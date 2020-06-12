Four poems from ‘Credo’.

By STEPHEN WIEST.

John Locke Said

In the beginning all the world was America –

Refined as in Columbus’ dream

Thinking greatness needs no choirs

By those thinking to live on a gilded forever

The spirit has been draining from our ideals

For many seasons and owing to our salt and fat

We wear soft clothes and watch ourselves be entertained

Mediocrity does not astonish us.

The fault we bear is not measured or admitted.

We fragment our goings about

Slinging laws rather than holding spirit.

The old weep and the miners are dead

And gold chills the hands

As Columbus explained:

At dawn we saw naked people,

and I went ashore in the ship’s boat,

armed

.

Let Us Begin to Sing of Younger Men

I can’t escape myself enough to write

What I somehow sense to be true

I grow cold and thoughts become tentative.

Life itself is laughing in its own celebration

Age may bring that distilled experience

Becoming more concentrated more complex

Looking for additions from other perspectives

Are we really made of the dust of stars

So complex a mixture of cataclysms

And are we so grand and meaningless as this

The need to hope, to speak to something unseen

Is our best imaginations’ greatest achievement

To create a divinity, to build a system of living

Then deny it and then wish it and hope it

And then die somewhere on that spectrum

Of belief and hope,

And the unknowing is how we live

Keeping us alive by asking or accepting

Until it kills us all

.

Sweetheart have Pity

When the weariness surrounds me,

Silently holding hands with time,

I crawl out of myself

Too late to follow an understanding

To create more than a theater of better things

The scribe of my unconscious or a spirit

More ancient, knowing my yearning

Reaches deeper than some for songs,

Saying all that sing should be praised today

I have lived and watched my ignorance growing

And what should I care about a choice recombining

My many atoms as another consciousness lurking

In a body when where I have no choice or care

Everything is Here or There

.

Grace

I try to imagine the feeling of grace

Were it given to me as an old man

Who feels the need of that state

Without trying to create it on my own

Through fear, not finding it through hope.

Sometimes I feel a spirit so close

That my blood runs cold and my hands hurt

Sometimes I feel familiar with death

A presence that does not explain

As though hearing angelic voices

Deep within a lovers’ yawn

Seasons of experience orbit the rhythm of life

So understanding turns more acute

And the afternoon of simple joy might arrive

Some afternoon become tomorrow’s today

With images we have never seen

To find our past in plundered tombs

To fashion tools for making myth

To entertain us or explain

From broken shards with missing words

Or on the shelves in the book of old names

of births and marriages, but mostly deaths

who was left with lands and streams

whose boundaries are lost or changed

and their worth is unremembered coinage

the food the wine the sex the love and death

the intimate aspirations and despair

in this salad of invention all lost

in a halogen brightness of a city night.

The moon, even full, is a dim reminder of another time

When thoughts floated on surprises of night

And the eyes of the hunters adjusted to darkness

♦

A. Stephen Wiest was poet-in-residence at The Johns Hopkins University from 1970-1975. He lives on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Credo: Exhibits and Other Poems is a 2020 title from Odd Volumes. A previous collection, Screeds, was published in 2013. An excerpt is here.