1. (a bean) — fiction by Marzia D’Amico
2. Stories from The Jazz Age by Aidan Semmons
3. The Optician, short fiction by Cecilia Eudave
Audio archive: Hayden Carruth reads Contra Mortem and Journey to a Known Place | James Laughlin reads Easter in Pittsburgh and five more | Peter Robinson reads Manifestos for a lost cause
4. New to The Fortnightly Review? First in a series by Tronn Overend | From the archive: Art, constantly aspiring: The School of Giorgione by Walter Pater | Seven very, very short fictions by Tom Jenks | The Seicento and the Cult of Images by Yves Bonnefoy | Three poems after reading Heine by Tom Lowenstein | Six new poems byJohanna Higgins | Macanese Concrete by Peter McCarey | ‘Leave-taking’, the end of a left-bank affair. By Ian Seed | Peter Riley probes Laura Riding’s many modes and offers his 2020 list of summer reviews |Bibliographic Archæology in Cairo by Raphael Rubinstein | Steve Xerri: Ezra Pound’s life in verse — with two more new poems, one featuring Keats | New Poems by Carrie Etter and Anna Forbes | ‘So, Dreams’ and three more poems, by Luke Emmett | Simon Collings wanders Buñuel’s labyrinth of artifice | Matt Hanson on the Romaniotes in America | For Once, a short fiction by Susana Martín Gijón | Four prose poems by Jane Monson | Jesse Glass and the poetry of ‘ouch’, explained: Pain… | Three poems, one very prose-like, by Claire Crowther | Two new poems by Sandra Kolankiewicz | Michelene Wandor reviews a metro-anthology from London’s twin cities | Simon Collings interviews Jeremy Noel-Tod, anthologist of prose poetry | Alan Wall: How we see now. A Note on Inscape, Descriptionism and Logical Form | Simon Perril: Poems from ‘the Slip’ | Michael Blackburn reviews Byatt’s Odd Angel | Christopher Landrum looks through Chris Arnade’s candid camera at America | Nigel Wheale reviews Ian Crockatt’s translations of the Skaldic verse of Orkney | Osip Mandelstam’s Tristia, in a new translation by Peter McCarey | Anna de Noailles: Thirteen poems in versions by Anthony Howell | Meandering through the Belle-Époque with Anthony Howell | Peter Riley‘s Poetry Notes for Summer 2020 | Three collections of prose poetry: 1.Nine haibun by Sheila E. Murphy | 2.Hurt Detail and two more prose poems by Lydia Unsworth | 3.Ten prose poems, five about men. By Mark Russell | The Latest Event in the History of the Novel by Paul Cohen | Life after life: Viduities, an essay by Alan Wall | As Grass Will Amend (Intend) Its Surfaces, by landscape poet Peter Larkin | More delicate, if minor, interconnections. Poetry by Tom Lowenstein | What Peter Knobler discovered out Walking While White in New York City | Alan Wall reviews Ian Sansom’s autopsy of Auden’s September 1, 1939 | A few very short fictions by Georgia Wetherall | A Play — for 26 Voices by Alice Notley | Four new poems from Credo, Stephen Wiest‘s new collection | Nigel Wheale on the significance and frailty of Raymond Crump | Ottomania! Matt Hanson reports on three new Turkish titles | Cinema: Simon Collings looks into Andrew Kötting’s Whalebone Box | Gowersby. A new puzzle-fiction by Shukburgh Ashby | The Jinn of Failaka: Reportage byMartin Rosenstock | Five Hung Particles by Iain Britton | Three poems from ‘Sovetica’ by Caroline Clark | It’s about time—Boustrophedon time: Anthony Howell is Against Pound | When words fail: Alan Wall diagnoses Shakespeare’s Dysnarrativia | Olive Custance, Lord Alfred Douglas’s much, much better half. By Ferdi McDermott | Three gardens and a dead man by Khaled Hakim | Poems from The Messenger House by Janet Sutherland | Two new poems by British-Canadian poet Pete Smith | Mob Think: Michael Blackburn reviews Kevin D. Williamson’s Smallest Minority: Independent Thinking in the Age of Mobs | Natalia Ginzburg’s On Women. The first translation in English, by Nicoletta Asciuto | Alan Wall: Considering I, alone, An interrogation of the isolated first person | Anthony Howell reviews Christopher Reid’s ‘Love, Loss and Chianti’ | Jeremy Hilton: An excerpt from Fulmar’s Wing | Peter Riley: Hakim and Byrne and a spring storm of ‘Poetry Notes’ | Simon Collings with news of African films, including a review of Mati Diop’s Atlantics |Alan Price reviews Anthony Howell’s mind-body reflections | Franca Mancinelli: Pages from the Croatian Notebook, in a translation by John Taylor |Anne Stevenson: A tribute to Eugene Dubnov | David Hay: Two poems, one