-
-
-
About KU’s Trollope Prize.
1. Old-Time Recipe and three more new poems by Sandra Kolankiewicz
2. Enchantment by Alan Macfarlane
3. Three Literary Poems by Nathaniel Tarn
4. The Roth-Bailey Contretemps explained by William O’Rourke
5. From the Brooklyn-Queens Border, 22 April-17 May 2020, a report by Richard Kostelanetz
6. Matthias’ Laments by Igor Webb
7. Secret agent, a review of Philippe Sollers, by David Andrew Platzer
8. Yellow: ‘The light of ordinary day’ and other poems and short narratives by Dan Coyle
9. The Right Side of the Diamond: Fiction by Peter Knobler
10. Ice cream spoon in the office and other prose poems by Fawzia Kane
…and much more, below in this column.
Audio archive: Hayden Carruth reads Contra Mortem and Journey to a Known Place | Anthony Howell reads three new poems | James Laughlin reads Easter in Pittsburgh and five more | Peter Robinson reads Manifestos for a lost cause and Dreamt Affections| Daragh Breen’s Aural Triptych
More below. Scroll down.
Archive:
New to The Fortnightly Review? Our online series is more than ten years old! You may never catch up, but YOU CAN START HERE:
From ‘Ricochet’: poems by Lila Matsumoto | From council houses and orphanages: Poetry Notes by Peter Riley | Prose poems by John Matthias: Some of Her Things | Class and education: Hierarchies, by Alan Macfarlane |Chimney Sweepers and three more poems by J. Mark Smith | Rereading O. Henry — for medicinal purposes, by Christopher Landrum |Film Comment: Holy Cow—Simon Collings on Kelly Reichardt’s beef | Edmond Jabès meets Max Jacob: A curated event by Raphael Rubinstein | The Right Side of the Diamond: Fiction by Peter Knobler | Return to Tonality: Part 6 of Tronn Overend’s essay on Adorno and Music | From ‘Ricochet’: poems by Lila Matsumoto | George Mackay Brown by Nigel Wheale |Hierarchies by Alan Macfarlane | The Iron Pier by John Matthias | Curriculum Violette: A resumé of Resistance reviewed by Ian Seed | Anthony Howell’s eased lockdown in Purgatory | ‘Something’ and more: Poems by Mélisande Fitzsimons | Chaos is come again: A comment on Shakespeare by Alan Wall | What Clings: A small collection of prose poems by Mikki Aronoff | Igor Webb: On Longinus and bread | Two Old Judges Stuck All Night in the Lift by John Matthias | Homage to Lorand Gaspar by Peter Riley |High Street report: Three tales of commerce by Ian Seed | ‘Just’ and two more prose poems by Giles Goodland | Honey, a memoir by Nigel Wheale | The Spring 2021 short shelf: reviews by Peter Riley | Garden Eclogue 10 by John Kinsella | Episode 38 of ‘Living Dead’ and two more prose poems by Simon Collings | |David Rosenberg on Desnos and Warsh | The ‘Fortnightly’—a retrospect in 1901 of our first 35 years by BW Matz | Poetry Notes: Peter Riley reviews Michelene Wandor | Nigel Wheale: ‘An Edge of the World’ with ‘Naranja Amarga’ | Adorno on music: Schoenberg, by Tronn Overend | Looking at pictures on walls with John Welch Peter Taylor in triple vision by John Matthias | Representation in millimetres by Alan Wall :: For much more, please consult our partial archive, below on this page.
Contact The Fortnightly.
Books received: Updated list.
-
LONDON
Readings in The Room: 33 Holcombe Road, Tottenham Hale, London N17 9AS – £5 entry plus donation for refreshments. All enquiries: 0208 801 8577
Poetry London: Current listings here.
Shearsman readings: 7:30pm at Swedenborg Hall, 20/21 Bloomsbury Way, London WC1. Further details here.
NEW YORK
Time Out’s New York listings here.
2011: Golden-beak in eight parts. By George Basset (H. R. Haxton).
2012: The Invention of the Modern World in 18 parts. By Alan Macfarlane.
2013: Helen in three long parts. By Oswald Valentine Sickert.
2016: The Survival Manual by Alan Macfarlane. In eight parts.
2018: After the Snowbird, Comes the Whale, by Tom Lowenstein.
-
-
-
In the New Series
- The Current Principal Articles.
- A note on the Fortnightly’s ‘periodicity’.
- Cookie Policy
- Copyright, print archive & contact information.
- Editorial statement and submission guidelines.
- For subscribers: Odd Volumes from The Fortnightly Review.
- Mrs Courtney’s history of The Fortnightly Review.
- Newsletter
- Submission guidelines.
- Support for the World Oral Literature Project.
- The Fortnightly Review’s email list.
- The Function of Criticism at the Present Time.
- The Initial Prospectus of The Fortnightly Review.
- The Trollope Prize.
- The Editors and Contributors.
- An Explanation of the New Series.
- Subscriptions & Commerce.
