-
-
The current editorial bulletin is here
-
About KU’s Trollope Prize.
1. The Bride’s Story. Grimms’ No. 40. An elaboration by W. D. Jackson
2. Poetry Notes: Early titles for 2022, by Peter Riley
3. Short Icelandic Fiction: Fresh Perspective (Nýtt sjónarhorn) by Aðalsteinn Emil Aðalsteinsson and Two very brief Icelandic fictions: The Face and Kaleidoscope by Gyrðir Elíasson
4. Exercises of memory: Prose poetry by Adam Kosan
5. Species of light and seven more poems by Mark Vincenz
6. Two Micro-fictions by Avital Gad-Cykman
7. Pictures, with Poems: A two-generation collaboration. Photographs by Laura Matthias Bendoly, with poems by John Matthias.
8. In Famagusta, a revisit by Jonathan Gorvett
9. Shakespeare’s Merchant by Oscar Mandel
10. Toughs by Anthony Howell
…and much more, below in this column.
Audio archive: Two poems, with an audio track, from Heart Monologues by Jasmina Bolfek-Radovani | Daragh Breen’s Aural Triptych | Hayden Carruth reads Contra Mortem and Journey to a Known Place | Anthony Howell reads three new poems | James Laughlin reads Easter in Pittsburgh and five more | Peter Robinson reads Manifestos for a lost cause, Dreamt Affections and Blind Summits
Previously: More below. Scroll down.
New to The Fortnightly Review? Our online series, with more than 2,000 items in its archive, is more than ten years old! So, unless you’re reading this in the state pen, you may never catch up, but YOU CAN START HERE: Holding the desert, a sequence of poems by Richard Berengarten | Two pages by Michael Haslam | Contusion not Rind by Peter Larkin | Four poems by Katie Lehman | Blind summits, a sequence of poems with an audio track, by Peter Robinson | The Censor of Art by Samuel Barlow | Small Magazines, and their discontents (as of 1930) by Ezra Pound | Modern Artiques by Robert McAlmon | Two poems, with an audio track, from Heart Monologuesby Jasmina Bolfek-Radovani
Blavatsky in violet: poetry by Alan Morrison | Everything that is the case: A review of John Matthias’s Some of Her Things by Peter Robinson | Khlystovki by Marina Tsvetaeva, newly translated by Inessa B. Fishbeyn and C. D. C. Reeve | A king and not a king, a poem by W. D. Jackson | Violet, an essay by John Wilkinson | Dear Najwan, poetry by Manash Firaq Bhattacharjee | Six poems, by Sophia Parnok, translated from Russian | An except from ‘Eminönü’, the opening chapter of Ein Winter in Istanbul, by Angelika Overath | Keats, Beyond the Pleasure Principle, by Nigel Wheale | Pop songs: The meaning of the earworm, by Alan Wall | Georges Braque: A poetry of things, an essay by Anthony Howell | Birds & bones on PBS: The nature of Nova, by James Gallant | Etymologizing, an essay by Alan Wall | Poems from a country within a country. A Conversation: José-Flore Tappy and John Taylor | A smile that melts. A review of Earwig by Simon Collings | Tom Lowenstein: Poems from Existence Phenomena | In defence of les femmes françaises, by Christopher Landrum | Thread, a poem by Mikki Aronoff | Poems from The Lesser Histories by Jan Zábrana | Travelling with the I Ching. Poetry by Lucy Hamilton | Alex Wong: A Spell to Lure Apollo, after Conradus Celtis | Bagatelles: prose poems by Enomoto Saclaco | Two for Keats on his birthday: The case of John Keats in Shanklin by G. Kim Blank…and Keats: Letters, Home by Anthony Costello | Proust in five pages by John Matthias | Poetry Notes for October 2021 by Peter Riley | More, from ‘The Messenger House’ by Janet Sutherland | Again, as if the wind bore you away…by Eduardo Moga | Six prose poems by Meg Pokrass | Reopening the National Theatre of Kosovo by Gertrude Gibbons | Literary Politics in America, 50 years after The End of Intelligent Writing by Richard Kostelanetz | Arabia Felix. Mandatory happiness in Dubai. Reportage by Jonathan Gorvett | Torpedo Fair, an eclogue by Anthony Howell | A Book of Bessie and Sallyann—and the dragons of West Grinstead by Paul Holman | Old-Time Recipe and three more new poems by Sandra Kolankiewicz | Cambridge Market Place Calls to Action and two more poems by Andy Thompson | Najwan Darwish’s poetry of the undefeated, a review by Manash