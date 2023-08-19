Two poems

By MICHAEL LONDRA

Haute Études

I think of Paul Ricoeur.

Five years in a German

prisoner of war camp,

translating Heidegger.

There he introduced

Jaspers to Dufrenne.

Lectured on Socrates,

Descartes, Freud.

At the same time, in

Provence, Beckett writes a novel in the dark.

In Paris, Patrick Modiano’s

father earns millions with

the Rue Lauriston gang.

Cocteau eats well and laughs with Arno Breker.

Once Vichy takes control,

Lacan walks into the local Gestapo office,

demanding the Nazi file on his wife,

who is Jewish. He gets it. She survives.

He does not publish—

unlike Sartre—during the occupation.

Eventually, all stories will be lost.

What will become of us,

the ones who did not love,

or thought we loved,

but were drowned in silence,

naïve, erased. I am a reader.

During May 68,

one of Ricoeur’s students

upturned a garbage can

over his head.

Ricoeur’s response,

create ten new masterpieces.

I see him writing.

Pen inside fist.

•

Mudra

After the seventh stroke,

I asked my mother

to deepen her breath,

inhale and exhale

to the sound of Om,

activating the prana,

pathways of breathing.

I asked her to form

with her hands

a mudra,

fingers enmeshed,

forefinger tips inverted,

pointing downward.

Heart rate near zero,

doctors saying she could

no longer hear, no longer respond,

I panicked, said it all in a rush.

I love you and I lived

like I hated you.

As I held her left hand

she yanked it free, spinning

her arm counterclockwise,

elbow pressed into bed.

Then she let it fall,

returning herself

back into my hands.

♦

MICHAEL LONDRA writes poetry, fiction, and criticism. His work has been published in The Blue Mountain Review, spoKe, Boog City, and will soon appear in Arts Fuse. His essays exploring the legacy of Delmore Schwartz—including the impact of anti-Semitism on his life and career—are included in New Studies in Delmore Schwarz, edited by Ben Mazer and forthcoming from MadHat Press. He lives in Manhattan.