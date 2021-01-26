-
About KU’s Trollope Prize.
1. Anthony Howell on Julian Stannard’s Freeing Up
2. Peter Larkin: Extract from Trees the Seed
3. Simon Collings on blurred genres
Audio archive: Hayden Carruth reads Contra Mortem and Journey to a Known Place | James Laughlin reads Easter in Pittsburgh and five more | Peter Robinson reads Manifestos for a lost cause and Dreamt Affections| Daragh Breen’s Aural Triptych
On ‘Freeing Up’.
A Fortnightly Review.
Heat Wave
By Julian Stannard
Salt | 96pp | £9.99 $13.88
By ANTHONY HOWELL.
I’VE BEEN READING Heat Wave by Julian Stannard, published by Salt. I am impressed. For much of the book, the verse is loose and free, the lines throwaway yet imbued with a careless energy.
Now, Stannard’s poetry has often been almost self-deprecatingly mundane. That mundanity of subject reminds me of the work of Alan Brownjohn, who was a pioneer in this regard, able to write a deft poem about breaking eggs for an omelette. Other poems by Stannard seem to bathe in the delight of letting Italian street and church names trip off the tongue; he used to teach English and American Literature at the University of Genoa. Stannard has always been adept at teasing us with ideas which seem at the very edge of being ideas. He likes sprinkling his work with allusions, on occasion simply for their flavour, which is fine by me. And thus, he has felt free to pick up his content from anywhere, ever the master of the minor moment. Take Stannard’s ‘Scallops for Tracy’ (from The Parrots of Villa Gruber Discover Lapis Lazuli):
The poem works as a movie works, cutting from one scene to another happening elsewhere, in this case at the same time — and heading for collision. Perhaps Tracy will prove allergic to scallops! But the form of the poem is tight, derived from the seventeenth century triolet — with its repetition of a key line – and with lines which are generally four- or five-stress ones. There’s an epicurean delight in the description of meals in Stannard’s work that continues into his collection What Were You Thinking? But these references to food are more situationist than culinary — I’m reminded here that in À Rebours (Against Nature), J-K Huysmans’ eccentric aesthete, Jean des Esseintes, explores what I call the “exiled senses” — touch, taste and smell — with a sensual delight which has been labelled ‘decadent’ — however, he only eats what I suppose is a French form of Bovril. I think that is brilliant. The book would have been an utter bore had des Esseintes been a gourmet. With Stannard, dining out and food subjects are simply the hangers for the conversation that ensues (I’m reminded of A Nest of Ninnies, by John Ashbery and Jimmy Schuyler) — and the jokes that can be made via the vocabulary of what we may eat — as in ‘Lunch with Fleur’ — from a section in the book called ‘Dear Nosh’:
NOTE: In The Fortnightly’s online template, illustrations are thumbnails with captions or onward text links embedded. To enlarge an illustration, click on it. To read a caption, hover over the illustration. To play an embedded video in a larger size, click twice.
The poem is fairly tight still, though not as tight as ‘Scallops for Tracy’. But what it offers us is a delightful sense of how conversations can be free to evolve, through quips and repartee into a cartoon hilarity and the purest absurdity. As a tango dancer, I know a tango is nothing like a quiche! But ‘twitch’ works with ‘kitchen’, and there is a hint of ‘Lorraine’ in the O of oh, and so the poem gets to its mad destination and beyond — with ‘quiche’ almost being ‘quick’ — or the way they say it in the Loraine. The lines get us thinking, about words, about their origins, about where their mere sounds may take us.
With Heat Wave, Stannard is happy to ride without stirrups and let go of the reins altogether…
With his latest book, Heat Wave, Stannard is happy to ride without stirrups and let go of the reins altogether, for the most part, though he still shows, with certain poems included here, that he can put up with some vestige of a harness. However, when we get to ‘Eau Sauvage‘ (Stannard’s favourite scent?) — freedom takes on a whole new dimension.