in prose | Four poems from ‘Lectio Volant’ by Steve Ely | Seven very short stories by Ian Seed | Advice from all over: Peter Riley on How to Write Poetry | Geoffrey Hill and the Perturbation of Baruch by Anthony O’Hear | Bird of four tongues by Manash Firaq Bhattacharjee | Deirdre Mikolajcik: Abstract Wealth and Community in The Way We Live Now (Trollope Prize) | Nyssa Ruth Fahy on A Less-Beaten Path: Trollope’s West Indian fiction (Trollope Prize) | Blame it on the rain: flash fiction on two wheels, by Michael Buckingham Gray | True love—at 103: Breakfast with Mrs Greystone by S.D. Brown | The last Mantegna: fiction by Michelene Wandor | My first thirty years: A serial by Alan Macfarlane | Quotidian verse: She went to the hospital for an infection. By T. Smith-Daly | Tradition, by Enzo Kohara Franca. ‘My mother’s parents didn’t make it easy for her. In 1938 they immigrated from Sendai, where all men are Japanese, to São Paulo, where all men are Brazilian.’ | Peter Riley: Autumn reviews of new poetry | George Maciunas and Fluxus, reviewed by Simon Collings | The Political Agent in Kuwait, by Piers Michael Smith | Mother child: fiction by Conor Robin Madigan | The marital subtext of The State of the Union, reviewed by Michelene Wandor | Swincum-le-Beau, a puzzle-fiction in the spirit of Pevsner. By Shukburgh Ashby | Gibraltar Point and three more poems by Iain Twiddy | Six quite brief fictions by Simon Collings | James Gallant: Puttering with E.M. Cioran | Blind man’s fog and other poems by Patrick Williamson | None of us: a poem by Luke Emmett | Rankine’s uncomfortable citizenship by Michelene Wandor | Languages: A Ghazal by Manash Firaq Bhattacharjee | Seven more poems by Tom Lowenstein | Five poems from ‘Mattered by Tangents’ by Tim Allen | Anthony Howell: Freewheeling through some post-summer reading | ‘Noise’ and three more new poems by Maria de Araújo | A shelf of new poetry books for summer reviewed by Peter Riley in ‘Poetry Notes’ | Film: Simon Collings on Peter Strickland’s In Fabric | Michelene Wandor reviews Helen Dunmore’s Counting Backwards | Mauritius in three voices, by Emma Park | The hidden virtues of T-units and n-grams, by Davina Allison | Peter McCarey reviews W.D. Jackson’s latest Opus | Seven new poems by poet-ethnographer Tom Lowenstein | Anthony Howell: Empyrean Suite, an afterlife collaboration with Fawzi Karim | Christine Gallant reviews Herb Childress’s book on the life of the Adjunct Prof | The talk of The Dolphin, King’s Cross, as reported by Michael Mahony | Franca Mancinelli: Eight poems from Mala Kruna, in translations by John Taylor | A short question: Who will read short stories? David McVey answers | Eavesdropping on Olmecs: New poems by Jesse Glass | Two new poems by Laura Potts | Simon Collings on existence and its discontents in Capernaum | Peter Riley: Reviews yet more new prose-poetry | Anthony Rudolf remembers Turkish poet, novelist and essayist Moris Farhi | James Gallant sheds new light on the Duchess of Richmond’s ball in Brussels | Theatre: Third Person Theatre Co., and ‘The Noises’ reviewed by Anthony Howell | A fourth gulp of prose poems from ‘The Dice Cup’ by Max Jacob in a new translation by Ian Seed | Lots more short fiction: A new item by Michael Buckingham Gray and a full half-dozen by Simon Collings | Apollo 17 and the Cartoon Moon: Lunar poetry by James Bullion | Juvenal may be missing his moment: Satire for the millennium by Anthony Howell | Pickle-fingered truffle-snouter: fiction by Robert Fern | April Is the Cruellest Month: London fiction by Georgie Carroll | The Beginning and the End of Art…in Tasmania. By Tronn Overend | Kathy Stevens’s plate of fresh fiction: Everything in This Room is Edible | Boy, a new poem tall and lean by Tim Dooley | Beckett, Joyce, words, pictures — all reviewed by Peter O’Brien | Even more new translations by Ian Seed from Max Jacob’s Dice Cup | Poetry written in Britain’s ‘long moment’: A dialogue and portfolio of work by Peter Robinson and Tim Dooley | ‘Remembering Ovid’, a new poem by Alan Wall | Four new poems by Luke Emmett | Hugo Gibson on Discount entrepreneurship and the start-up accelerator | ‘Half a Black Moon’ and three more new poems by Seth Canner | Martin Stannard’s life-lessons: What I did and how I did it | Anthony Howell on three indelible images left after a season of exhibitions | You good? Anthony O'Hear reviews