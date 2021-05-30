And two more poems.

By ATAR HADARI.

.

The Love of Women

The worship of mothers is finite —

they love you and then they put you down —

or some other mouth comes along

and takes away the breast before you’re done —

but the love of baby girls is endless

they love you and think you are grand

and every morning when the sun

lights up the blinds as if with gold

they think it’s something you have done —

and then they’re gone and you are left with mother

their mother, who finally put down

their small and sticky bodies

(now lithe and limber) and took up your hand

and you wonder what it is they’re watching

now it is no longer in your gift to raise the sun.

And you go down into the valley

where stones are harder than they were

and light glints off the side of watches

but the river rushes like a train you can’t get on.

And your daughters run between clouds

gathering leaves like plums

and make a chariot to ride to your bed

with the horse you’ll see one morning through closed blinds.

.

Like Beasts Moving Through the Valley

The children leave themselves

not in the clothes, not in the blurred glass plates

but in the emptiness that rattles

when their chair no longer holds that flesh.

And you know, you know they’re going

but you don’t know — till they’re gone

how you’ll hear that sun again ascending

or the rattle of the can three quarters drained.

And no-one answers when you set the table

no one says you haven’t served enough

and you hold each other round the large hole

that you didn’t know divided you — like stars.

And you hold each other and their memories

that were blurred in action, like a glass

become clearer with each re-telling

till you are the parents of a stain over your hearth.

And you let them go, you let them

and they run away like spies

and return again with each dawn

as you rise again, them long gone, for another water glass.

.

Player’s Advice

You make a little closet in your heart

where people may undress and leave their clothes

play out their tragedies, their comic parts —

come back to you unwound and recompose

themselves to being just themselves

in that small house. When it is playing full

the rafters of your roof will sigh echoes

of that one song that fills your belly hall;

when it is empty there’s a dull stillness,

no light answers out of the windowpanes.

And when an actor in that room is leaving,

ends their run, signs on the door and slams

reverberations through the basement of the building,

darkness in the auditorium.

Clear out the closet throw down the old flowers

press the sweetest in the players’ book;

sponge the mirror, take in your new trousers

— find fresh meat and wipe off the old hook.

♦

Atar Hadari’s Songs from Bialik: Selected Poems of H. N. Bialik (Syracuse University Press) was a finalist for the American Literary Translators’ Association Award. His Pen Translates award-winning Lives of the Dead: Collected Poems of Hanoch Levin was published in 2018. His first collection, Rembrandt’s Bible (2013), is also available.