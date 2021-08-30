.

And two more new poems.

By ANDY THOMPSON

♦

Cambridge Market Place Calls to Action.

A YOUNG GUITARIST has come along like

Clockwork, busked his way maybe maybe not

All along the way from Asia I would say

And hit the designated spot to tell me

the answer is blowin’ in the wind again — although

I’ve never asked the question. It is a hunch

In the hunkered figuring of all the

Faraway faces, the restaurant worker

Luxuriates in the tenminute space

And the light grace of his lone fag. So they

Are in every face I meet I think and

The hens shower the gutter, silken sashes

Read as banns hotpink on drabgray rainwashed

As streets invariably are in verse.

We negotiate white vans and armies

Of the night when they come all shades of gray

Available in Now, where the girls dye

Their hair to wear impeccably and make

A toy of age, play with it, roll with it,

Rock up to it, wave and depart. This shade

Is Lurking Imber she suggests, the city

Is a constant she is saying and all

The voices come all of them all at once

And you lose count of possibility,

Which is what it is all about, out there

And on the hunt for Time Well Spent to be a

One Man Wish Fulfilment Centre, Agent,

Advocate, Stakeholder, call me Genie, some kind of,

Self-executor, that’s all they ask. Cityshape

And feel all shade and sun, how unfucked up

It’s likely to become is the answer,

My friend, we hope and hope, and we have overcome.

♦

The Gift

For Anna

WE TOO LEAN forward… launched and cast adrift

on the great flaw that gives the final gift

— Robert Lowell

What is it as we age? you ask, I guess

It is this thing with me, I know I could

Give anything at any hour as asked

Of every day, that is the trick. The all

Is that you’re asked for something, tender not

From need but of necessity, from earth,

From roads, this place, our place for want of it

Demands soundless delight, the life, the it

Of what is asked artless, artful, and some

Thing in between. The challenge is to meet,

Touch difficulty and arrive in the

Same place. Since the day I met you all else

Has been approximate, fragility

And force, the more you are yourself the more

My love, accepting of another’s grace,

We travel lone to be in the same space.

♦

James Coppinger

(after Alan Ross)

OUR GRACE OF red and white across the green

A patch of canvas grass the sweep of light

Blades of colour unfolding in the

Game’s swirl the green again, again the

Riddle solved and solved again unsolved

We go again the very nature of the game

The breaking of the light always the sum

Of possibilities in the game’s set and re-set

A dart of colour here a dab the sway

Of grass against the grey crowds lines crossed in play

And out, the games, the weeks, the years ticked off.

At Brentford, Rovers green your camouflage

The darkness of the pitch the stadium shade

In blazing light the revolution near

The ball turned, your flight, and the stadium swayed

Your way, our way, some history was made

Casual, determined, unstoppable

Apotheosis, metamorphosis,

The magic puff and reappear years later

In our kit of smoke and coal, coal-black

The blues away each shade to navy, grey

Changing with the season, always there.

The first time, crossing the line was in black

And white. Magpie James to James’ to James, the

Roads you’ve travelled to be with us here with

Top flight thought past, mirror of motorway

Moor and memory, the sash in your kit’s blaze/

Temporary inhabitation the

Crossing and uncrossing of that line time

Over time, and on your golden day all

Was still and possible, the drifted kick

The trill and billow of the net the voice

They all await, you interject, fresh art

And artifice at home to Gillingham

One down – no matador draw Veronica

Cape-shouldered, hanging off, trawling their lines,

Shroud of invisibility, an old

Man’s game pitch evergreen, the kids around

The world, their nutmeg and their rainbow, step-

Over, the lingering out there, you play

You know, the nearly… nearly… make to play

The ball in urgency, but feint and space –

More than you need to glide a ball’s delight –

Sadlier shivers the net defenders all too late

For the state of emergency your feet

Declared. Your art now, economy, still you inject

A pang of pace but where the eye first probes

And measures, the looking-to-see-and-not-

be-seen, man-in-the-street by-passed pure craft

Unknown as unsung folk, and the quiet

Vigilance, our green-borne ship, our holder

Of the field, of heart, of mind, our champion,

James Coppinger, spirits to enforce, our

Prosper, art to enchant, our chant both

On and off the pitch, you cross and cross the

Line again, and, then, no more. Today, our

Absence, your curtain, our thanks, unspoken love.

♦

Andy Thompson has spent his career working in sixth-form education and for the last decade has run his own educational consultancy based in Oxford. Andy read English Literature at Sidney Sussex College, Cambridge, and, as a guest speaker on the University of Oxford’s outreach programme, has lectured on a wide range of topics in literature.