And so, in couplets and single lines, the poem continues for another twelve pages. It’s an improvisation, a riff on Lord Lucan, a poem to be read aloud without bogging oneself down in some attempt to extract the sense, though there’s plenty of sense in it if you like your sense scrambled, which I do. It’s purely and simply a joy to read — as it is to put on a Jazz CD and let it let you drift away. It’s an artist taking ‘a line on a walk’, as Paul Klee might put it. I’m impressed that this has been published. It bodes well for a liberated future for English verse.
Now since poets have a tendency to hobnob with other poets, I’ll hazard a guess that the ‘Fleur’, whose lunchtime quiche it was in the poem before last, is Fleur Adcock. Hailing from New Zealand — and appreciated there as well as here — Fleur is one of the tightest poets I know. Her words have the diamond-precision of a glass-cutter. She can touch on a reference with such deft allusion that one nearly misses it while letting you in on some literary or cultural gossip, as in ‘An Illustration to Dante’:
(Fleur Adcock, Collected Poems)
The poem is a subtle medley of half-and near-rhymes — Francesca, together, pressure — locking, Ruskin…And it also plays with names rich with allusion — Paolo, Francesca, Ruskin, Rossetti. Two six-line verses, neatly set together, and then, in each verse, a sensual love line concludes. And this is a poem about legendary lovers — so the ultimate effect is an invocation of passion.
Can such a ‘tight’ writer free up? To some extent. ‘Smokers for Celibacy’ is created out of relaxed couplets underpinned by rhymes:
But the poem is humorous and rounds itself off with its point:
One way in which Fleur Adcock pursues a more open style is when she makes use of collage as in ‘Sam’s Diary’ — where we find a description of new arrivals in New Zealand setting about building a house:
The poem accumulates lists, receipts and so on, building up a picture of the desolate times it describes, ending on…
So, for all its seeming looseness, it still finds its ending, and rather than freeing up it has simply created a form from collage to get across the experience it describes.
I include Fleur Adcock as the epitome of precision, and returning to Julian Stannard, I reflect that for a writer with plenty of tight poetry in his background, it seems quite unusual to free up so drastically. So that has got me thinking about this issue of freeing up — did it really begin with the Impressionists — or did it begin with the cavemen? I bet it has always been there, a sense that one’s first sketch may have more authenticity than some polished final product.
Here, as in previous references to impressionism, those small clay sketches come to mind; the ones that the neo-classicist Jean-Baptiste Carpeaux created when preparing to execute some grand commission that would end up as a composition in polished, monumental marble. Thousands of years earlier, handprints become red smudges and many red smudges magically formed a mammoth on the wall of a cave. Impressions made with thumbs and fingers can generate a sense that one’s first take may well be the take that is the most authentic. It’s the mirror neurons kicking in – and that initial projection that precedes recognition.
All too often, in literary theory, restraint and liberation become polarised…leading to opposing camps…
All too often, in literary theory, restraint and liberation become polarised. Historically, this can be understood as leading to opposing camps: pitched battles fought with umbrellas when Nijinsky first rubbed his lithe body against the shawl of the nymph who’d escaped him on the night L’Après-midi d’un faune was first performed – and the row was as much about Debussy’s anti-establishmentarian music and Mallarmé’s “undisciplined” poem as it was about the sensuous enactment of a fantasy. I guess it is all pretty Nietzschean — Apollo versus Dionysus and so on. And then of course you can see it with the beat poets and how appalled the Ian Hamilton crowd were by poems such as ‘Howl’.
My friend Kazuko Shiraishi is the Allen Ginsberg of Japan — it’s what Kenneth Rexroth called her. It was she who, after having been discovered by the avant-garde poet Katsue Kitazono – a friend of Ezra Pound – unshackled Japanese poetry from an insistence on stilted forms. She is now in her nineties. When I met her, at the Iowa International Writers’ Program back in the ‘sixties, she wore tight gold lamé trousers and platform heels. The IWP was founded by Paul and Hualing Engle as a non-academic, internationally focused counterpart to the Iowa Writers’ Workshop. We got an excellent salary for a year, and were committed to give one presentation during that year. Those were the days! We came from everywhere, poets and translators from Ethiopia, Rumania, the Philippines. We all had rooms in the same dormitory: rooms prompting Feydeau-like farces, since one kitchen would be shared by two separate flats! During the bitterly cold months, Kazuko would cook excellent tempura. Other nights would have a Filipino or some other traditional theme, and sometimes John Cheever or a visiting Stephen Spender would latch onto us for our looks, our suppers and our conversation. Cheever, as befitted his East Coast demeanour, never wore anything but a jacket, even in a blizzard.
