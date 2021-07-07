By J. MARK SMITH.

Even Presumption Is Late.

(on Michael Apted’s 49-Up)

SEVEN BY SEVEN years, collapsing, and again, into a point.

The lens looks coolly upon those one time

children, their homeless faces.

You won’t find innerness but in the edit. You won’t.

Life trace to light trace. It makes

a person queasy. Continuing — to be — continuing.

And now, you know, old. Cast off. Pissed off.

An island in the wash of the replay of some poor bugger’s wake.

Of everyman’s. Do the hidden reciprocate?

“They may see me. They can’t tell what I’m thinking.”

They can’t, dignified lady. But that holed-up feeling

is gone. Even presumption is late.

♦

Chimney Sweepers.

THE FUNERAL PARTY wore

yellow

roses on their lapels: her

favourite colour. I felt

confused, like an epi-

thalamium had taken a wrong turn,

or got the wrong address,

and ended up

at the Chapel of Chimes.

A dreadful business,

the celebration

of life. In days after

I gravitated to

the song

from Act IV of Cymbeline

and, eventually, decided

it was too mock-

pastoral to carry my grief:

a poem first

about dandelions, and only

secondly the human

thing. A green-

world verse. The city

meanwhile had stopped spraying

them. The whole

of the near school fields a plane

of yellow and,

a week or so later,

of “dust,” as my four-year-old

daughter called the

seed-clocks. We spent

our time picking

and bunching the blossoms

anyway. Such a

flower, with depth of

earth in it, with the sun’s

rose. Brief, too, as a

song about losing your way,

pipped from one toothy

old rhizome

rayed with improbable turns,

coming up yellow

all over.

♦

The picture of the fourth Earl of Sandwich in a blasted tomato plot.

BLANKET THEM AT dusk, nipping the frost

trigger that stretches cells to ruin.

They’ll sit in the dark on basement floors,

signallers in a dry signal-house.

Gibbon, reluctant to judge it a

decline, leaves his club. The English, tasked

to adopt a flavourful enzyme,

take one home gift-wrapped. Sweet yellow flesh,

red more common in super-marts. And

Sandwich, at his gaming table all

the night. Open face, a bit of cold

meat. What is it about lunch any-

ways? My wife seems mostly to need none.

She toughs out the p.m. well enough.

Catabolic of texture, bad pain —

like a night’s boiling of vegetables.

His bright speaking about specimen

mites, root mold forms. Now December breaks.

That he was good at inhabiting

the days, what a representamen!

Salt beef, greening bread, no tomato.

♦

Pratfall.

A TWO-YEAR-OLD OUT for the pant leg

of the one she thinks

hers, touches fingertips instead

to a jag of iron filings.

I talked away — me! — performing

the late night arrival of Ricardo Reís

into old Lisbon. The novelist

listened — her face a dream

of affinity. I didn’t catch

the flash of judgment. (Hadn’t it

an old friend’s eyes?)

Twenty-five slow years

that story — Saramago’s — had travelled

to reach me in the joy and

shock of early parenthood.

The weather fell on that vulnerable man

but also on the just —

also on him who strained

to confirm a doubtful echo

when he glanced off the posited chair,

his rain bone jangling.

♦

J. Mark Smith‘s poems have been published recently in The Polyglot and The Malahat Review. His verse translations of work by the Chilean Winétt de Rokha appeared in The Fortnightly Review in 2016. A book of literary non-fiction, Little Deficits: A Non-Heroic Memoir of Foster-to-Adopt Parenting, is forthcoming in 2022. He teaches in the English Department at MacEwan University in Edmonton, Alberta.