JUNE, 2017 – FEBRUARY, 2018

—for Anthony Rudolf

By NATHANIEL TARN.

.

ONE: THE UNWRITTEN

Dreaming

of vast poems to be written

in letters of blood and water,

poems that will not be written

poems that cannot be written

for there is no meat on the bone

we gnaw tonight —

no water in the fingers

(that they might flow),

no words in the heart grown barren

among so many wasted years.

The time unused! The time unused!

Though dreaming, though dreaming.

Yet perhaps a last hymn

can be sung to the mother of beauty:

she who is mother, daughter, bride

in the run of the earth’s ravines,

earth’s veins full of blood and water,

she who is earth, who can she be else?

she who dances time

among the shadows,

she who has danced my mind

for years, for years,

remembered or forgotten

it matters not, she who will dance

my bones when there is no more light.

She the one love unfulfilled

who thus becomes the devouring

starvation of all love,

to whom we always look forward,

to whom looking backwards is no option —

She who is lifted high in the arms of

father, lover, husband —

at the heart of this loss, this first loss,

this everlasting loss grown like cancer

in the dancer’s heart: yes she did die

of that, of the broken, the loss.

Live Loss Live Loss Live Loss Live

♦

TWO: THE SOURCE

The fount of tears

yes: that water,

will never dry up

for born lovers.

It is like the blood

pouring out of a body

when the body can only

reunite with its “soul.”

It is activated

whenever lovers reunite

after long absence,

whenever children

find lost parents,

parents lost children.

It is the one and only

fountain in the universe

favored with permanence.

It never dries up, never

can, would not know how.

It runs suddenly

at the least provocation,

the kind described here

for one’s source of love

imperishable, which any being

however hardened will always

instantly recognize.

Apart from whose never loved.

♦

THREE: THE BONES

The bones once stood, and sat, and lay down.

The bones were comfortable in their existence.

They even helped the skull to smile.

Covered in muscle and skin

they felt at ease. The undiscovered country

did not worry them. They did not think

about it.

The bones dream at times of the open air:

the sun, the sea, the world’s fine vegetation

They dream of other bones

sheathed in the bodies of humans

and, with passionate desire, wish they could

have commerce with them.

The bones are aware of the length of time

it will take them to be liberated

so they can lie straight and naked

in the fine earth, in their final home.

While waiting for that liberation

they attempt to attain the light,

the light that shines on earth

from which they are sheathed,

longing for direct contact, for

immediate contact, for being drowned in

that which makes planets breathe

and the cosmos revolve. Alas! The Joy!

♦

Nathaniel Tarn, a Franco Anglo American poet, is a contributing editor of The Fortnightly Review, a translator, editor, literary and cultural critic and an anthropologist with a particular interest in Highland Maya studies and the sociology of Buddhist institutions. He is a translator of Neruda’s The Heights of Macchu Picchu and Stelae by Victor Segalen. His first collection of poetry was Old Savage/Young City (Cape, London,1964), which was followed the next year by his appearance in the seventh volume of the Penguin Modern Poets series. He also founded Cape-Goliard: a Poetry Press. He emigrated to the United States in 1970, after which only two more collections — the important volume A Nowhere for Vallejo and the ambitious book-length poem Lyrics for the Bride of God — were to appear in the UK. Thereafter, with the exception of his Shearsman publications and Recollections of Being (Salt), all of his work has appeared in the USA, most significantly: The House of Leaves (Black Sparrow) and Atitlan/Alashka (with Janet Rodney, Brillig Works; also Shearsman), At the Western Gates (Shearsman) and Selected Poems 1950-2000 (Wesleyan UP), Ins & Outs of the Forest Rivers, Gondwana (New Directions). There is also a significant volume of essays in Views from the Weaving Mountain (University of New Mexico). His most recent book is The Hölderliniae (New Directions, 2021), an excerpt from which is here.