Having been married to a famous Japanese film-director (Masahiro Shinoda who directed Double Suicide in 1969) Kazuko regaled us all with colourful stories about her life. She was born in Vancouver in 1931 — the family were discriminated against before the war, and so they went back to Japan, once more to suffer discrimination, but from a Japanese angle now. I think this experience made her “a little outside life” — as Edith Sitwell says of herself in ‘Colonel Fantock’, and perhaps that is a poet’s fate. Kazuko Shiraishi could stand outside either a north American or a Japanese sense of herself, and see either for the projection it was. But she was what a later generation might have called a raver. She got off on black G.I.s — and cool Japanese film-directors.
By the late fifties she had begun to have doubts about the sort of modernism promoted by Kitazono’s VOU movement. To her it was all art for art’s sake and lacked the power of chaos and dynamism that she saw around her in the real world. She was after something more immediate.
Others had already called the sanctimonious praise of a canon embalmed in some notion of tightness mightily into question: Walt Whitman certainly, and also, just as significantly, Vachel Lindsay — who wrote ‘The Congo’. Lindsay is considered a founder of modern singing poetry, as he referred to it, in which verses are meant to be sung or chanted. He encouraged Langston Hughes and was a pioneer of the spoken word. His poems are a joy to read aloud, and the same can be said of the work of Edith Sitwell.
In the sixties, Kazuko Shiraishi hung out with jazz musicians and began doing her readings with them, while she also presented her work at fashion shows – bringing it into the realm of performance. Then Rexroth edited a volume of her poetry in English for New Directions Press (Seasons of Sacred Lust, 1968). Early poems in this collection are compact, lyrical essays in surrealism, still influenced by VOU, each with a beginning, a middle and an end:
FOOTBALL PLAYER
As her work evolves, the verse, which has already ripped itself away from the stilted conventions of haiku, becomes rhythmically influenced by the jazz solos of John Coltrane. This was in an era when her contemporary, Shuntaro Tanikawa was engaged in introducing humour (and even nonsense!) into Japanese literature. Kazuko Shiraishi goes further. She introduces Japan to Dionysus. Her lines can wind anywhere, as she opens up and improvises on the theme of My Tokyo, accompanied by some of the best jazz musicians in the city. But Tokyo itself is just the glum October backdrop to a poem that rides the subway of her interior city, a city where things read, things seen, experienced and reacted to swirl around her as she burns like a phoenix reliving her many lives in the midst of it:
Shiraishi’s poetry brought with it a modern age, an age of kinky schoolgirls and Manga comics and pink fluff – all mixed up with Buddhist temples and Samurai movies, together with saxophones, jazz riffs and jet-age travel – and I recollect that at the same time Christopher Logue was touring the UK with his musician friends, filling town halls with Red Bird’s jazz poetry – which of course the British poetry scene did its best to ignore.
In 2017, New Directions brought out a generous chap-book of Shiraishi’s poetry, in versions by Yumiko Tsumura – Sea, Land, Shadow. As cool as ever, and now able to access her tighter, lyrically surreal side as well as her swinging open-form extravaganzas, Shiraishi is now acknowledged as one of Japan’s major voices, and indeed as an international voice. Gunter Kunert (a friend of Bertold Brecht) said of her work:
I would add that is not just East and West but past and present that blend together in her improvisations.