Christian Miller's The Character Gap. | Peter Riley on Olson, Prynne, Paterson and 'extremist' poetry of the last century. | Three prose poems by Linda Black,with a concluding note on the form | Simon Collings watches Shoplifters, critically | Tim McGrath: In Keen and Quivering Ratio — Isaac Newton and Emily Dickinson together at last | Daragh Breen: A Boat-Shape of Birds: A sequence of poems | Peter Riley reviews First-Person 'Identity' Poems: New collections by Zaffar Kunial and Ishion Hutchinson | Marko Jobst's A Ficto-Historical Theory of the London Underground reviewed by Michael Hampton | José-Flores Tappy: A Poetic Sequence from 'Trás-os-Montes' | Nick O'Hear: Brexit and the backstop and The tragedy of Brexit | Ian Seed: back in the building with Elvis | Nigel Wheale's remembrance of '11.11.11.18'| Franca Mancinelli: Maria, towards Cartoceto, a memoir | Tamler Sommers's Gospel of Honour, a review by Christopher Landrum | Typesetters delight: Simon Collings reviews Jane Monson's British Prose Poetry | In Memoriam: Nigel Foxell by Anthony Rudolf | David Hackbridge Johnson rambles through Tooting | Auld acquaintances: Peter Riley on Barry MacSweeney and John James | 'Listening to Country Music' and more new poems by Kelvin Corcoran | Latest translations by Ian Seed from Max Jacob's The Dice Cup | Claire Crowther: four poems from her forthcoming 'Solar Cruise'| Anthony Howell on the lofty guardians of the new palace | War and the memory of war, a reflection by Jerry Palmer | The 'true surrealist attentiveness' of Ian Seed's prose poems, reviewed by Jeremy Over | Antony Rowland: Three place-poems, a response to Elizabeth Gaskell's Life of Brontë | New fiction by Gabi Reigh | Simon Collings reviews 'Faces Places' by Agnès Varda and JR | Ian Seed's life-long love of short prose-poems | Michael Buckingham Gray's extremely short story: 'A woman's best friend.' | Simon Collings's new fiction: Four short prose pieces | Anthony Costello: 'Coleridge's Eyes' were his shaping spirits | Anthony Rudolf remembers poet and broadcaster Keith Bosley | Michael Hampton on Jeremy David Stock's 'Posthuman and categorically nebulous art writing' | Peter O'Brien meets Paulette, Martin Sorrell's 'extravagent mystery' of a mother | Anthony Howell reviews Lady Mary Wroth's Love's Victory | Augustus Young: 'La Petite Gloire', from a fragment by Queneau | James Gallant: Two short essays: 'The other side where sight is without eyes' | Alan Wall completes his 'Midrash' with part four: Lingua Adamica | Vanessa Waltz: A polyptych for Anne Frank | Anthony O'Hear reviews Simon Blackburn's On Truth | Anthony Howell celebrates Nicolas Roeg and the necessity of risk | Peter Riley's three-part Summer Shelf of poetry reviews | Three new poems by Karl O'Hanlon | Into the NHS's vortex of care: Augustus Young's Heavy Years, reviewed by Marianne Mays | Three récits by Georges Limbour in new translations by Simon Collings | Jona Xhepa: Morton Feldman and the listening body at the Hugh Lane, Dublin | Anthony Howell on Shame and shamelessness: Freud, Gide and Immoralism | Nigel Wheale reviews Martin Schwabsky's Heretics of Language | Simon Collings: Somewhere else: A review of New Town Utopia | Nick O'Hear reviews Martin Slater's National Debt: A short history | 'Henry James and his palpitating secretary, Theodora Bosanquet', introduced by Pamela Thurschwell | From the archive: Henry James profiles Pierre Loti | Nigel Wheale reviews Midsummer Night's Dream at Wilton's | Elisabeth Bletsoe: The Birds of the Sherborne Missal | How language can lead to genocide: Tom Zoellner on Rwanda | Peter O'Brien on Antonin Artaud in Ireland | From our archive: Ibsen's new drama, the first appearance in print by 18-year-old James Joyce | Three poems by Yorkshire's Sam James | Seven new poems by Peter Robinson | Anthony Howell reviews The Secret Lives of Baba Segi's Wives at the Arcola Theatre | Three new poems by David Cooke | From the archive: Walter Sickert on the Pennells' 'new life of Whistler' | Mr Benjamin goes to town: Walter Benjamin and the City by Alan Wall | James Gallant on Jeffrey Kirpal's 'extreme religious experiences' | Through the eyes of Laura Potts: The Picture in Ireland | Art and Literature: Alan Wall on that liminal year: 1922 | Robert Desnos: Rrose Sélevy, in a new translation by Simon Collings
2011: Golden-beak in eight parts. By George Basset (H. R. Haxton).
