binary interstices.

By JOHN KINSELLA

.

‘More to pollen ascript for elated finish’

—J. H. Prynne

0

All these gardens conspiring to feed

and breathe world out of the land grant

militarism reward sequencing of global

conflict and landlordism and the property

market — the billionaire media owner

overflies border to celebrate the war

dead patriotic as mapping and jamming

airwaves with pastiche to reveal the scumminess

of old ways as the empty template of newness

lets go one iota of consumer claim or

shifting ‘need’ and ‘necessity’ out of relative

luxury and tools of self-affirmation. All terms

adapt to the sway of flowers setting fruit,

seeds forming. All that restlessness of triumvirates

and leaders edging towards apotheosis.

Whose speech is eclipsed in the rise

of pharma-gardens, the saviours

in labs. Sentinels testing sentinels.

Nothing times to the almanac

though the almanac was set

in the misalignment to perpetuate

in own images, always imaginal.

Western time surely can’t be so blithely

rolled into one, the collapsed sundial

in the failed love garden — cupid upended?

1

The gardens are isolated relying

on the winds to carry ingredients

of diversity, as base as both of us

counting the notes bandied about

by birds we insinuate into our wiping

of brow to mark with soil, with dust.

I wonder why you listen to Lou Reed’s

‘Satellite of Love’ when you have no

social contact and remain intact,

deeply involved in vegetable

conversation? And you deplore

the ring-a-ring o’ roses band colossus

of starlinks you could follow all the way

to night-gatherings, and fall into barn

owl’s eyes happy to let go and be gone.

I am nonplussed. Flowers inimical

set themselves as flowers faulted

Lorenz cypher to make break war

deliverance parent of and yet and yet.

0

Seems we’re not at each other’s

trenches or reservoirs but calque

of a set of values — no literacy

in horticulture but illumination

in the vascular, in sugars and sun.

Always interlinear reflections,

taking scenes in to set for profit,

somewhere somehow — sustain.

Off notes of decline, ‘carbon capture’.

Situational panegyric hoodwink

is still elegiac, nonetheless.

Barely tolerate threshold shepherds

complying with media conference

calls to slash feet on stony ground

where ice illustrated a get-away,

a call to roots and fungicides,

to be left dangling strains

of foot powder. As wry

as la-la land relief — self-

fulfilling Gallus who can only

speak here via a cipher: all these

garden voices accumulated

like a genome, a resequencing

of the chronological you got stuck

within the botanical gardens at another home —

without a dwelling a home that barely

calls you more than a temporary resident. Repeat.

1

‘Computes its time as well as we’

is what you mean? Little look in.

Industrious as drought, and a paradox

of bees — I love them all, though the blue-banded

bee has been driven out, and flowers adapt.

They will have their zodiacs, and we

our meals, our reward of provision.

Scale and blight windows to other

life is fine to maintain a broader

health, and no slicing to the bone.

No. As if asked to hymn an answer.

0

(((Margin of shade to rise out of tilt and slant of sun)))

Banking would usurp a raised bed avoidance of tetchy

soil, a rocky aftermath of wash-away, of defoliation.

Dwelling settles on the flattened, stake to stake. A gamble.

(((Cloud behind cloud behind cloud and still we burn to cancer)))

Inclusive despoliation cultivates soul of ram — hear call

over valley rise a windmill farm that sunshines deeply,

artesian, and we sit above its collection, sheepless. But we

love the sheep as they surround the van of our brother and his wife

at night and protect to sleep in tune. That’s true, and happened,

and cannot be unread in the chewed down garden of paddock —

the field of translation, the bred into industry of roles in the shed.

(((Hear sheep piss together and alone on the stubble not a glint of green shoots yet)))

Eclipse of weapons is an offset of plough and love and bread

rises fresh as the garden is but a step in rights direction, a dead

without water acknowledgement of the ways of gathering;

to leave a branch sticking over the bed is to arrow the eye,

risk losing sight, but still you let it stay as bird perch,

fount of fertiliser without force, a choice, an absurdist truth.

1

Biopsy and biography of the greenhouse and hothouse

specialisms, the fording rivers and directing their flow

with selective naturalism, an art movement in gloves.

When they are gone to elegies, and the stalks and roots

piled high to rot down into a carpet, a spread, what will

displaced words mean, grafts they made overgrow?

And where would they be without their guides and classical

references, so contemplative almost religious without being spiritual,

or is it reverse — planting a seed and a plant outside expectation emerging?

0

Negative. These off-centre crops,

these sunblown shades, this heat

in the predicted chill. I utter

valley’s brink of evening,

and the herds of dry moss

and curling lichen grow

down from shadecloth above —

the baskets woven out of all extractions,

all processes, cracked — catalyst, ‘fluffed’,

extruded, set. These overlaps,

this crisis. Farewell. Fare well.

♦

John Kinsella’s most recent volumes of poetry include Drowning in Wheat: Selected Poems 1980-2015 (Picador), Insomnia (Picador/Norton) and Brimstone: a book of villanelles (Arc). His new memoir is Displaced: a rural life (Transit Lounge, Australia, 2020). He is a Fellow of Churchill College, Cambridge University, and Emeritus Professor of Literature and Environment at Curtin University.