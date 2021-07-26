

1. From council houses and orphanages, Poetry Notes by Peter Riley

2. Prose poems by John Matthias: Some of Her Things

3. Class and education: Hierarchies, by Alan Macfarlane

4. Chimney Sweepers and three more poems by J. Mark Smith

5. Rereading O. Henry — for medicinal purposes, by Christopher Landrum

6. Film Comment: Holy Cow. Simon Collings on Kelly Reichardt’s beef

7. Edmond Jabès meets Max Jacob: A curated event by Raphael Rubinstein

8. The Right Side of the Diamond: Fiction by Peter Knobler

9. Return to Tonality: Part 6 of Tronn Overend’s essay on Adorno and Music

10. From ‘Ricochet’: poems by Lila Matsumoto

Audio archive: Hayden Carruth reads Contra Mortem and Journey to a Known Place | Anthony Howell reads three new poems | James Laughlin reads Easter in Pittsburgh and five more | Peter Robinson reads Manifestos for a lost cause and Dreamt Affections| Daragh Breen’s Aural Triptych

George Mackay Brown by Nigel Wheale |Hierarchies by Alan Macfarlane | The Iron Pier by John Matthias | Curriculum Violette: A resumé of Resistance reviewed by Ian Seed | Anthony Howell’s eased lockdown in Purgatory | ‘Something’ and more: Poems by Mélisande Fitzsimons | Chaos is come again: A comment on Shakespeare by Alan Wall | What Clings: A small collection of prose poems by Mikki Aronoff | Igor Webb: On Longinus and bread | Two Old Judges Stuck All Night in the Lift by John Matthias | Homage to Lorand Gaspar by Peter Riley |High Street report: Three tales of commerce by Ian Seed | ‘Just’ and two more prose poems by Giles Goodland | Honey, a memoir by Nigel Wheale | The Spring 2021 short shelf: reviews by Peter Riley | Garden Eclogue 10 by John Kinsella | Episode 38 of ‘Living Dead’ and two more prose poems by Simon Collings | |David Rosenberg on ​Desnos and Warsh | The ‘Fortnightly’—a retrospect in 1901 of our first 35 years by BW Matz | Poetry Notes: Peter Riley reviews Michelene Wandor | Nigel Wheale: ​‘An Edge of the World’ with ‘Naranja Amarga’ | Adorno on music: Schoenberg, by Tronn Overend | Looking at pictures on walls with John Welch Peter Taylor in triple vision by John Matthias | Representation in millimetres by Alan Wall :: For much more, please consult our partial archive, below on this page.

