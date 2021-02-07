By ALAN MORRISON

IN LOCKDOWN I visit my father the anchorite

Crouched like a gnome in the smoky glooms

Of his dingy singed living room-cum-grotto

In front of his half-open window,

A birdwatcher shielding inside a hide;

Or it’s as if he bides behind an unreflecting two-way mirror

Since the sun behind me blinds me to him

Though he sees me clearly, perhaps clearer than before,

And, as always, I’m pale as milk, especially after

An epic interior spell, which, even with my

Reclusiveness has been a revelation of nerve…

Am I a revenant paying him a visit,

A revenant who thinks I’m still living, a ghost

His woozy thoughts have unwittingly brought out

From the cobwebbed boughs of his mind’s shadow wood…?

His youngest son grown from shadow who somehow

Survived well into adulthood, now middle-aged,

Against all augurs, grey in daylight, a wraith, a waif,

Frail Linton, fraught Hartley, brow-knitted Little Time

Who ripened in spite of expectations, a deep

Sense of emptiness, unspotted on the spectrum,

Problems put down to nerves, a strange vagueness,

Something missing… Or maybe that was all a dream

And my father’s Allan Quatermain mourning his son…?

Isn’t haunting just a sublime absentmindedness?

A soul’s shadow-throwing? Astral ruminating…?

Back at the flat I sit in my green leather chair

In the back room overlooking the long-neglected garden,

And think on my father, how much he has shrunk,

Seemingly in the drag of a cigarette, ash-tapped,

Crookbacked, brittle, but the warmer image

Of him long-summered in my mind is still rooted,

Gentle-strong, a gnarled trunk, browned by the world,

An anchored Capricorn, his large tanned hands,

And I sit back and listen to the wind in the garden

Moaning then roaring, and the warped old wooden

Shed creaking and groaning as gusts disfigure it,

So long neglected as the garden, the overgrown,

Overwrought garden, its agonised grass

Going over and over the same ground again…

♦

Alan Morrison was born in Brighton in 1974. His poetry collections include A Tapestry of Absent Sitters (Waterloo, 2009), Keir Hardie Street (Smokestack Books, 2010), Captive Dragons (Waterloo, 2011), Blaze a Vanishing/ The Tall Skies (Waterloo, 2013), Shadows Waltz Haltingly (Lapwing, 2015), Tan Raptures (Smokestack, 2017), Shabbigentile (Culture Matters, 2019), Gum Arabic (Cyberwit, 2020), and Anxious Corporals (Smokestack, 2021). He was joint winner of the Bread & Roses Poetry Prize 2018. His poetry has been awarded grants from Arts Council England, the Royal Literary Fund, the Society of Authors and the Oppenheim-John Downes Memorial Trust. He edits the international webzine The Recusant.