Words in the Dark 2.

from ‘Self-Portrait as a White-Collar, 1981-2016’

in Then and Now – Opus 1

Second in a Series of Three.

By W.D. JACKSON.

(Illustration by Alan Dixon)

THE POEMS AND prose in these three columns are from my work-in-progress, Then and Now, and consist of extracts from a sequence, Self-Portrait as a White-Collar Worker, 1981-2016, which forms part of the work and whose persona is presented – through his poetry and also translations – as developing over time as the events of his life affect him. The extracts are all taken from Then and Now – Opus 1, which is to be published by Shoestring Press in 2023.

The first volume of Then and Now to appear was Opus 3, in 2018.

II.

THE PARK ON SUNDAY

“The poet and the dreamer are distinct…

The one pours out a balm upon the world,

The other vexes it.”

– These crossed-out lines of Keats’ keep running through

My troubled mind. The chestnuts overhead

Like forests painted on a Grecian urn

Have all the stillness that I need to learn:

“Ah, happy, happy boughs! that cannot shed

Your leaves, nor ever bid the Spring adieu…”

The parks where I grew up are not so quiet:

The sticks and stones flew thick again last night

And milk-bottles filled with petrol, fused with rags,

Bombed shops and local business. Shopping bags

Were stuffed with loot. Through smoke and fire-tongued light

An inner-city back-streets mob ran riot.

My birthplace. But not my daughter’s. She plays amid flowers

In peacefulness and sunshine. Their scented beds

Are calmly contemplated by the birds

While I, in search of wordlessness – not words –

Gaze at the park’s grass-greens, rose-reds,

For such self-regarding hours

As the law might take for ‘loitering’ in a city

Where if you’re young and haven’t got a job

They search you publicly, abuse and treat you

Like ‘vagrants’; where you’re scared they’d beat you

If you gave them a chance. School-children riot and rob

In a no-hope struggle for revenge or pity –

Let down and out by overcrowded schools –

Left brainwashed – bribed and bullied into thinking

That the aim of life is work, that work is done

For money, not love; life’s no more fun

Than learning, but you might get stinking

Rich if you ply the bribe-and-bully rules…

“How right the workers are,” George Orwell said,

“To put the belly before the soul

In point of time.” But even if he

Was right in London in 1943,

Now it’s the soul that’s starved. The police, the dole

Have goaded the neither ragged nor unfed

To an anxious and involuntary flailing

Whose highest motivation is the need

To be issued with regulation fetters

By those they prefer to regard as their betters

And with whom they share the easy creed

Which envies strength and blames the weak for failing!

– I stumble against a bench. My daughter plays

Far from the office or from book-shop shelves

Under the chestnut trees. But our favourite park

Appears less peaceful now – less light than dark,

Dark, dark. We blind ourselves, and maim ourselves,

By thinking too precisely on what pays,

On where we’re aimed and how we’re going,

Till our time-ridden world needs slowing, slowing.

Our movements lose the name of action

Our satisfactions satisfaction. –

But comfort’s still comfort, success success,

And since to be is to possess

The more we’ve got or get the less

We resent the usual strain and stress;

And poor is poor – humiliation,

Aggro, envy, bored frustration.

Forever struggling to make ends meet –

With your older kids in gangs on the street

And (learning to expect defeat)

Your youngest losing hope at school –

Who wouldn’t feel useless or a fool?

Fool! Though the undefeated fly

Beyond the park through the pathless sky

Or sing all Sunday afternoon

(And birdsong is never out of tune),

The word alone reminds me of

So much I’d prefer to be above

On this way of life I’m halfway through

But daily do or fail to do.

And failure’s one way to explain

The boredom, the fear, the stress and strain –

Heart trouble – impotence – and cancers.

But we’re too keen on one-word answers,

And even hard-and-fast succeeders,

Wine-bibbers, knowledgeable feeders,

Though steeped in the rites and joyless frolics

Of self-respecting workaholics,

Suffer from nameless discontentments –

Sleeplessness – ulcers – confused resentments…

– The Afghan prances proudly by

Which only last Sunday nipped my thigh.

The rosebeds’ soil is hard and browned

But my daughter brings a worm she’s found,

Which wriggles – as I suppose it must,

Once dropped there – in the sunny dust.

