By TRISTRAM FANE SAUNDERS.

Llewellyn.

Welsh elegy (selected verses)

When Llewellyn bled, the cherry grew red,

the elder-tree berry grew sweet.

When he slept, the velvet leveret

nestled by Llewellyn’s feet.

When Llewellyn wept, tempests swept

the welded, eel-grey sky.

The slyest elves resembled themselves

when held by Llewellyn’s eye.

Llewellyn’s green cheeks swelled the dry leeks

when he fell, feebly fevered.

When Llewellyn fell, the steeple bells

were empty. Hell cheered.

Wych Brook.

Old Scots, from Lost Folk Songs of Troon, Vol. O

My smooth brook knows

no storm-blown sky,

no flood to drown,

nor drooth to dry,

no owl to hoot,

nor flock to throng.

On old Wych Brook

look not too long.

No goby swoops,

try not thy hook;

worms only rot

on old Wych Brook.

From Wych Brook’s slop

grow rocks of gold.

My worldly goods,

soon took, soon sold.

Row north, my son,

by soft moonglow,

to cold Wych Brook,

by frost, by snow.

Go soon, my son,

by strong wood prow.

Don’t stop, nor stoop

to mop my brow.

To go’s to know

Wych Brook’s own cost:

blood, my son,

my fool, my loss.

♦

Tristram Fane Saunders lives in London and works as a journalist. His poems appear in New Poetries VIII (Carcanet, 2021).