It is often the case that there is something improvisatory about freeing up, and that is just what jazz seemed to offer poets such as Logue and Shiraishi…
It is often the case that there is something improvisatory about freeing up, and that is just what jazz seemed to offer poets such as Logue and Shiraishi, just as rap is potent for wordsmiths today. But what I do take issue with is this tendency to separate, or seek to separate, the milieu of poetry into some eternal opposition, pitching tightness of form against freedom of expression. It’s an old battle, this, in the visual arts, at least: the official salon versus the ‘Salon des Refusés’. Now, that was an event sanctioned by Emperor Napoleon III, to appease the large number of artists who joined forces to protest the harsh jury decisions in 1863, which rejected almost half of the works submitted. Down with all ‘jury decisions’, I say. Tight-ass poetry covens may seek to protect their own coteries by insisting on such a division, confusing the issue with the politics of Left and Right, but, as we move into the new aeon, surely we know how little truth there is in this opposition. Most groups of intense writers actually have adherents to tight writing as well as adherents to a looser rein. Among the ‘Fugitives’ of the Southern USA we find Allen Tate and John Crowe Ransom — wonderful poets, adept at the use of tight form — but among their number there is also John Peale Bishop — who can loosen up when he so wishes and acknowledge a debt to De Chirico and surrealism. Laura Riding was also attached to the Fugitives. Edwin Denby is considered a poet of the New York School — but he is neither a free-wheeler — as is Frank O’Hara — nor into an abstraction that melts in the mind, as does the poetry of John Ashbery. Instead, Denby writes sonnets – and these can be pretty tight, and then, within this ambiance, Bernadette Mayer can write sonnets that are more like springboards to elusive thought.
The work of Robert Creeley exemplifies for me a mediation between these two supposedly opposing poles. In this poem, ‘Goodbye’, he shows us how simple a poem can be, made out of the most ordinary words – not trying hard to be a poem – yet somehow capturing a hesitancy, a naturalness of speech, and the simple evolution of a situation:
(Robert Creeley, Poems 1950-1965)
The poem is both tight and free; simple yet complex. Direct, yet built on how many times you repeat a word. In other poems of Creeley’s, the mind is still at liberty to wander, and yet there is a discipline to the poet’s adherence to an expression that must be achieved through very well-used words, through the ordinary, if you like, as in ‘The Rocks’:
Artists, musicians and poets access their creativity by finding an axis, a balance. But as with sailing, the wind changes.
Artists, musicians and poets access their creativity by finding an axis, a balance. But as with sailing, the wind changes. Those steering their craft must lean out, sometimes this way, sometimes that, at the swing of the boom. Rather than dividing the literary scene into tight-asses and loose writers, we should realise that these are our options. Like Creeley, at times we may wish to be both tight and loose at the same time. Like Shiraishi, we may sometimes feel the need to lose ourselves in the rhythm and spill out as the Milky Way does from Hera’s breast. Sometimes we may feel the need to tighten the reins and do poetry as dressage, or use terza rima or some other equally difficult form. Tacking this way and that, then, informs the art of sailing. And sometimes one finds oneself working up against the wind, sometimes the wind is behind one. Poise on the yacht differs accordingly, as does one’s technique.
However, one cannot free up if one is loose. And perhaps one should be wary of tightening up — if one is already tight.
♦
Anthony Howell, a former dancer with the Royal Ballet, was founder of The Theatre of Mistakes and performed solo at the Hayward Gallery and at the Sydney Biennale. His articles on visual art, dance, performance, and poetry have appeared in many publications including Art Monthly, The London Magazine, Harpers & Queen, The Times Literary Supplement. He is a contributing editor of The Fortnightly Review. In 2001 he received a LADA bursary to study the tango in Buenos Aires and now teaches the dance at his studio/gallery The Room in Tottenham Hale. He is the author of a seminal textbook, The Analysis of Performance Art: A Guide to Its Theory and Practice. Details about his collaborative project, Grey Suit Online, are here. In 2019, his exploration of psychic chaos, Multilation (with Consciouness), was published by the Fortnightly’s imprint, Odd Volumes. His latest collection is From Inside (The High Window).
Publication: Tuesday, 26 January 2021, at 15:47.