As a child I dreamed of how I’d like

To cycle away on a flying bike.

As if I could rise from my swivel chair,

Fling files and memos everywhere.

As if one could simply leave an office,

Or there were really better offers

Of lives elsewhere. But since there aren’t

Or since at any rate we can’t

As long as there’s no change – no let-up –

In the growth of this self-consuming set up

Whose masters are its slaves, we resign

Ourselves to falling in the line

Of duty, looting what we can

Since money is what makes the man –

Fiddling expenses, pinching paper,

In on any dodge or caper

That can be cut to fit the tune

We march or crawl to. Picaroon,

Who works to live, who lives to work?

We ought to admit we’re in the dark!

But instead we keep on plugging away

Ambitiously from here and now

To imagined deadlines, praise or pay

In an unreal future, ignoring how

The force and lures we all deploy

To obtain what we’ve been schooled to desire

With quiet legality destroy

Our souls in the great industrial fire:

Fire-blinded and severely burned

Yet ever assured of better health

We gloat that folly and weakness earned

The blue-collar millionaire his wealth;

But are lost in the back-streets. Recently I –

A stranger at home for years,

Informed by the media where and why

The mob ran riot – have felt goaded by fears

Of why and where my life is aimed,

Felt puzzled again, blinded, maimed.

– Words, words we need! The birds which contemplated

The flower-beds hop and scatter now, disturbed

By a loud-mouthed dog. Have I created –

Ever – a peace less curbed, less easily perturbed?

Even the park deceives in its wordless way:

Tomorrow’s another working day. All day.

– A riot of words! A monstrous, mechanical donkey

Has deafened and hoofed our wordless working world

So long it’s turned lop-sided and runs wonky!

If it’s not too late, if we haven’t been hurled

So far off course there’s no way back until

Our greeds and fears destroy themselves. Meanwhile,

It seems that more than one individual

Is sick and tired of insult, feels like spitting

It back in someone’s face – as petrol

Or poem. You might as well make shitting

Your aim in life as working for fear or money.

The policeman in the land of milk and honey

Is a measure of how we force our half-bled souls

To knuckle under; the rioters’ angry stealing

Of how we lure them. As for other goals

We’ve long been robbed of words: trained thought, trained feeling,

Cripple our minds. But man is not a beast,

And these street-running rioters cry to be released

From what they cannot think of as oppression

And therefore half-mistake for unemployment

And racist rozzers. A – Keatsian – verbal obsession

With art’s unhurried, sure, unending enjoyment

Of seeing the world through freely contemplating

Its mirrored forms would be worth elucidating –

Though Keats himself might stutter – in a place

Where even I, in anger and disgust,

Once smashed a teacher’s window. By the grace

Of Sunday School the old gradgrind never sussed

That it was me – the prefect at the front

Who conned his lessons. An isolated stunt,

Which reminds me of the bomb-site where we’d played

At cops-and-robbers with stolen fire as a base

To jump through: daring it, flushed and afraid

We’d be caught and punished. Now, as on Guy Fawkes’ Days,

The fires are bigger. But still of the same sort.

If only we could steal back words, steal thought,

Or liberate thought in a riot of words

For each to defend himself as best he can

Against the strait-laced bureaucratic turds

Which’d bed men down in a travesty of man –

A thoughtless, loveless, bribed, tired, bullied brute

In an overall, a uniform, or suit!

Postscript

“Ten red ones,” my daughter says. At the age of two,

As she learns to see more clearly how things are

She learns to name them. The roses are “red”, not “blue”.

But the imagination rarely gets that far!

Perceiving and performing what’s been taught us,

We behave like mobs of world- and word-distorters.

Yet every child sees Paradise before

It’s kicked in the head by that mad donkey. Later,

“Beauty is Truth, Truth Beauty” is a saw

Meaningless to most of us. But its creator

Knew it might change the world. And if “might” ’s not much,

Suffer the little children, for of such

Is faith, hope, love. Like lilies of the field

The children take no thought for the things of the morrow.

But wounds in the mind are only slowly healed

And, wounded, a thing of beauty’s dark with sorrow.

My daughter brings a broken rose she’s found.

