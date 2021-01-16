By MICHAEL EGAN.

wanton

THIS is structurally unsound

will fall at any moment into a valley

of the exact second when we decided to make this journey

every changed sound slips into a piano

into an anecdote of my grandfather’s trauma

whiteness, shock of ghost-locks

everything his family lost

beneath the chandelier a dance

we are sipping champagne from mirrors

yesterday a trawler broke

swallowed into ice off the coast of Norway

to wake to planes within prayers

their jet streams dispersing

the only sound remaining is a lighter music of disappearing nations.

♦

Amelia is a reliquary

I AM telling her a thousand and one stories

did I know this would happen

did I know there is a necropolis in Liverpool

I’m two decades away from you, she says

in my dreams she is only bones

the other was Ecuadorian but we never kissed

the one I miss said she was steps leading to Christ

I am godless without her though each morning I pray

hollow trinity, lover’s palms are wanderers

she gave me her favela, an image of a torn-out heart

I gave her my thigh bone

watched her sharpen the bone

until we were photographs, waiting

colluding, idols made of bone

bowed by fever dreams of relics

small bones, all the teeth, a skull so tiny it cannot be a skull

the fingers of a bastard who became a saint

because no one is left now to speak of his blasphemy

tell me I’m wrong when I forget the face of God

and see only the fluid shape of your voice.

♦

advice for the lost

PERHAPS an iron labyrinth

webs suspended from rivet to river

toppled monolith

that whisper is not a vowel

too harsh to be a hymn

perhaps a vow, a final promise

I vow to go, to leave, to never sleep beside you

or say gather not ye apricots

while the vale is burning

and somewhere, over Wales

the soft sound of weeping moves eastward

a strained sound of woe

waning until it’s lost forever.

♦

Michael Egan is from Liverpool and teaches English in Cheshire. His second poetry collection is The Ghost Maze. His debut novel, Circles a Clover, will be published by Everything With Words in May 2021. He’s currently completing a second novel called Oglet Shore.