophy and the public impact.
.
Michelene Wandor on Derek Walcott and the T.S. Eliot Prize.
.
Nick Lowe: the true-blue Basher shows up for a friend.
-
Anthony Howell: The new libertine in exile.
.
Kate Hoyland: Inventing Asia, with Joseph Conrad and a Bible for tourists.
.
Who is Bruce Springsteen? by Peter Knobler.
.
Martin Sorrell on John Ashbery’s illumination of Arthur Rimbaud.
.
The beauty of Quantitative Easing.
.
Prohibition’s ‘original Progressives’.
.
European populism?
-
-
Departments
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
A Spell to Lure Apollo.
By ALEX WONG.
—after Conradus Celtis (1459-1508)
VACATE your seasonal hideaways,
….Phoebus—deviser
…………of the charming zither.
Down the high slopes of Helicon:
….Come for a trip
…………to these chilly margins.
Sir, we invoke you, as you see, in verse.
……………………You like poetry.
Look at our blowzy Muses now
….Gaily preparing:
…………how nicely they warble
Under this bitter and icy pole.
….Come to our country,—
…………untilled, as untutored
In cultivation of your resonant lyre,
……………………Debonair deity.
The graceless boor, still innocent
….Of classic glamour,
…………the lore o’ the Romans,
Soon, beneath you, bright pedagogue,
….Shall learn to write verses,
…………fresh as when Orpheus
Sang to his antique audiences—not
……………………’Sclusively human:
Murderous brutes, and the nippy deer,
….And even the towery
…………trees of the forest
Followed demurely while he picked
….The wires to a tune
…………with wizard fingers.
So come across the desert ocean, glad
……………………Of a new challenge.
Sir, over here. Long since, from Greece
….You travelled to Latium,
…………hauling the Muses,
Meaning broadly to disburse
….The arts you favour.
…………Now we petition:
As you came then to those Italian lands
……………………(Conspicuous precedent),
Make up your mind to rove up here.
….Come to our grating
…………shores. By your office
Make all our barbarism of speech,
….Mortally cherished,
…………up and vanish:
Make all the dark, the whole wide cage of murk,
……………………Collapse around us.
♦
Author’s note/causerie on the foregoing.
THERE WAS A period when, in a great effort at self-improvement which bore a little dubious fruit at the time—perishable, as fruit generally is—a big, grey Duckworth volume called Renaissance Latin Verse: An Anthology, ed. Perosa and Sparrow, 1979, was the sort of thing I would occasionally use as a lounging book. Probably these occasions were rarer than I now like to imagine. In the sections devoted to the ‘Northern’ countries, one lyric that caught my eye—in part because of my academic preoccupations at that time, but partly also because of perennial interests of a less intellectual kind—was an ode by Conradus Celtis. The author (christened Konrad Pickel) was born near Würzberg in 1459 and would die in 1508 as Professor of Poetry at Vienna after a varied career of humanistic successes. He was Poet Laureate to the Holy Roman Emperor.
I was in the throes of doctoral work. My mind swam at nights among half-understood fragments of lascivious but largely mediocre Renaissance Latin verse. My skill at making a swift evaluation of a new poem at a glance was far in excess of my ability to sight-read humanistic Latin. The Neo-Catullan voluptuousness of the poem was clear immediately, and reassuring . . . A dead giveaway was the adjective languidulus, a nice Catullan diminutive, which means approximately what it sounds as it though it ought to mean—and so much more. A footnote added the spice of authenticity: ‘Hasa, or Hasilina, was a Polish girl whom C. met at Cracow and to whom he dedicated Book I of his Amores.’ O apparatus. O paratext. I felt there was something wonderfully real about that. And this was what I would remember about Conradus Celtis, though I didn’t pursue him any further at the time . . .
With some surprise I realized later that I had in fact met Celtis before, in a very different context, and hardly knowing whether to think him a real historical person or a creature of fiction. He is mentioned (with more glamour than perhaps might have been expected) in Walter Pater’s story ‘Duke Carl of Rosenmold’, first published in 1887 in Macmillan’s Magazine and then included in Pater’s volume of Imaginary Portraits in the same year.
The story has its setting in a small and moribund German grand-duchy, about to be absorbed into neighbouring territories, at the turn of the eighteenth century. Duke Carl is a bookish aesthete, seduced by the brighter, more humanistic culture of certain less gloomy and more cosmopolitan realms abroad. In the hazy atmosphere of my Paterian fantasies he is something between Prince Hamlet and the ‘Dancing Marquess’ of Bath. (This is not submitted for serious critical scrutiny, but only to transmit a gusto.) The passage in which Celtis, here ‘Celtes’, appears—not quite in person, but in more than name—is a beautiful one. It bestows on him a touch of the same vital mystique that Pater elsewhere lavishes more fully on Pico or Pythagoras . . .
Pater was profoundly attracted by Heine’s notion of the Greek gods in exile, living quiet lives incognito after the triumph of Christianity. It inspired him to a good deal of sumptuous writing. It was a figure for the endurance of the pagan sensibility in a later world: the spirit of the ‘Renaissance’, running underground and then spouting up from time to time, perhaps in unexpected places. He always loved the peculiar collision of the medieval with the classical—in Pico della Mirandola’s esoteric eclecticism; in the style of Botticelli; even in some of the more Peruginesque work of Raphael, the ‘semi-medieval habits’ and ‘seductively mixed manner’ that Pater found so much more exciting than the ‘purely classical presentments’ of his maturity. ‘Apollo in Picardy’, another ‘Imaginary Portrait’, develops more elaborately, and in just such a ‘mixed’ manner, the myth he glances at so vividly here—of Apollo and his boy lover Hyacinthus, killed at a stroke by the sun-god’s flying discus. There is always something potentially fatal about the old gods.
Whenever Pater writes about this kind of thing there is something fascinating about the emotive and imaginative force he can muster, for all the coyness of the prose. These ideas, or fantasies, must have had powerful mental correlatives. They have great suggestive range. The radiance of a blithe, graceful Apollo slipping into the rainy, still gothic and ghost-ridden, robber-haunted gloom of that German atmosphere—‘from some more favoured world beyond’—is evoked in so intensely memorable a way that I can never think of Celtis, potentially rather a drab figure otherwise, without the dressing of this Apollonian romanticism: not only the symbolic latency of the myth, but the grand vision of history, with its comings and goings of ‘real day’ even in the deepest, thickest ‘hyperborean darkness’.
‘Making soft day there’: this little phrase is the one that sticks most tenaciously in my own mind. Ultimately it is all about a personal history, about personal history as a general fact for contemplation, and perhaps above all about the personal sense of History. In any case, I like the poem, and I am pleased to take this occasion to set it alongside the passage from ‘Duke Carl’ and allow it to bask in the diffusive Paterian reflection it always has for me. I don’t claim to know where Apollo is laying his hat at present, but surely a little courtship couldn’t hurt . . .
—AW
♦
Alex Wong has published two collections of poetry with Carcanet, Poems Without Irony (2016) and Shadow and Refrain (2021). He has edited the poems of Swinburne and Selected Essays of Walter Pater for Carcanet Classics, and is the author of a critical book, The Poetry of Kissing in Early Modern Europe. He teaches English at the University of Cambridge.
‘A Spell to Lure Apollo’ is from Shadow and Refrain: Poems and Translations (2021), reprinted by kind permission of Carcanet Press, Manchester, UK.
Related
Publication: Wednesday, 1 December 2021, at 16:07.
Options: Archive for Alex Wong. Bookmark the permalink. Follow comments here with the RSS feed. Post a comment or leave a trackback.