But the chestnuts’ roots grope deep in the dark ground.

(1981/1987-88)

NOTES.

These crossed-out lines of Keats: The epigraph is from a passage in The Fall of Hyperion (Canto I, ll.187-210) which, although it is included in most modern editions, Keats seems to have cancelled. This cancellation may well have reflected some temporary indecision on the ailing Keats’s part as to whether poetry is of any value or use whatever in the modern world: is it not all mere “dreaming”, as the passage preceding the cancellation seems to imply…?

As the law might take for ‘loitering’: The notorious ‘sus’ law allowed the police to stop, search and even arrest “‘suspected persons’ and ‘reputed thieves’ who ‘frequent and loiter’ in certain public places with intent to commit an arrestable offence” (quoted in OED). The law (based on the Vagrancy Act of 1824) was increasingly used – and resented – in the 1970s in Britain’s inner cities (for example, almost 4,000 people were stopped and searched, and 180 of them arrested, on Merseyside alone between January and July 1981) and was a major cause of rioting in Bristol, Brixton, Toxteth and elsewhere at the time. In August 1981 the law was repealed.

“How right the workers are, etc.” : Slightly adapted from the concluding section of George Orwell’s essay, Looking Back on the Spanish War (1943), written while he was living in London and working for the BBC. Orwell’s view that there could be as good as no spiritual life without an “indispensable minimum” of material well-being (“enough to eat, freedom from the haunting terror of unemployment, the knowledge that your children will get a fair chance, a bath once a day [!], clean linen reasonably often, a roof that doesn’t leak, and short enough working hours to leave you with a little energy when the day is done”) is still true of most people – although his knowledge of the working class and its supposed “decency” remained that of an outside observer. If it was true up to a point that “behind all the ballyhoo that is talked about the ‘materialism’ of the working class lies the simple intention of those with money or privileges to cling to them”, the new white-collar ‘working class’ which, amid widespread affluence, now dominates the Western world is quite clearly as ‘materialistic’ and probably more so. As Joseph Brodsky, with his first-hand experience of both Communism and capitalism, might have written, materialism (or greed) of this sort appears to be less a “political problem” than “a human problem, a problem of our species, and thus of a lingering nature” (‘Letter to a President’ in On Grief and Reason). In the same open letter, addressed to Vaclav Havel in 1993, Brodsky wrote: “Why don’t we simply start by admitting that an extraordinary anthropological backslide has taken place in our world in this century, regardless of who or what triggered it? That it involved masses acting in their self-interest and, in the process of doing so, reducing their common denominator to the moral minimum? And that the masses’ self-interest – stability of life and its standards, similarly reduced – has been attained at the expense of other masses, albeit numerically inferior?”

But its creator / Knew it might save the world: Cp. Brodsky: “Now, the purpose of evolution is the survival neither of the fittest nor of the defeatist… The purpose of evolution, believe it or not, is beauty, which survives it all and generates truth simply by being a fusion of the mental and the sensual” (‘An Immodest Proposal’ in On Grief and Reason). On the other hand, “There are few cures for hereditary disorders (undetectable, perhaps, in an individual, but striking in a crowd), and what I’m suggesting here is not one of them… The fact that we are alive does not mean that we are not sick” (ibid).

♦

W.D. JACKSON’s five books and two pamphlets are all parts of his work-in-progress, Then and Now, on the subject of the individual’s place in history. This column is also a part of that work. His most recent book, Opus 3 (Shoestring Press, Nov. 2018), was reviewed in The Fortnightly, and was one of Frederick Raphael’s TLS Books of the Year in 2019. A review by Chris McCully in PN Review 253 can be read here (under Altered Distances Vol 54, Nos. 1-2, ‘Special Features’). Shoestring has published a new pamphlet, Aesopean (with woodcuts by Alan Dixon). The Fortnightly archive for W.D. Jackson is here.

ALAN DIXON was born in Waterloo, Lancashire, and has been exhibiting his prints since the 1960s. Shoestring Press published his 73 Woodcuts in 2011 and Wood and Ink in 2013. An exhibition of prints at the Redfern Gallery, London, was held to coincide with the launch of his most recent collection of poems, The Wall Dancer, Shoestring Press, 2017.