-
By Roger Berkowitz, Juliet du Boulay, Denis Boyles, Stan Carey, H.R. Haxton, Allen M. Hornblum, Alan Macfarlane, Anthony O’Hear, Andrew Sinclair, Harry Stein, Eugène-Melchior de Vogüé, and many others. Free access.
· James Thomson [B.V.]
Occ. Notes…
A dilemma for educators:
Philosophy and the public impact.
.
Michelene Wandor on Derek Walcott and the T.S. Eliot Prize.
.
Nick Lowe: the true-blue Basher shows up for a friend.
-
Anthony Howell: The new libertine in exile.
.
Kate Hoyland: Inventing Asia, with Joseph Conrad and a Bible for tourists.
.
Who is Bruce Springsteen? by Peter Knobler.
.
Martin Sorrell on John Ashbery’s illumination of Arthur Rimbaud.
.
The beauty of Quantitative Easing.
.
Prohibition’s ‘original Progressives’.
.
European populism?
-
-
Departments
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Najwan Darwish’s poetry of the undefeated.
A Fortnightly Review.
Najwan Darwish
Exhausted on the Cross
NYRB Poets | 144 pp paper | $10.18 £8.99
By MANASH FIRAQ BHATTACHARJEE.
PALESTINIAN POET NAJWAN Darwish’s new collection, Exhausted on the Cross (New York Review Books , 2021), picks up from where he left off in Nothing More to Lose (NYRB, 2014). The journey of the refugee poet exiled in his homeland (unlike the famous European emigrant poets of the twentieth century, who fled from dictatorships to America), plumbs new depths of despair as the poet describes his precarious and fragile relationship with home and history. Experience is often registered as a stupor, a feeling of “nonexistence”, rather than an affirmation of being. The poet feels robbed of his own world.
Kareem James Abu-Zeid’s translation adds an easy, flowing quality to the terseness of Darwish’s language. Reading the book in the backdrop of recent Israeli airstrikes on Palestinians in Gaza, the grief and hopelessness in these poems hits you with fresh intensity.
Darwish is not at home anywhere in the world. I am tempted to say he is at least at home in his poetry. But I am not too sure.
Darwish is not at home anywhere in the world. I am tempted to say he is at least at home in his poetry. But I am not too sure. Reading Darwish, one feels that for him poetry is the safest place to record his woes. Safest, because only in poetry are you one with your voice, as poetry alone understands you, and where you can abandon yourself without the necessity to be true to anything except your heart. I am, nevertheless, not sure if the poet is completely at home in poetry. For Darwish, home and poetry are different things. He is exiled in poetry.
In a short poem, “Without”, declaring an existential loneliness of his being in the world, bereft of familial ties, Darwish writes: “I lived without” — in a void, deprived of the anchors that sustain life. It is a negative expression of freedom, which is measured against what one doesn’t have, of living with absences and losses: a suffocating loneliness of freedom.
Darwish transports this loneliness to the figure of Christ. In the title poem, “Exhausted on the Cross”, the poet draws his symbolic cultural ancestry with Christ who was also a refugee, his fate similarly chased by history.
Najwan writes: “We drag histories behind us / here / where there is neither land / nor sky.” History appears in a double sense, as real and symbolic. The word drag evokes the image of Christ dragging the cross along, the way Palestinians drag the burden of historical fate. Space has shrunk and disappeared from the horizon, and below one’s feet.
Immediately after, Darwish dissociates from the figure he invokes: “You loved no one / and no one ever abandoned you / and death never ate from your hands. / You cannot know our pain.” Christ did not suffer the pangs of either companionship or abandonment. He did not face the ordinary vulnerability of death. Lack of these experiences debars Christ, according to the poet, from understanding the plight of Palestinians. This existential difference is further intensified in another poem, where Darwish writes,
This is a provocative interpretation. The aim of political violence associated with the fedayee finds no equivalent correspondence in Christ, who risked his life for an idea nonviolently. Darwish perhaps associates them through the element of sacrifice. It is also true that the act of crucifixion treats the messiah as a dangerous figure.
NOTE: In The Fortnightly’s online template, illustrations are thumbnails with captions or onward text links embedded. To enlarge an illustration, click on it. To read a caption, hover over the illustration.
On the question of identity, the late Mahmoud Darwish, Palestine’s most illustrious poet (and no relation to Najwan Darwish), had made a counter-affirmation in his signature poem, “ID Card“, where he represented himself as a Palestinian who is reduced to a legal fiction, an Arab refugee with a peasant ancestry facing prejudice and persecution.
Najwan Darwish does not find much hope left in affirming one’s identity just politically. He draws the figure of the Palestinian refugee as someone who is more complex and bleak at the same time, complex due to a cultural inheritance that is both Islamic and Christian. Bleak in the sense of having one’s home stolen by the devious designs of settler colonialism.
“I know I’ve got nothing left – ”, Darwish writes in the poem, “Thieves”, “all my food was eaten by thieves”. Thieves are both metaphor and reality.
The thieves also enforce a self-questioning on the Palestinian. In “A Question”, Darwish asks his people, “If you are not, / then who is?” The question is suggestive and layered, with the poet asking it even of those among his people whom he disapproves. The question is existential: If you do not think much of yourself, if you are self-erasing and self-abasing, then what will become of you, and us? Do you have less pride than the thieves?