Firaq Bhattacharjee | Corporation Street and two more poems by Julia Deakin | Adorno on Modern Music, a coda to the series of essays by Tronn Overend | On poetry and the environmental crisis, a correspondence by Rae Armantrout and Simon Collings | Enchantment by Alan Macfarlane | Three Literary Poems by Nathaniel Tarn | The Roth-Bailey Contretemps explained by William O’Rourke | From the Brooklyn-Queens Border, 22 April-17 May 2020, a report by Richard Kostelanetz | Matthias’ Laments by Igor Webb | Secret agent, a review of Philippe Sollers, by David Andrew Platzer | Yellow: ‘The light of ordinary day’ and other poems and short narratives by Dan Coyle | The Right Side of the Diamond: Fiction by Peter Knobler | Ice cream spoon in the office and other prose poems by Fawzia Kane
From ‘Ricochet’: poems by Lila Matsumoto | From council houses and orphanages: Poetry Notes by Peter Riley | Prose poems by John Matthias: Some of Her Things | Class and education: Hierarchies, by Alan Macfarlane |Chimney Sweepers and three more poems by J. Mark Smith | Rereading O. Henry — for medicinal purposes, by Christopher Landrum |Film Comment: Holy Cow—Simon Collings on Kelly Reichardt’s beef | Edmond Jabès meets Max Jacob: A curated event by Raphael Rubinstein | The Right Side of the Diamond: Fiction by Peter Knobler | Return to Tonality: Part 6 of Tronn Overend’s essay on Adorno and Music | From ‘Ricochet’: poems by Lila Matsumoto | George Mackay Brown by Nigel Wheale |Hierarchies by Alan Macfarlane | The Iron Pier by John Matthias | Curriculum Violette: A resumé of Resistance reviewed by Ian Seed | Anthony Howell’s eased lockdown in Purgatory | ‘Something’ and more: Poems by Mélisande Fitzsimons | Chaos is come again: A comment on Shakespeare by Alan Wall | What Clings: A small collection of prose poems by Mikki Aronoff | Igor Webb: On Longinus and bread | Two Old Judges Stuck All Night in the Lift by John Matthias | Homage to Lorand Gaspar by Peter Riley |High Street report: Three tales of commerce by Ian Seed | ‘Just’ and two more prose poems by Giles Goodland | Honey, a memoir by Nigel Wheale | The Spring 2021 short shelf: reviews by Peter Riley | Garden Eclogue 10 by John Kinsella | Episode 38 of ‘Living Dead’ and two more prose poems by Simon Collings | |David Rosenberg on Desnos and Warsh | The ‘Fortnightly’—a retrospect in 1901 of our first 35 years by BW Matz | Poetry Notes: Peter Riley reviews Michelene Wandor | Nigel Wheale: ‘An Edge of the World’ with ‘Naranja Amarga’ | Adorno on music: Schoenberg, by Tronn Overend | Looking at pictures on walls with John Welch Peter Taylor in triple vision by John Matthias | Representation in millimetres by Alan Wall :: For much more, please consult our partial archive, below on this page.
Contact The Fortnightly.
Books received: Un-updated list.
-
LONDON
Readings in The Room: 33 Holcombe Road, Tottenham Hale, London N17 9AS – £5 entry plus donation for refreshments. All enquiries: 0208 801 8577
Poetry London: Current listings here.
Shearsman readings: 7:30pm at Swedenborg Hall, 20/21 Bloomsbury Way, London WC1. Further details here.
NEW YORK
Time Out’s New York listings here.
2011: Golden-beak in eight parts. By George Basset (H. R. Haxton).
2012: The Invention of the Modern World in 18 parts. By Alan Macfarlane.
2013: Helen in three long parts. By Oswald Valentine Sickert.
2016: The Survival Manual by Alan Macfarlane. In eight parts.
2018: After the Snowbird, Comes the Whale, by Tom Lowenstein.
-
-
-
In the New Series
- The Current Principal Articles.
- A note on the Fortnightly’s ‘periodicity’.
- Cookie Policy
- Copyright, print archive & contact information.
- Editorial statement.
- For subscribers: Odd Volumes from The Fortnightly Review.
- Mrs Courtney’s history of The Fortnightly Review.
- Newsletter
- Submission guidelines.
- Support for the World Oral Literature Project.
- The Fortnightly Review’s email list.
- The Function of Criticism at the Present Time.
- The Initial Prospectus of The Fortnightly Review.
- The Trollope Prize.
- The Editors and Contributors.
- An Explanation of the New Series.
- Subscriptions & Commerce.