2012: The Invention of the Modern World in 18 parts. By Alan Macfarlane.
2013: Helen in three long parts. By Oswald Valentine Sickert.
2016: The Survival Manual by Alan Macfarlane. In eight parts.
2018: After the Snowbird, Comes the Whale, by Tom Lowenstein. Now running.
· James Thomson [B.V.]
Occ. Notes…
A dilemma for educators:
Philosophy and the public impact.
.
Michelene Wandor on Derek Walcott and the T.S. Eliot Prize.
.
Nick Lowe: the true-blue Basher shows up for a friend.
Anthony Howell: The new libertine in exile.
.
Kate Hoyland: Inventing Asia, with Joseph Conrad and a Bible for tourists.
.
Who is Bruce Springsteen? by Peter Knobler.
.
Martin Sorrell on John Ashbery’s illumination of Arthur Rimbaud.
.
The beauty of Quantitative Easing.
.
Prohibition’s ‘original Progressives’.
.
European populism?
Good Writer Hašek.
Stephen Wade looks at the work of Jaroslav Hašek, whose first assembling of the Švejk stories reaches its centenary in February 2021.
By STEPHEN WADE.
.
THERE ARE MANY reasons why ç needs an introduction today. His outstanding achievement – the creation of The Good Soldier Švejk1 – made his name and established his standing as a writer who conceived of a very special ‘Everyman’ protagonist. The consensus on this landmark novel is that Švejk himself stands comparison with a handful of other great fictional creations, and these are the figures who became much more than a character in a book. They became Ur-beings, foundational types behind so many other characters. We might rank Švejk with Pantagruel, Don Quixote or Candide— or even Yossarian. Such is the singular achievement of the enigmatic Czech who started as an itinerant jobbing writer and became a massive presence in European literature.
A long silence has emerged in the English-speaking world, regarding Hašek’s status within European writing generally. It is as if a founding figure has been eclipsed in all but the critical locations in university scholarship or in learned journals.
For several decades his name has faded from biographical and critical discussion when we look at what is centre-stage in our interests now in Eastern European writing.
For the last several decades his name has faded from most biographical and critical discussions when we look at what is centre-stage in our interests now in Eastern European writing. It is as if he is there, an inescapable shadow over the works of his countrymen but also behind so many other Modernist practitioners.
That is, for me, the central reason for introducing this truly original writer is clear: to bring the man and his work back into focus, to acknowledge that presence and to open up his work to new writers, to a new generation of writers and critics.
Another reason for writing this is that I felt that there was a need for a writerly approach to Hašek, rather than any theory-based, analytical work. The works under discussion have influenced my own fiction, and it is apparent that many other writers and artists have felt the impulse of anarchic fun behind Hašek’s work. My thoughts here are based on evaluations produced from within the structures of the writing itself, and with the intended readership in mind.
This leads to the question about for whom did Hašek write? He is a template example of the writer who exists among and inside the imagined reader he sees when putting words together. The countless periodicals he wrote for, and the changing political stances he assumed, provide a very rare instance of a wordsmith who could change, adapt, focus and edit according to where he was, who employed him, and what was the transient ideology he had to absorb in order to write each piece.