The permanent condition of destitution where your home has been stolen from you, and your presence is daily eroded by bulldozers, has terrible consequences for language. In”The Sea”, Darwish offers us the gnawing paradox of that condition: “Hope delivered to despair, / despair delivered from hope.” The heart is a lonely sea surrounded by despair, holding on to the last tree of hope. Darwish’s people face what the French writer, Christian Salmon, writing in Le Monde Diplomatique in 2002, called “the first war to be waged with bulldozers… war in the age of agoraphobia, a fear of open spaces, seeking not the division of territory but its abolition.” These Israeli bulldozers are relentlessly tearing down olive trees and Palestinians homes alike. The intention is not simply to destroy lives and livelihood, the material objects of existence, but to also erase the memory of a people, and sever their ties with the land. Darwish ends the poem “From the Rubble” with an ironic sense of defiance, “Fate wrecked us, / but still we emerge from the rubble / with satisfaction on our faces.”
The poet registers frequent bouts of hallucination. “On a Train to Aswan”, he writes, “I am not dead yet, / so why are the mourners here?” There is fear that death might arrive in advance. The more palpable fact is that mourning has an overwhelming presence in the lives of Palestinians.
In “Sometimes I Wake Up”, Darwish writes: “Sometimes I wake up from sleep / to find a thousand years have passed.” Or take these lines in “Enough”: “I have so many friends / sleeping in tombs from different ages – / at night I tell them stories, / more often than I should.”
To find oneself in an unrecognizable time suggests a state of nightmare, where time refuses to pass, yet also appears radically distant.
To find oneself in an unrecognizable time suggests a state of nightmare, where time refuses to pass, yet also appears radically distant. A thousand years passes in one night. Familiar people from other times visit you in your sleep. Time is not disembodied and abstract. Time runs in the body. The body, in turn, wants to leap out of the oppressive time of the present. Under the condition of exile, you feel deprived of the present that is territorialised. We become migrants in sleep. Dreams help us cross borders. It is a metaphysical solace of the refugee condition. Dreams are the only refuge. There is no exit. Darwish is caught within the land of his memory.
In his meditation on time in the poem “Burnt Norton”, T.S Eliot weaves the meaning of the present and its various patterns, where the past and future converge. The present is our only time. Eliot writes: “Only through time time is conquered.” Only through the present are other times available to us. For Octavio Paz, the present is the “meeting place” between different times, and “the source of presences”. Darwish raises a different question in his poetry: what if the present is a time out of joint, a time out of reach? How to record the present in exile?
Memory is the return of the dead, and sleep is a river of time that returns the dead to us. Darwish wants his friends who died to be alive enough to hear him. Since language is a struggle against forgetting, the present must keep alive its ties with the past. Exile disrupts the relationship between memory/time and language. It makes you feel alone in the world. In the poem, ‘The Boy of Olives”, Darwish writes, “My story is I have no story… I’m merely words / a boy recited / on the Mount of Loves.”
The arcadia of peace and belonging that thrived on childhood whispers and confessions lie forever broken. The poet’s boyhood memory has blurred beneath the collective condition of overwhelming loss.
Darwish divides his life between Jerusalem and Haifa, after his family was exiled thirty years before he was born. In “A Song for Mount Carmel”, a mountain range, Darwish writes, “My Haifa’s my exile /and the sea’s still in chains.” Darwish’s Haifa is the Haifa he carries in his heart. His Jerusalem is another Jerusalem, where gods lived happily in the same neighbourhood, until their ties were disrupted by settler colonialism.
In the face of erasures that are political in nature and involve his fate and that of his people, Darwish must assert the most ancient proof of being on earth: the word. He says in a poem, “Write a single word / before you leave.”
Does this word echo Osip Mandelstam’s “blessed word” that would be pronounced in a city after St. Petersburg, after it was resurrected to its old glory? Darwish would like a new sun to rise in Haifa and Jerusalem that shall return him to the past before they were robbed from his people.
But the word he demands from his people right now is the singular, unrepeatable word of the witness. “Write it,” Darwish says, “the one that shuns you / and slips from your embrace.”
The most reluctant word, the one that is trying to escape, is the one that is nearest to describing one’s difficult existence on earth. Darwish exhorts his people to register it on the blank page. If you are defeated by the designs of history, you must remain undefeated in language.
♦
Manash Firaq Bhattacharjee is a poet and writer. He is the author of The Town Slowly Empties: On Life and Culture during Lockdown (Headpress, Copper Coin, 2021). His poems have appeared in World Literature Today, Rattle, The London Magazine, New Welsh Review, Mudlark, Acumen, Hobart, Glass: A Review of Poetry, and other publications. His first collection of poetry, Ghalib’s Tomb and Other Poems (2013) was published by London Magazine Editions.
Related
Publication: Sunday, 29 August 2021, at 18:52.
Options: Archive for Manash Firaq Bhattacharjee. Bookmark the permalink. Follow comments here with the RSS feed. Post a comment or leave a trackback.