-
By Roger Berkowitz, Juliet du Boulay, Denis Boyles, Stan Carey, H.R. Haxton, Allen M. Hornblum, Alan Macfarlane, Anthony O’Hear, Andrew Sinclair, Harry Stein, Eugène-Melchior de Vogüé, and many others. Free access.
· James Thomson [B.V.]
Occ. Notes…
A dilemma for educators:
Philosophy and the public impact.
.
Michelene Wandor on Derek Walcott and the T.S. Eliot Prize.
.
Nick Lowe: the true-blue Basher shows up for a friend.
-
Anthony Howell: The new libertine in exile.
.
Kate Hoyland: Inventing Asia, with Joseph Conrad and a Bible for tourists.
.
Who is Bruce Springsteen? by Peter Knobler.
.
Martin Sorrell on John Ashbery’s illumination of Arthur Rimbaud.
.
The beauty of Quantitative Easing.
.
Prohibition’s ‘original Progressives’.
.
European populism?
-
-
Departments
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
The wages for reading is rage.
Reflections on the Book Revolution in Texas.
By CHRISTOPHER LANDRUM.
.
LET ME BEGIN by stating that my surnamed ancestor—that is, my quadruple-great grandfather—Julius Cicero Landrum (1837–1884, pictured above) came to Texas from Georgia shortly before 1860, is shown listed in the census for that year as a school teacher, and that to this day, many of his descendants, some of whom are a part of my close and extended family, are involved in education (strictly at the local level) for the state of Texas. Let me also add that I’ve been employed by my alma mater, the University of Texas at Austin, since 2007, in a position concerning things archival rather than educational, but nonetheless retain a strong, personal interest in books, reading, writing, and education.
Yet, in order to detach myself from all emotions over education concerning my immediate geography, present circumstances have forced me to resort—not without unavoidable (though probably ostentatious) quotation—to write to a friendly ghost (rather than hiring a strange ghost writer) so that I might unemotionally convey to outsiders of our state the following survey of the present book situation:
.
To Oscar at Père Lachaise,
NOTE: In The Fortnightly’s online template, illustrations are thumbnails with captions or onward text links embedded. To enlarge an illustration, click on it. To read a caption, hover over the illustration. To play an embedded video in a larger size, click ‘full screen’ option. ‘Esc’ returns you here.
It is my pleasure to offer some reflections on Texas book affairs, though being a complete product of Texas public schools, as were my parents, as were theirs, that while I can write about my experiences and encounters with this recent book business, I can honestly claim no expertise. Being too young to lead, I can only follow.1 Let me instead provide the analysis of an amateur, and let me provide nothing more, for I am only willing to research that which is within my reach and without exertion.
While some claim to have read that they are burning books down in Texas, such exaggeration borders upon slander.
While some claim to have read that they are burning books down in Texas, such exaggeration borders upon slander. Yes, it’s true that the story to the 1984 film Footloose is set in rural Texas, and it involves the clash of dancing teenagers and religious fanaticism (including that brief book burning scene). However, that flick was fiction, not documentary, for the town was named the nonexistent Bomont (rather than our actual Beaumont), and was loosely based on some story from Elmore City, Oklahoma. Still, it must be admitted that the recent sentence-by-sentence inspections of some books from some of our school libraries may mean–because the inspections occur under sunlight, accompanied by the use of magnifying glasses–some volumes run the risk of spontaneous combustion. But such incidents should be considered statistical outliers.2 The majority of books in Texas have yet to catch fire.
Were such incinerating displays to be realized, they would only further enflame the rhetoric of the rabble who operate and fund our state’s hyper-democratic3 school-districting structure to bonfire proportions. For churchman Jonathan Swift was surely right when he said, “There is a portion of enthusiasm assigned to every nation, which, if it hath not proper objects to work on, will burst out and set all into a flame,” to which one might add the aside from French poet Paul Valéry (1871–1945) that “books have the same enemies as man: fire, dampness, beasts, time, and their own contents.”4
All circumstances taken together, the Texas book revolution is not the most astonishing thing that has hitherto happened in the world,5 though its story goes like this: Three days before the Fourth of July, 2021, the state’s official history museum canceled, at the behest of both the Lieutenant Governor and Governor of the state, a book-signing event designed to promote a study titled Forget the Alamo,6 which, I suppose, would be like seeing a book being sold in East Belfast under the title Forget the Boyne, or perhaps one in Left Bank Paris called Forget the Bastille.
