Poems from ‘The Slip’.

By SIMON PERRIL.

An Introductory Note:

The Slip is the final volume of a trilogy excavating a crime scene at the centre of archaic lyric. Archilochus, ancient Greece’s first lyric poet, was a soldier, part slave part aristocrat, who took part in the earliest colonial expeditions. When Lycambes broke off the poet’s engagement to his daughter Neobulé, legend has it that Archilochus wrote such scurrilous poems about the affair that the entire family committed suicide. In antiquity and beyond, Archilochus was a byword for judgements over the acceptability, or otherwise, of indulgence in poetic harm; just as the literary form of iambic he is famous for initiating is a locus of ethical crises. Here are the last steps of the ‘wolf walker’, Lycambes, undergoing his curse in the dog days of summer on the cusp of following the death of his daughters with his own, and reminiscing upon his part in colonial exploits.

1.

night breathes caulk

exhales

I remember the ripple

of sails

their snap

as the wind broke

behind us

the ass’s back

of Paros

— or was it Thasos?

Where poke

the bones of home?

4.

I walk the standing water

that pools in the agora

it wets my ankles

gathers as I leak

I feel it lap

in the civic cracks

of morning mouths.

These inopportune fountains

spout

9.

Telesicles, of all knots

Omphalos

binds us tight.

You recall, old friend,

the air drum-tight

at the world’s navel

our descent

towards the grey

sea-spray of olives

at Amphissa;

how we were walled

by the Shining Cliffs

my knees

hobbled like a crane’s.

Let us take, you said,

the weight off our feet

by the Castalian spring

regain your wolf-steps.

We did so,

and pressed on,

met the Kourai

at Delphi.

Friend, you bought me

a gift there, outside

the temple of Apollo;

a fine jug

of black-traced glaze

on one side Dolon

the trick-wolf tricked

on the other

Theseus joined freed slaves

a-twist in geranos.

Old friend, may I turn this yarn

back into its ball;

recall we sailed

at Delphic request

a bristling ship and supped

elsewhere.

We supped elsewhere.

11.

a father overlooks.

This is his perennial task

and he asks

of the passage of light

its business; for if

it marks what it touches

his task

is to mask this. He has

no jurisdiction over the length of days

or their consumption

by shadow.

Still he overlooks,

would angle his branches

just so.

You know

there are compositions of shield

you’ll not find

on any battlefield

23.

things that flex,

stretch their shape,

only then to shrink

I think of them;

wings unfurled, then folded

limbs thrust out

then retracted; necks

craned beyond frame,

heads then sunk back.

That moment of expansion,

native to all that moves,

proves its contrary state

of retreat. Telesicles,

Delphi spat us out

had us reach

at gentle stretch, bid us

fetch the unploughed lands

beyond.

Your son sung

of them; lashed all

that crossed him on this path.

The aftermath was spittle,

oft flecked red, leaking

from more than mouth

— and the space

to plant, sew, mine,

mark, cleave and carve

to hand ourselves what’s other

in name, knowing

how it came to us

and from whom.

59.

Poet, I know Apollo

loves you dearly

and sees fit

to not distinguish

between the prongs

of spear, tongue, and song.

I also know

the dappled throat

of a nightingale

wrung at dawn,

sounds day’s alarum

as if it rang

inside a helmet

just landed

on a gold-bearing shore

♦

Simon Perril’s poetry publications include The Slip (forthcoming from Shearsman in 2020), In the Final Year of My 40s (Shearsman 2018), Beneath (Shearsman 2015), Archilochus on the Moon (Shearsman 2013), Newton’s Splinter (Open House 2012), Nitrate (Salt 2010), A Clutch of Odes (Oystercatcher 2009), and Hearing Is Itself Suddenly a Kind of Singing (Salt 2004). He has also published in magazines such as P.N. Review, Jacket, Poetry Wales, Shearsman, Tears in the Fence and Angel Exhaust. As a critic he has written widely on contemporary poetry, edited The Salt Companion to John James, and Tending the Vortex: The Works of Brian Catling, and contributed many book chapters for CUP, Palgrave, Blackwells and others. He is Professor of Poetic Practice at De Montfort University, Leicester.