Here we have a writer who needs explication and examination in English — and for another more universal reason: the intellectual distance of his work from the average English reader. When the writers and poets from Eastern Europe were first translated and their work mediated through English language print sources, the new readers urgently required a mass of footnotes, background details and political contexts in order to fully understand what was now in mass-market outlets. Quintessential in this respect is the advent of the Penguin Modern European Poets, published in the 1970s mostly. Here, in these pages, were poets from the Eastern Bloc, along with Spanish, Italian, Greek, Russian and French writers. Some were in bilingual editions.
The impact was profound. Simply reading any one of the slim volumes invited the reader to search for explanations of the worlds they came from. Švejk was reprinted three times by Penguin in the 1960s, deep in this context of awakening awareness of European writers across a wider spectrum than the norm.
Since then, readers have had the advantages of publishers such as the Pushkin Press and several journals, all prominently featuring European writers and their contextual bases. Yet, one might argue, there is still — especially for readers and students coming to the work of writers down the Eastern frontiers, from Poland to Romania and the Balkans — a mass of intellectual material weighing heavily on the pleasures and profits of reading work from these cultures. It helps if, as is the case with Elias Canetti, there are voluminous autobiographical works to back up the creative texts. But usually, apart from in scholarly editions, the writings of so many writers and poets from these nations are almost ‘encoded’ by the labyrinthine tracks leading to the political and intellectual origins of thought and experience.
I’m trying to distil much of these contextual matters; the estrangement which tends to occur when reading the works themselves comes from a mix of historical material, memoir sources and social circles, along with linguistic matters. Hence, forty years ago, in Sir Cecil Parrott’s biography of Hašek, The Bad Bohemian, though he worked hard to keep the trappings of explanatory material to a minimum, he still needed a glossary, a guide to Czech pronunciation and the inclusion of the subtleties of nomenclature, such as the Czech word for ‘clown’ – šašek – which of course, gives a certain dimension to the understanding of this complex and puzzling writer.
♦
THEN THERE IS the trajectory of Hašek’s writing life to consider. Even this is fraught with the requirements of explanation for English readers. A typical example is his production of what were known as feuilletons. A plain dictionary definition does not really explain what it was that Hašek was writing: ‘In French and other newspapers, a part ruled off the bottom of a page for a serial story, critical article etc.’ (Chambers’ English Dictionary.) This definition does not, however, hint at the politics of the concept: when Hašek was demoted at some points in his life from ‘feature writer’ to the provision of feuilletons, he was very likely pleased to have the work, but he also was aware that he was writing ‘fillers.’
Despite the existence of printed studies from symposia and conferences, Hašek himself — and debates on his work — have not filtered through to general media as many other Czech writers’ productions have done. We need a new study to fill in that gap and to give an account of the writer’s life which will make sense of what is, on the surface, nothing more than a narrative of drifting, living on his wits and working on the move, writing to survive and to put food on the table.
This brings the discussion to the topic of Jaroslav Hašek’s life. Never was such a life of chaotic wandering and deprivation so prominent in a writer’s career path. Some aspects of his life, such as the heavy drinking and the urge to entertain, to avoid a static middle-class life and to escape moral restraints, might compare to, say, François Villon or Dylan Thomas, but in Hašek’s case, all these aspects of him are overshadowed by two other elements: his life of petty crime and his tendency to undermine and satirize everything that came his way.
On the surface, we might see a man possessed by alcoholism and a rebellious nature, refusing all constraint; yet he did marry and have a family. These potential roots and sources of stability were, nevertheless, abandoned, and in a sense he shed one personality and emerged into a new life, inhabiting another personality. We have to ask, how could a disreputable tramp become a political activist and speaker, in Bohemia principally, and then be reborn as a Red Army commissar? Here was a man who was active, throughout the Great War, in the politics of a corner of the crumbling Austro-Hungarian Empire, only to re-invent himself in Siberia, living in Russia and publishing for Chinese as well as Russian readers.
The enigma is in the confusion of all this, when motivations are blurred. Pursuing this elusive personality invites the biographer to compare Hašek to Lear, of whom it was said that ‘He ever but slenderly knew himself.’ Perhaps he wished to erase his character, to banish his Bohemian roots and to be the universal traveller, the writer who dissolves individuality whenever he switches from one community to another. Certainly this conclusion accounts for his need to repeatedly disappear (usually when the police were searching for him).