Since then, a cadre of statewide and locally elected officials have engaged in a kind of “epidemical fanaticism,”7by calling for book inspections in school library inventories to scrutinize the usage of certain words and topics such as “sex,” “gender,” “race,” and “ethnicity.”8
Now, of course, all school functions have always, at least for parents, had the potential to transform themselves into flashy, fleshy exhibitions of Donnybrook fisticuffs.
Now, of course, all school functions have always, at least for parents, had the potential to transform themselves into flashy, fleshy exhibitions of Donnybrook fisticuffs.9 The recent increase in probability of an outbreak of rage among parents, teachers, administrators and school librarians, although curiously not much among students themselves, however, makes for a boon to a certain breed of onlooking scavenger-gamblers who place wagers on the so-called influence of books. Everyone behaves as if such influence were a kind of influenza, as if books carried spreadable diseases, without hope of inoculation or natural resistance but only avoidance.10
Meanwhile, the near “violent and malignant zeal”11 of the social climate at these rallies has meant that every school board meeting is now, at the local level, an emotional powder-keg ready to go off at any moment.12
♦
BEING ONLOOKERS RATHER than participants, these scavenger-gamblers are apt to make vicious jokes and crude remarks at the expense of the participants––participants who, no matter whether for or against this fever to finger through books in search of potential culturally cancerous polyps, all claim to be doing what they’re doing “for the kids.”13 For all sides, as a pretext, believe they have the best interests of children in mind. Certainly no one is claiming that they seek to promote what they themselves believe to be in the worst interests of children—such claims are reserved to fling at their opponents!14 But in this all fail to realize that resentment may bear fruit in either those who ridicule or those being ridiculed. For all those who ridicule doom themselves to reductionism.15
Therefore, no sober individual contemplating the recent book banning (or retaining) schemes in Texas should accept such pseudo-judgments from these scavengers as:
• “Let those Texans burn their books,” says one, “that will help keep them warm in winter when they lose their electricity.”16
• Those with a “good riddance” attitude, who say things like, “Thank God they’re getting rid of all those health books with those gross photos of genitalia swollen and inflamed by STDs.” A nearby renegade then asks, “Who gets to keep or buy the books that end up being banned? Is there an aftermarket for such books? Could I be their savior? Can I profit on the aftermarket of their salvation?”
• Standing by are cynics who say, “Those dumb Texas hicks; their kids don’t read anyway,” accompanied by counter-cynics who claim, “Obviously Texas politicians and the concerned parents who vote for them are wiser than any outsiders who might ridicule them,”17
to which the former then repulse, “When was the last time a Texan won the Nobel Prize for literature? They are but a handful of country clowns.”18
• Then come second-tier cynics who claim, “With or without certain books is immaterial when the kids are already institutionalized by their teachers, preachers, coaches, diets, advertisers and even their society’s architecture.19 At this point, books are but benign in the grand scheme of influence.”
• Then arrive pundits to say, “the last thing Texas politicians and parents are interested in is education. Those elected officials are just pulling a classic rope-a-dope bait-n-switch. They’re not really scrutinizing the books, just playing gotcha for keeps.”
• Other pundits observe: “Typical Texas protestant prudery always obligating outsiders to walk on eggshells while wearing kit gloves so no snowflake is ever smashed.” But some shoot back: “To prohibit is to provoke desire. The more books they ban, the more those books will be sold.”20 Still others say, “To censor is to submit to the path of least resistance, which is but the path of laziest resistance.”21
• “Why,” asks a scavenger of local folklore, “should anyone believe Texans care about books when one of their greatest book collectors ended up as a yet unsolved murder?”22
• “In the ‘50s and ‘60s,” says that same folklorist, “Texas culture introduced stripper Candy Barr23 to the rest of America. The ‘70s and ‘80s gave the world Debbie Does Dallas and The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. The ‘90s were endowed with the modeling and Texas oil-marrying successes of Anna Nicole Smith, while in the aughts, it was actress Alexis Texas who captured the hearts and minds and adult film industry’s awards for her various acrobatic feats. But nowadays kids (and adults like myself) can look up all these things on their phones without ever having to step foot inside a school library.”
• Some onlookers respond by saying, “A good majority of the Great Books of the Western Canon already contain lewd episodes and profane ideas. Take the castration in Hesiod and of Origen himself. Most of Apuleius and Laurence Sterne is bawdy (along with much of Jonathan Swift and Johann von Goethe). Milton’s satanic serpent licks the ground with delight wherever naked Eve and her pretty feet happen to tread.24 The examples are endless….” But that is rejected with: “Who cares? Not knowing the Great Books is a fairly harmless ignorance in Modernity. Reading old books won’t help modern minds pay their bills when the repo man and the eviction woman come a’knocking.”
