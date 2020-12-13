By RALPH HAWKINS.

Cambridge

he poured the sherry

was it before or after,

had Mr Oppen been

in such an establishment before

this was 12 years before

he died and I was a

young boy. There was

a letter after a few years

just before the dog ran

in front of a car and the

words settled on the paper

it made you think

of fleeing like he did

as you cycled down

Stoney Lane and saw

rain falling in the distance

I don’t think everybody had

sherry it was all rather

daunting, once home I

invested some of the

little money I had

in a book of poems

♦

One Single Ingredient

at the window

falls on the fallow earth

one small brown bird

and a single crow

on a leafless tree

your image returns to me

captures a world

and sinks with it

toiling and toiling

passed meadows

I told you

O let me weep

with the water-birds, forever

homebound

the pillows dotted with sleep

you talk softly, measured

I turn one more page

you’re still there

pink toy in the bath

♦

At the end of the day

we turn away

and drive across the golf course

towards the sea and

the estuary opening

the lips are clam shut

leaving a delicate

pheromone trail

the day’s sinking light pins

eyes to the tarmac

they will rise again

over the headland

and return to the castle

there gold will strike at

the grey stone

like buttering a Welsh cake

the networks of

a fragile economy

open up leaving

a slime trail on the

draining board,

a dream of lettuce

we circle the ring road

seeing the red neon

flash warnings

still now, calm

a nocturne

settles on the fallow fields

the hillsides dotted

with the sleep of sheep

♦

Ralph Hawkins’ latest publication is leaf o little leaf (Oystercatcher Press 2019).