Zion Offramp 76–78.

By Mark Scroggins.

76.

The child an animal to be tamed,

made human, softened and planed, fitted

in the missing puzzle-piece space,

fine gradations and subtly lived conditions,

a green light to walk. The volatile spirit

of conversation or alcohol, fixed and channeled

into the axis a crystal form. Apart, the trance-

like life of plants. The cats’ indirections

and sleep, troubled by strange irritabilities.

Into speech, but this is not speech, couldn’t

be imagined spoken. Phantasmal sea-surge,

some nocturnal bird, wave-form of insects.

Meeting the anxious self, cruel task-master

superego—altogether unformulated, gazing

for years on end at his reflection in that pool.

A green light lingering in the west, after mauve

unmentioned. Penalties of self-abuse

laceration of the forehead and temples.

Three women, like Mary & co. before the tomb,

shine their phones at a frog on the walk.

Halcyon voices vernal hours already

on the wing. World before her a page

of fair ciphers, of doubtful import. Altogether

unformulated, reflective. Exquisite fittings,

in sumptuous fitting rooms, as if the sun

tied the island down in bands of pink

and orange, for the night of whipping rains.

A thin gray cloud, startled green of moss

and rarest mistletoe. Only by a more elastic

moral philosophy, more capacious mathematic

might it all add up and come out right.

If she was a lover of strange souls, fervent watcher

of cave-shadows and antique serials,

she was a lover nonetheless. Plaintive sussurus,

breeze soughing its pneumatic vocabulary—

building always a derivative sense

of lives and customs, comfortable

mythology where hamadryad, satyr,

elf and harlequin might consort

in lively narrative frieze. The virginal

Madonna of the Île de la Cité turns away

as the other ducks canal bridges.

Gondoliers and Columbines. Wraiths

and specters stalking Europa, stalking

the continents all. Steerpike in the kitchens,

mind’s eye turned upward to the turret room.

The best of this kind are but shadows,

emending the grammar of the sprawl,

meatspace, the hoi polloi. Broken pillar

and sneer of command—level sands, if

you can bear the rhyme. A red Solo

cup, Coca-Cola’s reflective slick

dimpled by a single sheltie hair.

Potato chips, Chips Ahoy, faint aroma

of dogshit. Sifts of books—classics,

history, archaeology, the occasional Playboy.

The breakers sound suspicious tonight, some bewildered

bird in the distance. Enculturated in words

and endless entangled stories, broken and almost

mended, she would have brought home

that kitten, gray in the light as in the dark.

•

77. Odysseus and the Sirens

The curves and angles

never fail to satisfy

the eye. Machined precision

or splattered blurred

spontaneity. Sidewalk heat

from six stories

below sun wan

through smoke

glass. Billing error.

Check misdated

and interest accrued.

Whiff of ganja

in the hired car.

Little red bump

of an ingrown hair.

Fœtor of long-

unwashed dishes.

A dervish-dance

atop the landfill stepped

pyramid of réfuse.

Stumbled into

the shambles

of the present

amusement park

broken glass half-

eaten hot dogs.

Curves and angles

sketches and fully-

realized oils. Darkened

rooms for fragile

works on paper.

Camel-hair miniatures

behind glass.

When the temperature

drops the streets smell

less noisome.

Sounds gradually

returning voices

traffic construction.

Two small leashed

dogs in paroxysms

as a cat darts

across their path.

Insistent itch

around the rectum.

Online auction

collectibles home furnishings

art. Storefront

open all night all wares

available to all.

The wavelength some

say spreads

the virus. Bare arms

masked faces. Scent

of soap and fæces

under the fingernails

red marks on the bum.

I’ll take your emotion

recollected in tranquility

and raise you a hard

gem-like flame. The red

square is fire the black

square our souls.

Separate the work

from the text the worker

from her hands’

products. Political signs

in every front

lawn a flag in every

lapel. The curves and

angles bear us a long

way charm us along.

•

78. Language Lab

How do I translate this word? Is it

ache, or pain, or throbbing, or insistent

sense of unbelonging abjection?

Broken letter of admittance, fine

receding prospect: a walled garden

viewed from hands and knees.

Shifts of scale, proportion, letter sent

from freckled shoulders to distant

knees. Under the thrums of helicopter

blades scent of new roses to chilly

disinfected corridors. That month

with only one set of shoes, and that

month among the flowers

and ornamental cacti. A lifetime ago—

two, three. Generations ranked

and gone to seed. The day’s datum

sprawls down, effaces attention.

Distraction a way of life, way

of thinking, or not. There cannot be too much

attention, too much hilaritas. Cheer,

not quite gaudium, but akin enough.

Worth working out, the sequence of dates

and places, counts down to a final

whoreson zed. Null set. Humphry Davy

in Xanadu, “Ozymandias” printed

on the wings of a new-hatched

butterfly, in blood no less. Points

to connect, connections pondered

or invented: two by two, in order

of cleanness. Stopgap steps:

holiness to wholeness, priest to poet,

paradise to political nowhere,

Original Sin to the nameless crime

of existing. Progress not to be

charted, only inferred, though

his prose’s formality is not at all

chilly or stiff. Stoic by nature

though nature might as well

have made him an aesthete. Conclusions

diametrically opposed, arrived at

from identical warrants. Festal

odors, whiskey enough to fill

the bathtub—but only when past

the age of drinking. “Love is Enough”

a sweatshirt motto. Be best

of all possible worlds, as if

alternatives existed. Akin enough.

Draw across, betray, bewray,

stitching new skins for old

spirits. How should I translate

this phase, this word? Paducah

on the broad Miskatonic,

to sorting files and charts

in Saltieri’s palace. Snow clear

to the balcony upstate, like

Siberia. Monterey surf dostoevskian

drumbeat. Conjugating verbs,

to trace precisely out those Greekish

letters; nouns unrecognized or declined.

How do I translate this broken

letter, this broken book? A “broken

arch,” a curve of missed

opportunities. Charts and files

shortwave transmissions across

the dial, Luzon to Meißner.

Voyna i mir, De Bello Paceque, Krieg

und Frieden, files and charts,

tests, assessments, CAT scans

and MRIs. A new year, new harvest

of leaves to rake and bag. How

do I translate we are not holpen?

♦

MARK SCROGGINS is a poet, biographer, and literary critic. Four volumes of his poetry, along with uncollected work, are gathered as Damage: Poems 1988–2022 (Dos Madres, 2022). He is the author of Louis Zukofsky and the Poetry of Knowledge (U of Alabama P, 1998) and The Poem of a Life: A Biography of Louis Zukofsky (Shoemaker & Hoard, 2007). He has edited Upper Limit Music: The Writing of Louis Zukofsky (U of Alabama P, 1997) and Our Lady of Pain: Poems of Eros and Perversion by Algernon Charles Swinburne (Shearsman, 2019). His poetry collection Zion Offramp 1–50 was published by MadHat Press in 2022. A second volume, Zion Offramp 51–100: Asemic Dub, is forthcoming by MadHat Press in 2024.

Image: Part of Hieronymus Bosch’s triptych GARDEN OF EARTHLY DELIGHTS, 1490–1510. Punishment of sinners in a dark gloomy Hell. Fantastic demons and witches torture naked men and women for their sins.