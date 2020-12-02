from ‘The Lessons of Augustus Sprechenbaum’

By NORMAN FINKELSTEIN.

—for Donald Revell

1.

IT IS ALWAYS rising, even when it appears to be

falling. The spirit, I mean. Agrippa speaks of three

worlds, the elemental, the celestial, and the intellectual.

But I remember the advice of the priestess. Augustus,

she said to me, always remember there is one great

House. Decans, ogdoads, angelic orders, lists of

demonic names. Synods, symposia, conventions:

the learned Hebrew doctors, the Greek philosophers,

the Egyptian wardens of the temples, and all

the stargazers and makers of images delude themselves

or catch a rare glimpse of truth only insofar as they

keep this in mind. “An old man sitting on a high throne

or on a dragon, with a hood of dark linen on his head,

holding a sickle or a fish.” “A young Venus holding

apples and flowers, dressed in white and yellow.”

Pretty pictures to decorate a palace or a book.

Should a religious reform put more magic into the faith,

or take the magic out of it? Does science oppose belief,

or does belief subsume it? Some illnesses can be cured

by restoring balance to the humors, but some illnesses

are the result of such a balance. The body, I mean.

The body politic. Not Athens, no, and not Jerusalem.

Alexandria.

2.

A VISIT TO the Sphinx, or a consultation

with the Sphinx. Shadowy figures with

the heads of beasts—jackals, stags,

crocodiles. A meal of lamb stewed with

lentils and herbs, or baked fish with

little cakes of millet. Honey and salt,

mint and citron. Then sleep, but not

overlong. A bath, followed by various oils

upon various parts of the body. All this

to say that life goes on despite dire

predictions, heard or overheard, read

in a letter or cried in the square. News

reaches my consulting room across the miles

and decades. The possessed, the soul sick,

the neurasthenic—how long ago was it

that I set up shop, how many times was I

forced to flee, so that exile became my

modus operandi. And so I let them wander,

refraining from spells and exorcisms.

Let the demons speak for themselves until,

as you hold them, they exhaust themselves

and disappear. But the archons are closing in,

or so Wanderlust reports. My purring familiar,

so cozy there on the rug. I hate to disturb you,

but it’s time we hit the road.

3.

WHY IS THE alchemist always depicted

as an old man in a dusty basement?

I was young in Prague’s winding streets,

spending more time in taverns than laboratories,

more time with barmaids than alembics and scales.

I watched the elemental spirits come and go,

and stared into the mirror of time. The automata perched

on the astronomical clock mocked me as I staggered home.

In Prague they drink more beer than in Berlin.

Even the rabbis were known to imbibe—you don’t

bring clay to life stone sober, however holy

you think the work may be. I can’t begin to tell you

how strange those prayers and spells can sound.

What we have lost in dignity we have gained in power.

I have drawn a circle around these operations,

and only the initiates may enter in. By Magia we use

the chain linking earth to heaven, and by Cabala we use

the celestial chain through the angels to the divine Name.

Who made this? HaShem. And who made this? HaShem.

She sent me the tale in a letter, a commentary upon

a commentary. And so I learned that the letters reached

toward the super-celestial spheres, to capture the power

of the stars. But Pico and his lover were poisoned,

and Bruno was burned at the stake. The apostles

process upon the hour, and Death rings the bell.

4.

CURRENTS AND COUNTER-currents, memories and

counter-memories, lives and counter-lives.

Time streams through me, as I stream through

time. Lost among the years, I would find myself

in another city, another circle, another cabal.

At some point, I began to wonder what else

I could possibly be taught. I lost my voice when

I started hearing voices. I have regained it,

but use it sparingly, though at times I have

plenty to say. A patron is a wonderful thing,

and men in high places may offer protection—

for a while. Once the book is in print, there’s no

denying it. You’ve set yourself up, or you’ve

been set up. It was in the fatidic year 14__,

or was it 19__? We were arguing about astrology

again, or was it telepathy? Time streams through me,

as I stream through time.

5.

SIGILLUS SIGILLORUM. SEAL of Seals. Not Solomon’s,

but Bruno’s. Or perhaps Symbol of Symbols,

Signature of Signatures. How do we bind all things

in Creation? Four Ruling Principles: Love, Art,

Mathematics, and Magic. Love the great daemon,

divine furor, tending us toward the Infinite Archetype,

ceaseless source of all ideas.

But enough for now!

These books you wish me to translate: have you

considered they are not yet written? This is not

an insurmountable problem, but at what point

is time to be taken into account? For into account

it must be taken, if these operations, these contractions,

are to achieve success. Enter into solitude, contemplate

the invisible places, allow yourself to be taken

by fervent desire, deny the body’s appetites,

and immerse yourself completely in speculation.

Then you may consider the work at hand, neither

ascending nor descending, but spreading from a point

across the temporal horizon. Where have you been,

Stranger? To what powers do you lay claim, but above

all else, who do you love?

♦

Norman Finkelstein is a poet, critic, and Emeritus Professor of English, Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio. His recent books of poetry include The Ratio of Reason to Magic: New & Selected Poems (2016) and From the Files of the Immanent Foundation (2018), with a new collection, In a Broken Star, forthcoming early next year from Dos Madres Press. His most recent critical book is Like a Dark Rabbi: Modern Poetry and the Jewish Literary Imagination (Hebrew Union College Press, 2019). His poetry-review blog is Restless Messengers: Poetry in Review.