By JOHN MATTHIAS.

—For Judge J. Manier

Fusty comes to mind around certain houses

In Ohio towns; but there might be a local bar

And a car or two rounding a pond where

Hart’s crane stands on one leg and stares.

Stares at Helen, whose name puns so easily

With Hell on – for example, hell on cities,

Hell on ships, hell on cranes even, but whose

Fine Nuptials must be celebrated by the

Law that made Marlow, Goethe, and Mann.

Auden’s Tom Rakewell was a pretty fusty

Faust, but we number him as well, as off he

Goes in the Auden libretto and Stravinsky’s music.

Gounod danced a Faust for me in Paris

When I was a summer sophomore on my

Way to – where it does not matter now, for

I slept through both the opera and ballet –

But not Hart’s crane. He didn’t sleep. Where’s

Helen? he honked (or squawked?) I knew

From my music class at school that Tom Rakewell

Married the ugliest woman in Europe in order

To prove that our choices are free. He didn’t

Marry Helen or even Ann Truelove; alas

Poor Tom went mad. But Hart’s father was

The man who invented Life Savers, the

Ubiquitous candy in everybody’s pocket.

Somehow this confounded the son, who

Wrote about him with smutty wings that flash

Equivocations – which was really Byronic

Euphorian, falling before his time, child

(Harold) of Faust and Helen, trying to fly.

The crane shook his head; he’d known

All along that Euphorian was no Daedalus.

But where’s Helen now? Gounod only gets as far

As Margherita’s tale, interrupted by dance. The crane’s

Not satisfied. And nor is Zeus, appearing as a swan,

Helen’s winged and feathered dad.

And yes, I did digress

And jumped ahead as well. I thought

that cranes quacked or squawked.

When I paused back there with Rakewell, for

Research, I found that Cranes, well, bugle.

Crane’s call is like a trumpet blast and can be heard

For miles. How I underestimated him. And this

Brass insult he splutters angrily at Swan,

Come to his daughter’s wedding. Why would

Swan’s daughter marry Faust, with

The ship of Menelaus almost in sight?

Where does Faust fit in? He too has a bugle

Call and a rattling good yarn to tell. He is

In fact, the very Hart of Crane. It was all

Understood from the beginning. Helen tricked

Her father, Leda, Menelaus, Paris, Agamemnon

And Odysseus. She was an Eidolon in Egypt

While the heroes on the beach fought about

An absence in the tower of Troy.

Faust bided his time. He knew it all. He’d have

To live through nonsense in a chapbook,

Oral tales, epics, plays and operas. He grew

Impatient, though, which led him to Mephisto.

What he’d been lacking was Hart’s crane.

Who bugled, trumpeted: The incunabula of

The Divine grotesque, corymbulous formations

Spouting malice, plangent over meadows and

Empty houses like old women with teeth

Unjubilant. Now then honk or bray; be jubilant.

But was she concubine or wife? Menelaus got there

In one version of the tale. In another, he

Fails to arrive. Either way, the crane presides: Like

A marriage counselor, like a priest, like the

Phrase I now pronounce you pain and strife. It’s

Possible. In our time, it’s possible to be married or

Divorced in a court of law, and as everyone hurries

Through the centuries to the courtroom of my

Friend Judge Manier, the crane finds himself barred

From entering. No cranes allowed in the courtroom,

Or other birds. Was that original wager more of a

Plea bargain before the act? On everybody’s part?

We’ll never know. The crane resumes his residence

In the heart of the poet . . .

Or the poet

In the heart of the crane.