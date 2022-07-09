The Hills and the Desert.

-
About KU's Trollope Prize.
Audio archive: Two poems, with an audio track, from Heart Monologues by Jasmina Bolfek-Radovani | Daragh Breen’s Aural Triptych | Hayden Carruth reads Contra Mortem and Journey to a Known Place | Anthony Howell reads three new poems | James Laughlin reads Easter in Pittsburgh and five more | Peter Robinson reads Manifestos for a lost cause, Dreamt Affections and Blind Summits
Previously: More below. Scroll down.
New to The Fortnightly Review? Our online series, with more than 2,000 items in its archive, is more than ten years old! So, unless you’re reading this in the state pen, you may never catch up, but YOU CAN START HERE: On John Wilkinson’s ‘Wood Circle’, by Rupsa Banerjee | The Ringstead Poems by Peter Robinson. With an afterword by Tom Phillips | From Dialyzing: poetry by Charline Lambert. Translated by John Taylor | The O.E.D Odes by Lea Graham | Demarcation and three more poems, by Pui Ying Wong | What are poets for? Alan Wall on Nathaniel Tarn’s Autoanthropology | Martyrdom. Anthony Howell on the Russian invasion of Ukraine | Bard-think: Anthony O’Hear on teaching with Shakespeare | The Pleasure of Ferocity: A review of Malika Moustadraf’s short stories. By Michelene Wandor | Pastmodern Art. By David Rosenberg | Central Park and three more new poems. By Tim Suermondt | What Is Truth? By Alan Macfarlane | The Beatles: Yeah x 3. Fab books and films reviewed by Alan Wall | The Marriage by Hart’s Crane of Faustus and Helen by John Matthias | Young Wystan by Alan Morrison | Nothing Romantic Here. Desmond Egan reviews Donald Gardner | Parisian Poems, by César Vallejo, translated by César Eduardo Jumpa Sánchez | Two sequences of poems by David Plante, introduced by Anthony Howell | Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s Big Noise in the Night: Film commentary by Simon Collings | Gli Ucelli and two more poems by Michael Anania | Interior and three more prose poems by Linda Black | For Britney (or whoever) by Fran Lock | The wages for reading is rage: Reflections on the Book Revolution in Texas. By Christopher Landrum | Selfies by Rupert M Loydell | The Loves of Marina Tsvetaeva by C.D.C. Reeve | My Mother’s Dress Shop by Jeff Friedman | The Bride’s Story. Grimms’ No. 40. An elaboration by W. D. Jackson | Poetry Notes: Early titles for 2022, by Peter Riley | Short Icelandic Fiction: Fresh Perspective (Nýtt sjónarhorn) by Aðalsteinn Emil Aðalsteinsson and The Face and Kaleidoscope by Gyrðir Elíasson | Exercises of memory: Prose poetry by Adam Kosan | Species of light and seven more poems by Mark Vincenz | Two Micro-fictions by Avital Gad-Cykman | Pictures, with Poems: A two-generation collaboration. Photographs by Laura Matthias Bendoly, with poems by John Matthias | In Famagusta, a revisit by Jonathan Gorvett | Shakespeare’s Merchant by Oscar Mandel | Toughs by Anthony Howell | Holding the desert, a sequence of poems by Richard Berengarten | Two pages by Michael Haslam | Contusion not Rind by Peter Larkin | Four poems by Katie Lehman | Blind summits, a sequence of poems with an audio track, by Peter Robinson | The Censor of Art by Samuel Barlow | Small Magazines, and their discontents (as of 1930) by Ezra Pound | Modern Artiques by Robert McAlmon | Two poems, with an audio track, from Heart Monologues by Jasmina Bolfek-Radovani | Blavatsky in violet: poetry by Alan Morrison | Everything that is the case: A review of John Matthias’s Some of Her Things by Peter Robinson | Khlystovki by Marina Tsvetaeva, newly translated by Inessa B. Fishbeyn and C. D. C. Reeve | A king and not a king, a poem by W. D. Jackson | Violet, an essay by John Wilkinson :: For much more, please consult our partial archive, below on this page.
2011: Golden-beak in eight parts. By George Basset (H. R. Haxton).
2012: The Invention of the Modern World in 18 parts. By Alan Macfarlane.
2013: Helen in three long parts. By Oswald Valentine Sickert.
2016: The Survival Manual by Alan Macfarlane. In eight parts.
2018: After the Snowbird, Comes the Whale, by Tom Lowenstein.
The Hills and the Desert.
Claude Vigée and Edmond Jabès.
By ANTHONY RUDOLF.
1.
WHEN I WAS young, I was involved in polemics in Stand, in PNR, in MPT, in European Judaism and elsewhere. Looking back, I feel that my polemics were underpowered and exhibitionistic. I should have stuck with what I most wanted to do: write, translate, read and edit myself into a life that would honour my principles and theories. Needy for attention (an attendant lord seeking to rise above his station), thanks to deep-seated flaws in my character, I side-tracked myself to the point of self-sabotage and did not focus enough on the essential. I find myself now aged nearly eighty with too many uncompleted projects. For example, I would like to collect my Bonnefoy translations made over nearly sixty years. I want to collect my best essays on literature, politics and religion, many of which antedate the easier access of computer archive. I want to revise the latest draft of my book about Paula Rego. I want to sort out my papers and get them out of the flat. I want to complete some new essays and stories. I want then to retire from the fray and relax — but it is not possible. I have miles to go before I sleep and cannot see a clear way forward. My recent essay in Stand is an honest and sincere but idealised account of my life, carefully curated to create pattern and meaning where in reality there was chaos. At the time, I could cope with the chaos because life was interesting and serious, and one day — if this ever occurred to me — there would be time to make sense of it, wouldn’t there? But there isn’t.
