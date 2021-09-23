An eclogue.

By ANTHONY HOWELL.

HERE where there’s nothing

Of sustenance other than

The breasts of some thin lass

Giving suck to a bairn,

We must ride on through the stress

Of war as best we can.

I sense you are far

From quarters which command;

Throne where a Prince is on view;

Corridors where deals go through;

Shady nooks in which

Your offensives are planned.

Here we lay siege.

There is darkness and nightmare.

When we retire, it is on a stretcher

Stinking of amputations;

Engines of war for repair.

Here are no delicate operations.

Palace plots abound.

The court equally

Can be a killing ground,

Take the philosophy

Of that blood-thirsty pope

Who saw in gore rejuvenation.

Snipers watch the hill.

Sights are adjusted,

Focused on the kill.

Who we destroy today

May be for the court to decide,

But, the court is far away.

Still, we are your puppeteers.

We direct calamity

From the comfort of armchairs,

And if we must retreat,

It is to a hermitage

Where there is plenty to eat.

Until we scorch the earth.

Cleanse with absolute thoroughness,

Leaving no scion or imminent birth

To grow up into our killer.

The last gasp of every last man

Ensures extinction of a clan.

Your management, however,

We have in hand.

Legal departments

Have taken over command.

We ensure your terror

Is cleansed of human error.

Actually, that SEAL

Has struck a business deal

With his weapons manufacturer.

Orders are but trifles.

There will be a spin-off

Into hunting rifles.

Hephaistos has Aries in his net.

The arms fair is at court,

Not on your blood-soaked field,

But where fair arms beset

The defences of a Minister

And alter his report.

Your dirty deals do not

Detract from our undaunted

Sense of brotherhood.

Here the talk is man to man,

A language of our own

When in some tight spot.

We only rate the gentleman

Who handles the pen

As well as he handles a blade.

Who cares how you brawl?

It matters not at all

Without a silver tongue.

You do not understand.

The names of those who blab

Adorn our stone of shame.

Sealed lips assign no blame.

Black ops call for secrecy,

E’en from our own command.

That code of silence

About what you get up to

Protects ourselves as well as you.

Silence is a virtue

When it is expected

Our hand go undetected.

Thus it is, we serve.

Improve on our brutality.

Never move fast. Be sure.

Kill with impartiality.

Throw children onto the pyre

Of parents’ burning barns.

His entrails may be hanging out,

But on tv it doesn’t hurt.

Meanwhile fireworks squirt,

And there are projections onto the palace,

Turning it into a doll’s house,

To captivate the populace.

War stinks,

Wounds are large.

Ears are badly damaged

By the concussions of a barrage.

What reaches only the eye

Serves as well as a lie.

Our sphere excels at pretty lies:

Ingenious machines

For making mists and waves.

Ladies cheat heroic slaves.

Lovers use underhand means.

Nothing at court is about fair play.

Your ‘Civvy Street’ appals

Let’s engage in violent hostility.

Deliver death to the enemy.

Prefer a straggled trudge

Through rotten human remnants.

To arras-hidden walls.

But subtle you are not.

A drone may now be sent

From cultivated lawns, where

Everyone competes to show

How considerate they are.

Terror may be triggered from a yacht.

We know that war needs lies.

They lend us our excuse;

Maybe the lie of religion,

To disguise prospection.

The ground has its reserves.

But ours is not to question.

A brain is supposed to control

That hand that winds the rack

Or pours the last of its whiskey

Into an ice-bucket now;

Since tomorrow he flies back

To the Gulf and a country’s overthrow.

Wheels on poles there pledge

The broken to the crows.

All battle is for hearts and minds,

So make quite sure she knows

Her rape is being done

By one who murdered her son.

A connoisseur of art

And whether bums be pinchy,

He plots the death of billions

While spending millions

On a fake Da Vinci.

He is so very knowing about the heart.

Or so he may appear;

But we who do his will

Upon the champs de guerre

Are in truth his loins:

What he sows through us

Will be stamped upon his coins.

Perhaps, but who can tell?

He may well marry his typist.

She will take over the state

And build some temple of delight,

Sprung from the ripest

Seeds of his invincible might.

♦

Anthony Howell, a former dancer with the Royal Ballet, was founder of The Theatre of Mistakes and performed solo at the Hayward Gallery and at the Sydney Biennale. His articles on visual art, dance, performance, and poetry have appeared in many publications including Art Monthly, The London Magazine, Harpers & Queen, The Times Literary Supplement. He is a contributing editor of The Fortnightly Review. In 2001 he received a LADA bursary to study the tango in Buenos Aires and now teaches the dance at his studio/gallery The Room in Tottenham Hale. He is the author of a seminal textbook, The Analysis of Performance Art: A Guide to Its Theory and Practice. Details about his collaborative project, Grey Suit Online, are here. In 2019, his exploration of psychic chaos, Multilation (with Consciouness), was published by the Fortnightly’s imprint, Odd Volumes. His latest collection is From Inside (The High Window).