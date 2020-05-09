Three poems from ‘Sovetica’.

By CAROLINE CLARK.

Portrait

First of all Brezhnev

died and there was

sad music on the TV.

They cancelled all the

programmes and only

left us the bedtime story.

But the main thing was

that school closed for

the day of his funeral.

Only the straight-A kids

were unhappy as they

had to stand in front of

his portrait all day.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxThen

came Andropov and just

over a year later he died.

We were so happy as we

thought there would be

no school. And there really

was no school except for

the straight-A kids again

who had to stand in front

of his portrait.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxThen

came Chernenko who was

called the living corpse as

he was on so much med-

ication, very old, just like

a living mummy. A year

later he died and we were

all happy but it turned out

that school wouldn’t be

closing for his funeral. We

all said how disrespectful.

♦

Radio

For breakfast we had

buckwheat porridge

(I hated it with milk)

or oat porridge called

Hercules. Dad would

get up first and turn

the radio on very loud.

He always had it on—

it was obligatory and

it used to be forbidden

to turn it off. We always

had fresh bread which

only lasted two days.

There were programmes

about what to do with

it when it turned stale.

School started at 8am

shops opened at 8.30.

♦

Bread

During the school holidays

there was a rhythm to the

day. In the morning we’d

go out to play then someone

would say, the film’s starting

in five minutes and we’d all

go in to our own or someone

else’s home. The streets would

be deserted for a while and

when the film was over we’d

all go back outside.

xxxxxxxxxxxxIn the winter

there was Captain Vrungel,

The Life and Adventure of

Four Friends—about dogs,

and Guest From the Future.

In the summer they always

showed one about a boy

called Denis Korablyov and

The Adventures of Elektronik.

xxxxxxxxxxxxMum used to

leave food for me in a flask

and then later on she showed

me how to use the oven. But

sometimes I’d just come in,

take a piece of black bread,

sprinkle it with sugar then go

back out.

♦

Caroline Clark‘s first collection is Saying Yes In Russian (2012, Agenda Editions). Further work from Sovetica is in the latest issues of Snow lit rev, Tentacular and Confingo. Her translation of prose by Olga Sedakova, In Praise of Poetry, was published by Open Letter Books in 2014. She edited the novel Meridian (Unthank, 2015) by David Rose and is on the (snow)board of Snow lit rev.