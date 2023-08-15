And four more poems.

By DAVID GREENSPAN.

•

On Learning a Poet I Admire Often Carries a Pocket Knife

I wasn’t allowed to

possess a friend’s remains

until they took the form of ashes. I poured

Ryan Uellendahl into a cup of tea.

Remember the years we didn’t learn

French, taunting “you’re not

punk and I’m telling

everyone,” the grainy texture

of eating gardenias. I own one

pocket knife to open packages,

to marionette at gender. It sits

haunted on the water

heater in symmetry

with cricket legs. I linger

outside, struck homely by a river,

elastic waves stretching,

collapsing. There is shame

elsewhere. My essential

tremor. The uncle

John, who tattooed a red

dot on the side of his right

middle finger, now

collects shells, now

fills my pockets when his overflow.

•

Their Shrill Names

My anonymous friends

wake lush with rats. Give us

10,000 index cards,

we’ll build an ossuary

for everyone we meet. A ritual

shakes hands with a proverb.

“Resist death by water,” the rest

left to the imagination. By fire

too. We find ourselves

placing tulips in thin

plastic necks. My favorite

alphabet? The years I’d stare at

paintings of men playing

violence. I push

holes in my arm to be

puppeted by feeling. I watch

goldfish bruise and make

childhood. Oh meager

imaginary numbers. Call us

diffuse weather. We are not fans

of memoir or memory. Name them

gauze, shaking. The cat

interrupts slick with a fresh

scent of bleach. Humor us.

To be the tooth, crack, or tongue

worrying? It makes sense

with enough red string.

•

Tap Water

Blank affect, bland

name for they took the house,

plastics inside the house,

utensils, appliances. Last year’s

family ruined by slush

along the Pascagoula River. Bodies

named pest. We make our own

weighted blanket from clay,

slack burlap. Let’s begin

again. An idea of exchange

grown inward

like a nail. A cup of tongue

before the sun shows its face

under acetaminophen sky. We skid

into others like we want to die and hold

no legal obligation to tell

the truth. Poor excuse for anything

social. Asymmetrical hands

offend a god of watching

fleshy incompetence. Illness

unspools like a hose. There are

things, some might name them

animal, with an interest in not being

eaten. We are not among them. No

time for questions. A city

rises over buprenorphine

itself over turnip

bone. The day feels

apricot and paperboy.

What if the horns don’t come in.

•

Of the Everyday

Rain cobwebs morning.

Living’s glossy verbs: whole

milk, pull sock, cat litter, jog

in place. The refrigerator

speaks. Twitch nail from finger.

Geraniums turn. My stomach

questions. Can’t answer a state bird,

explain a pumpkin-headed month

unfolding. Describe how

cocaine smoke tastes: waffle cone

with dirt, cackle of ash on aluminum.

Bathroom my family’s motto. We grow

spoiled prayer, blackened tooth

scripture. Burst like fat

mold. A winter, a train. Between

stops I make a rash

of the body. I play

at canvas. Speech acts

discursive before abrupt.

Iodine such a pretty word.

•

Fingers Move

toward an electronics of “the way out

is to think of [ ] as agency of the virtual

with specter understood not as anything

supernatural but as that which acts

without physically existing.” Cross post

Ipomoea alba with incorrect

caption at reunion

flower or otherwise. Pixels show

our smile past

comfort. No direction except

north in every sense of. No direction

except take a picture it will. Compress

file, unzip skin,

loosen as discussed

while slumming

with mirror. Stretch through

light, blue and soft, softer, a weather

in its own. Season of the not yet

invented. Verb the minutes

before leper

bandaged/septic,

gaze/gauze

of socket, other

rhizome “preoccupied, sound of

technology breaking down, use of crackle,

surface noise made, we are listening to a time

out of joint, it won’t allow us to fall into

presence.” Oh root, oh rot, we petition

continuous point mapping, don’t

name it graph, equation of

solitude. Movement in

peach, circled

words won’t contort

our tongue. Believe in entomology

an insect of moments

yielding to some new ghost.

—quoted passages remixed from Mark Fisher’s Ghosts of My Life

♦

DAVID GREENSPAN is the author of One Person Holds So Much Silence (Driftwood Press) and the chapbook Nervous System with Dramamine (The Offending Adam). He’s a PhD candidate at the University of Southern Mississippi. Recent poems appear in places like Bellevue Literary Review, Denver Quarterly, Fence, Narrative, and Salamander Magazine. Find him online here.