The reader may take up any one of a multitude of stances when reading Hašek’s masterpiece, The Good Soldier Švejk, yet of all the interpretations, one feature is impossible to overlook: Hašek shows a world of rigid maintenance of all the power structures which make and sustain the social world of the Empire, but he shows it from the bottom. If we look at such a rigid world of apparent moral enforcement and social hierarchy from a standpoint of a non-person, then the absurdity will show. Jonathan Swift wrote that he saw satire as emerging from the clash between individual and mass; when he pointed out absurdity, it was found in the ‘reasonable’ socially-constructed reality which sustained the status quo.
Švejk is very much this non-person, applied as a catalyst. Sometimes the reader senses a perception into nonsense which should be evident but in fact is a quality built into the structures of society. It might be an easy matter to walk past Švejk, to make him invisible, but he persists. Again and again he reappears, in front of Lieutenant Lukash, just as his breed of the proletarian servant, the lackey, the nobody, will persist somehow.
Joseph Lada (1887-1957) was the principal illustrator of ‘The Good Soldier’. ‘Lada produced nearly 600 cartoons of the Švejk characters, depicting Austria-Hungarian officers and civil servants as incompetent, abusive and often drunk’, according to Luc Devoroye of McGill University.
THE WORLD OF Hašek is as unfamiliar to English readers as a casbah or a suk. It is a place where things are done differently, but also somewhere that retains its mystery as depicted in popular media. In 1930, when Hašek’s classic appeared, for some readers anywhere east of Vienna was ‘Ruritania.’ A little further south of Slovakia, the Balkans and the complexity of that region’s history and geopolitics, tended to be represented as threatening and part-barbaric. Harry de Windt’s Edwardian travel-book, Through Savage Europe, included phrases such as ‘The land of unrest’ and ‘A Bosnian Smuggler’. But by 1933, when Patrick Leigh-Fermor travelled across Europe, Prague, and also Slovakia, were included in the civilised, culturally interesting Europe of Vienna and the Danube generally. Leigh-Fermor saw a city ‘teeming with wonders’.
Then, in contrast to this, we have Hašek’s Švejk working as counter to any apparent order and rank, any civilised behaviour, at the heart of the army and of civic pride and rationality. The force for anarchy, Hašek insists, segues into something charmingly creative, and that appeal is in the surreal humour of the ‘non-person’ at the core.
For all these reasons, we need to open up Hašek and his writings to today’s world, which has experienced and absorbed the waves of artistic and literary revolutions from Modernism to Postmodernism; the argument is that Hašek is one of the true founders of literary subversion; the fact that he has a political intent as well as a universal one serves to expand the scope of his work.
How is Hašek seen and understood by his compatriots and by the literary world today? He has been described as a‘bad Bohemian’ by his biographer, Sir Cecil Parrott, and so we have the geographical Bohemia implied, but also the ‘Bohemian’ which relates to the derogatory former name of Gypsies (cagoux in French, meaning unsociables.). Certainly Hašek’s life presents a profile of an ‘unsociable.’ As his life is inextricably bound up with his creativity and his output, some Czech views have brought the good and bad connotations together.
Hašek has reached the status of national symbol. One web site, www.kafkadesk.org, makes the point that his Švejk is ‘an iconic symbol of Czech identity.’ This is hardly a compliment when these words follow: ‘For his main characteristic is neither military genius nor patriotic bravery, but an undeniable idiocy, tinged with naivety, ingenuity and honesty, which leads him into increasingly senseless, idiotic and absurd circumstances.’
The achievement of Hašek, at his best in his great work, relates to something more profound and universal: an element in literature itself.
Arguably though, the achievement of Hašek, at his best in his great work, relates to something more profound and universal: an element in literature itself. The novel is ‘decoded’ in historical context, but having done this, the reader still has only a minimal aspect of the total work. More significant is the fundamental nature of writing as expressed by the Russian Formalists: to make the reader look again, to understand what has happened when the author has ‘made the stone stony’ and helped the reader also to turn around the subject in order to look from a more adventurous position.
The English reader, along with all other non-Czech readers, has to adapt to that specific sharing in a narrative that reveals the subject in a dynamic way; hence, in its surreal element, Švejk shifts the reader’s stance on morality and convention in order to reveal Hašek’s constant preoccupation with the need for anarchic discontinuity. In his life he refused the ties of social convention, until he was in Russia and had to employ is habitual need to belittle and erase values in a specific political cause. In other words, his life of shifting alignment with factions in uncertain political agendas, hit the buffers when the revolutionary regime in Russia compelled him to toe the line as a journalist.