• Finally then speak those who resort to simple allegory and unimaginative satire. They say things like, “Readers in Texas are perfectly capable of picking themselves up by their own bootstraps. They can buy whichever books they like and read them whenever they want. Just as a responsible driver is a defensive driver, so too is a responsible reader a defensive one. Let sleeping books lie in their library-cemeteries25 like they always have. Let us conserve that. ” Yet to that some will reply, “Removing bad books from public libraries is no different than taking a pair of tweezers to pull off some ticks from the ole farm dog. It’s just some heavy-duty grooming, whether for one’s canine or for the culture of one’s state. Censorship and hygiene go hand in hand….”
♦
For zealous idealists trying to either take out (or put back) particular books require something more potent than mere rhetoric: they require narrative.
SUCH ARE THE scattered opinions from the scavenger-onlookers of the current Texas book saga. The above list almost makes a map of all their arguments (almost). But though their observations may contain some slight truths, because they are only spectators and not actual participants in banning (or retaining) books from school libraries, their opinions can convince only themselves.26 Actual participants know otherwise. For zealous idealists trying to either take out (or put back) particular books require something more potent than mere rhetoric: they require narrative. And though the two stories the two sides tell themselves appear to be competing with one another, there appears to be little overlap between them. Venn diagrams need not apply.
In the current case of Texas book fever, the most idealized narrative (or “social imaginary”) told by one set of zealot-participants among themselves is: “We are simply trying to prevent the abduction of our children from the Pied Piper and his seductive music (as found in certain books).27 We are simply trying—through school library book selection, inspection, and expulsion—to keep our kids from leaving the safety of Our Town.” On the other hand, the most idealized narrative told by the other set of zealot-participants among themselves is: “Some of our most vulnerable children have been left outside of town in the woods with the Wolves. The books in question are but maps necessary to helping those kids get back to the safety of Our Town before they get eaten up.”
So both camps begin with the premise, “We in Our Town are for (and not against) the safety of our children, and we shall purge (or provide) certain books as affirmation thereof.” But after that, their narratives fork like two roads diverging in a yellow wood. Each appears to veer toward a resolution indifferent to the other.28
For though some see the books in question as useful maps to give to children lost in the woods—and because a few zealots who fear the Piper seem to mistake the man for his music—one might reemphasize the old lesson that the map is not the same as the literal land it marks. A map, moreover, though useful, cannot prevent some from needing such a map in the first place, particularly those who never realized they might need a map, or knew that such helpful maps existed. Who’s not to say, meanwhile, that the Piper may only lead the children to a meadow where they might see and learn what the town looks like from outside its own walls, so that the children might come to appreciate (and appraise) how an outsider, whether friend or foe, approaches it?29
(Though certainly there should be no child left behind once it gets dark.)
♦
THAT THEN IS the state of things regarding the current revolution of books in Texas. The iron anchor of my soul prevents my speculations from drifting too far toward what comes next. Teachers, librarians, and students throughout the state probably won’t quit en masse—only the last group would have any political leverage were it possible for them to act in concert.30 All three groups might slightly dissipate, but probably not with enough irreversible severity as to then require Reconstruction-style federal intervention. The cities of Texas will continue to grow, at least until they run out of water.31
Some current suburbs will become major cities themselves; however, most rural populations will continue to shrink, unless suburban sprawl ventures to assimilate the former into the latter. Nonetheless, these growing suburbs—because a substantial proportion of their populations will have been imported from various other states and nations—will continue to mark the most volatile political hotspots with regard to books and education. But who will have the most kids? and who among that legion will have the most influential parents? is beyond my ability to answer.
My endgame forecast sees only that the non-zealous, non-idealist majority who populate the neo-suburbs of Texas will either re-segregate (and therefore preserve), or authentically integrate (and therefore improve),32 their standards for procuring and prohibiting whichever books for whichever reasons from whichever libraries.33 The last people to have any sort of say on the matter will, of course, be the children of Texas themselves.34
Always in affectionate awe,
Christopher of Austin
♦
CHRISTOPHER LANDRUM lives in Austin, Texas. His work has previously appeared in The Berlin Review of Books, and Real Clear News of Chicago. An archive of his work in The Fortnightly Review is here. He writes about what he reads at Bookbread.com.
NOTES.
Related
Publication: Thursday, 10 March 2022, at 14:08.
Options: Archive for Christopher Landrum. Bookmark the permalink. Follow comments here with the RSS feed. Post a comment or leave a trackback.