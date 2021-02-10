By SIMON SMITH.

ECHO PLUS STAR EQUALS

early valentine

seasons out of sync

each echo all

in the Greek

is to sing didactic

poems from the heart

& kiss the air

slant to order

of a distant radio

in need of retune

white lilies & sea asters

of white exploded petals

ghost perfume

the sentence whole & forward

a wave a green ray

for a second or two

the earth’s hinge & order

contingent temporally

the words shaken

then re-orientate

as iron filings are to the law

of magnetic fields odour

thread through passage

to follow the string

the line the sentence

through passage

or corridor through

the myth of plastic

is the weather real

test the air as an event

& evidence

evident design to live in

the earth temporarily out

of song

buy you a diamond

named “Nijinsky”

of greed & mink

& meat to starve

a planet

love of

Gaia to self-right

to echolocate

a bat a star a heart

called back into pulse

rate pulse interval

echo poem listening post

‘some echoing light too

late to be of use’ but of occasion

not transcendence

sheltered within the given

beside the Appearance

River ripples pebble from

of echoes & passages

a new currency to think in

this quivering world

curling back like a wave

echo shadow

called back to

.

JUST SONG CLOUD

my constellation luminous & stricken

the turn in nocturne

touched cypress fixed coordinates

abundant commodities its mineral level

the language through feet to the earth

the key lost in the Greek

since I last wrote “since”

skirting radar refer laced

a chord a fifth & a drinking song

not if but when

today I leave to newsprint

read my horoscope the sunset payments my palindrome

taken in by heaven mum & dad

dredge the skies & dread

gathering in the lull

& twilight

vanilla

I want a poem long & tall as a gift as a country song

present becoming past fade

away becoming history

memorial & unknown silent as radio waves all around

the transistor translates listening in to

my dad tilted

I will leave you a portrait

the Instamatic world instant

forever collapsing

Infinity

I will leave you Time the item

tuning to your body a landscape

gift you sand nuggets of chalk

the moon & its low cold glow

the star where light starts

from drifts away over time

in the form of clouds

titled what I leave you

.

PASSAGE (TENTATIVE)

passage to the evening star

galaxies strung out along the washing line

imaged imagined the magic & the risk

musicalities of note notes tumbling the frame by frame of film

as though the words don’t make the journey don’t complete don’t

but fall short in the night landscape trees fields hedges the faintest

lights

fail & drop fluidity now & now a shadow reflected from the face

the surface of Venus

now like when driving the kite swooped straight at me at the last

minute veered away

on wing me tracking the lure

the ark suspended in space in a capsule like a coracle

tracing where the morning star crosses

the evening star visible

leaves an impression the faintest light slanted against light

in the dim one heavenly object slightly resembles and reassembles

the objects close by

unicorns ghosts giraffes the whole menagerie aboard in pairs

a Venus unseen godly & ghostly through the telescope

a fluid identity or into visibility like a series of lost threads

inhabits me

the minerals of your eyes

Venus flickering light at the end of a long corridor

stars in the words of others

of echoes & passages a new currency to think in

with the naked eye

Jupiter & Saturn lining up the visible & speak into a darkness

to squeeze out the brightest point of light

the night sky all at once

pressing against the walls of the passage

bunch or group or clique

or cliché serendipity says the quotidian agrees

breath in the tendency to decompose on the air breathe in

the droplets coalesce

how the mirror presides

we become collocation

the collocation of things

& the stars are kind & a kind of key

seen through air through film seen through a vacuum

the starfish imitate the stars

deep time deep space deep water abyss

shadow stain trace watermark ghost

edge cliff outline boundary perimeter

this is what I leave you

you’ll never know why

it’s when you’ll feel the sunlight

the speaking into the poem as instrument

the rocket silent to the moon undoes the myth

& the myth of the myth the no coming back from

there then forgotten a failure of translation

the transmission transmitted in

this zone of blue this piece of sky this sector of heaven

passage to the evening star (twelve times over)

♦

Simon Smith is a poet and translator who lives in London. His last three books were published in 2018: The Books of Catullus (Carcanet), some Municipal Love Poems (Muscaliet), and DAY IN, DAY OUT (Parlor Press). is a poet and translator who lives in London. His last three books were published in 2018:(Carcanet),(Muscaliet), and(Parlor Press).