Hašek’s life and writing were as one: his purposeless trajectory through life became purposeful, in that the impulse to be anarchic tends to create a median, repeated familiarity in style and voice. At times it seems as if he built everything of sand in his life, so he could kick it down again, but still he builds with sand in the next project. Such contradictions and open questions have continued to attract scholars. In 2014, for instance, a seminar at the Chicago Newberry centre looked at Hašek and Kafka together. Their focus was: ‘What kind of environment produced writers as dissimilar and alike as Hašek and Kafka?’ The extent of the enquiry is indicative of what reading Hašek demands: ‘History, geography, and demographic changes will be our guides….’
Studies also have to take account of the course of criticism and commentary on Hašek’s work, particularly after the 1980s, when the first real study in English appeared from Cambridge University Press2 and Cecil Parrott’s biography also was in print.
Attitudes to his work have ranged from the highly abstract, such as Gustavo Bernado Krause’s focus on ‘the terror of reason’3 to the intensely factual and contextual, typified by Jenifer Cushman’s essay ‘Criminal Apprehensions, Prague Minorities and the Habsburg Legal System’ in 2004.4
But Hašek’s work has also interested the wider journalistic community, online and otherwise, inviting a range of essayists and international politics specialists; many of these have opened up interesting viewpoints from which to see Hašek’s position as a writer on the frontiers of the Austro-Hungarian Empire in its last days. Typical of these is Aleksander Kaczorowski for the Aspen Institute, who provides a very wide examination of Švejk from a viewpoint covering Polish and other minority stances.5
It is not a difficult task to find elements of life on the fringes of the empire at the time of the Great War. But these materials tend to simply point out the specific background of Hašek’s life and family, or perhaps describe the enveloping metanarrative the Bohemians and Slovaks were involved in.
Writing about him tends to attract too much of the critical apparatus which has emerged since Czech literature attracted renewed interest, and also that my focus will be on presenting Hašek and his work across the reach of his varied writings and the changing audiences his travels created.
As already stated, what we need is a writer’s account before it is a critic’s view that entails primarily a study of the great novel and the many short tales, taking in the facts of Hašek’s modus operandi as a writer. That such a body of work could be produced while the writer was ‘on the hoof’ through turmoil in politics and then in the anarchy of war is astonishing. When I conceived of this essay, my first intention was try to account for how this was achieved. What followed was a realization that, should I be a reader new to the work as a whole, I would welcome some help in the attempt to absorb the Czech angle on the product. That fact that modern culture tends to assert that Švejk equates to something fundamental in the Czech character means that such a high claim requires some examination.
Finally, there is the core of a certain attitude to art. In Hašek, as in Kafka, this is in response to aspects of applied power and social conformity. In this, the British reader has to stretch the intellect in order to appreciate the narratives of dissent that the twentieth century generated.
If we look for a sensibility which perhaps goes some way to explain this Mitteleuropean sensibility, covering writers across the spectrum from satire to anarchic chaos, perhaps Elias Canetti’s education provides a template. In his three-volume autobiography, several threads run through everything: education in its social structures; the lust to learn and to be learned, and then the urgent need to make one’s writings or art carry urgent contemporary moral or amoral imperatives. Canetti had his long project concerning crowds and power; this gathered depth and compelling material through his cultivated European sensibility. He knew Manchester as well as Vienna, and Jewish culture as much as he knew proletarian and agrarian European life.
Such was Hašek’s vision: a constant effort to explain the anti-hero and the non-person, through a period in human affairs in which totalitarian designs were out to dehumanize. The early thirties, when Švejk had its first English readers, was also the time when Huxley’s Brave New World was published. Only a few years before Švejk, Orwell had seen the individual caught in a machine of empire, a pressure of conformity, when his protagonist, in ‘Shooting an Elephant’, had to cope with the absurdity as it expresses itself in an inescapable reality.
♦
Stephen Wade is a writer and historian. His latest books are The Justice Women (Pen and Sword), which is a history of women in all areas of the law; No More Soldiering (Amberley), which looks at the conscientious objectors of the Great War; and Rejected: Literary failure and my contribution to it, published by us as part of our Odd Volumes series. An archive of his work for the Fortnightly is here.
NOTES.
Publication: Monday, 23 November 2020, at 16:32.
