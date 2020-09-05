‘Earth at Apogee’ and ‘Curbed’.

Two poems

By SANDRA KOLANKIEWICZ.

.

Earth at Apogee

I can’t write of the oceans

without seeing that landmass of

plastic swirling in the Pacific,

bigger than Pitcairn Island, the

consequences of mutiny against the

natural world. Squeeze a rock,

drain the dirt to get plastic.

Scrape a sticky flower center for the

smell of forget what we deserve.

Likewise that sacred cliff

from which the ancestors watched

us from above had no means to

protect itself, face blown off to

reveal the images of idols, their feet

down in the clay on which we stand

to admire them. We have even stripped

the sun light of vitamin d, separated the

air from the kind of fuel that fills your

bones, makes them strong enough to

climb a defiled mountain, holy hills like

those bumps in the grass that used to be

tombs before the bombing made the

skeletons of the ancient dead indistinguishable

from the recently departed. What

angry cloud set fire to the brush? Where

did the birds and bears retreat when

the forest turned to ash, earth at apogee

from itself and pulled toward perigee,

torn between who we were and who

we can become, creators of a new

continent in our own image.

♦

Curbed

You’re probably right; no one counts but you.

We have no credibility. We’re the

people in the rabble who understand

if we didn’t impose, you’d ignore us,

wouldn’t step up to help, would even sniff

like a gentleman who sneers when he is

not. If you had been educated on

curbs in this city, a result of where you

are from, off the normal boundaries, your

childhood an estate with no sidewalks past

the bus lines, you would know that slaves cut them

from single slabs of rock, something you have

always taken for granted as if mid-

way between the walk and street just for you.

♦

Sandra Kolankiewicz’s poems have appeared widely, including in One, Per Contra, Galway Review, London Magazine, New World Writing and Appalachian Review. Turning Inside Out was published by Black Lawrence. The Way You Will Go and Lost in Transition were published by Finishing Line Press.