Narratives of one’s writerly readings are complicated by separating out the components. Or you could call it simplification. Or clarification.
The following account of two major figures in my life nowhere mentions “my” third great French poet: Yves Bonnefoy. I knew him even better and longer and translated him earlier and in greater quantity than Jabès and Vigée. There is, of course, no mention of my Anglophone influences: Donald Davie, George Oppen, Laura Riding, or of non-French foreign-language writers I revere: Borges, Paz, Primo Levi, Seferis. This proves that narratives of one’s writerly readings are complicated by separating out the components. Or you could call it simplification. Or clarification. Thus: where do Michel Deguy and other poets I translated or co-translated fit into the pattern? What pattern? There is no pattern. Long ago, I got on my bicycle and rode off in all directions.
2.
I HAD THE privilege of being the friend and translator of two great French or francophone Jewish poets, perhaps the two greatest in terms of the quality and quantity of their attention to Jewishness and Judaism. I am speaking of Edmond Jabès (1912-1991) and Claude Vigée, who died on October 2, 2020, aged nearly 100. I once ventured to mention the name of each to the other and was rewarded with what felt like a lack of interest, if not hostility. But that might be my febrile imagination and a projection of my sense that I was being bigamous: translation of poetry is an intimate activity and marital metaphors spring to mind. How could I be “faithful” to both? Jabès and Vigée never met, never corresponded, never wrote about the other. And yet the psychoanalyst Steven Jaron tells me that he met Claude Vigée at a conference on Jabès in Jerusalem and that Vigée manifested curiosity about his fellow poet. I suspect too that there was interest in the other direction. But if you read both of them carefully you can easily construct a caricature of what separated them.
In general terms, and hopefully not caricatural concerning either of them, Edmond Jabès was a meta-writer, a very readable and unprecious meta-writer, but a meta-writer for whom Judaism and writing were the “same waiting, the same hope, the same wearing out”. Jacques Derrida wrote a major essay on him, which he would never do on Vigée. Jabès was a hyper-modernist, a lineal descendent of Mallarmé but also of the kabbalists as language sophisticates.
Claude Vigée was absolutely not a meta-writer. Sophisticated and brilliant and learned in literature and Judaism, eloquent and sometimes rhapsodic, he was a completely modern but never modernist as Tel Quel and Derrida would understand the term. If Jabès hails from the Talmud (his imaginary rabbis, collectively critiquing dogma and frozen thought, are among the glories of French literature), Vigée hails from the Bible and invented the term “judan” (coined after “roman”, the word for “novel”) for the totality of his work, and in particular his descriptive prose, again a glory of French literature, which among many themes explores, as he did, the hills of Israel. For Jabès, in particular, Judaism was a kind of poetics. For Vigée too, but the poetics was less explicit.
Here is another difference between these two writers: Claude Vigée, professor of comparative literature at Brandeis and later at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem, had a dual oeuvre in prose – literary and bible criticism, journals and “judans” — and verse. Often, however, we find poems and prose in the same book, the former generating the latter—La Faille du regard, for example. In Le Livre des Marges, Edmond Jabès, a stockbroker when he was younger, wrote about his intervolvement with the work of fellow writers such as Celan and Lévinas. But he wrote no other criticism and published no journals. His major poetry is the prose of Le Livre des Questions, where all genres are mixed in an unprecedented way, rather than the lyrical poetry and teasing aphorisms of Je bâtis ma demeure, which preceded his major work. Jabès became a kind of classical writer; Vigée was more romantic, as an immersion in his enormous collected poems, Jusqu’à l’aube future, reveals. Both, however, were poets of exile, and both were haunted by World War Two and the Shoah. Jabès left Egypt for Paris after Suez. Vigée, after almost a year in the Jewish Resistance based in Toulouse (he was the last survivor), left for the USA where, as a French poet, he was an exile. Even his years in Israel were exile, again as a poet who continued to write his literary works in French. He was the last living speaker of Alsatian Yiddish.
In later years, Vigée too lived in Paris, but neither Claude nor Edmond was entirely at home in the city. Claude was an authentic and latterly honoured Alsatian, from a Jewish family whose ancestors lived in the region for three hundred years. With one foot in the hills of Israel and the other in his village of Bischwiller, his true home was the French language. (He reminds me a bit of his contemporary Dannie Abse, who was Welsh, Jewish and British: Anglophone but not English). Jabès, the Cairo sophisticate, was a son of the Egyptian desert, a powerful image of emptiness and negativity, and one dimension of his books reflect this. His true home too was the French language. The two men had powerful and supportive wives, traditional in some ways but always ready to tease and criticise the great man when this was required. When I was young I tore myself in knots trying to decide which of the two poets was more important to me. “Turn it and turn it, for everything is in it”, says Rabbi Ben-Bag Bag in the Pirke Avoth, that much loved book of the Talmud known to both writers. Maybe I finally grew up, maybe I became my own kind of (Jewish?) writer, when I realised I could love both of them, and their two great oeuvres, juxtaposed and separately.
♦
ANTHONY RUDOLF is the author of Silent Conversations: A Reader’s Life (Seagull Books/University of Chicago Press, 2013), European Hours: Collected Poems (Carcanet Press, 2017) and the translator of Yesterday’s Wilderness Kingdom by Yves Bonnefoy (MPT Books, 2003). Odd Volumes, the Fortnightly‘s imprint, recently published Anthony Rudolf’s Pedraterra & Angleterre: Two Fables.
