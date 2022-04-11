-
1. Parisian Poems, by César Vallejo, translated by César Eduardo Jumpa Sánchez.
2. Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s Big Noise in the Night: Film commentary by Simon Collings
3. Gli Ucelli and two more poems by Michael Anania
4. Interior and three more prose poems by Linda Black
5. For Britney (or whoever) by Fran Lock
6. The wages for reading is rage: Reflections on the Book Revolution in Texas. By Christopher Landrum.
7. Selfies by Rupert M Loydell
8. The Loves of Marina Tsvetaeva by C.D.C. Reeve
9. My Mother’s Dress Shop by Jeff Friedman
10. The Bride’s Story. Grimms’ No. 40. An elaboration by W. D. Jackson
…and much more, below in this column.
Audio archive: Two poems, with an audio track, from Heart Monologues by Jasmina Bolfek-Radovani | Daragh Breen’s Aural Triptych | Hayden Carruth reads Contra Mortem and Journey to a Known Place | Anthony Howell reads three new poems | James Laughlin reads Easter in Pittsburgh and five more | Peter Robinson reads Manifestos for a lost cause, Dreamt Affections and Blind Summits
Previously: More below. Scroll down.
New to The Fortnightly Review? Our online series, with more than 2,000 items in its archive, is more than ten years old! So, unless you’re reading this in the state pen, you may never catch up, but YOU CAN START HERE: Poetry Notes: Early titles for 2022, by Peter Riley | Short Icelandic Fiction: Fresh Perspective (Nýtt sjónarhorn) by Aðalsteinn Emil Aðalsteinsson and The Face and Kaleidoscope by Gyrðir Elíasson | Exercises of memory: Prose poetry by Adam Kosan | Species of light and seven more poems by Mark Vincenz | Two Micro-fictions by Avital Gad-Cykman | Pictures, with Poems: A two-generation collaboration. Photographs by Laura Matthias Bendoly, with poems by John Matthias | In Famagusta, a revisit by Jonathan Gorvett | Shakespeare’s Merchant by Oscar Mandel | Toughs by Anthony Howell | Holding the desert, a sequence of poems by Richard Berengarten | Two pages by Michael Haslam | Contusion not Rind by Peter Larkin | Four poems by Katie Lehman | Blind summits, a sequence of poems with an audio track, by Peter Robinson | The Censor of Art by Samuel Barlow | Small Magazines, and their discontents (as of 1930) by Ezra Pound | Modern Artiques by Robert McAlmon | Two poems, with an audio track, from Heart Monologues by Jasmina Bolfek-Radovani | Blavatsky in violet: poetry by Alan Morrison | Everything that is the case: A review of John Matthias’s Some of Her Things by Peter Robinson | Khlystovki by Marina Tsvetaeva, newly translated by Inessa B. Fishbeyn and C. D. C. Reeve | A king and not a king, a poem by W. D. Jackson | Violet, an essay by John Wilkinson :: For much more, please consult our partial archive, below on this page.
2011: Golden-beak in eight parts. By George Basset (H. R. Haxton).
2012: The Invention of the Modern World in 18 parts. By Alan Macfarlane.
2013: Helen in three long parts. By Oswald Valentine Sickert.
2016: The Survival Manual by Alan Macfarlane. In eight parts.
2018: After the Snowbird, Comes the Whale, by Tom Lowenstein.
By Roger Berkowitz, Juliet du Boulay, Denis Boyles, Stan Carey, H.R. Haxton, Allen M. Hornblum, Alan Macfarlane, Anthony O’Hear, Andrew Sinclair, Harry Stein, Eugène-Melchior de Vogüé, and many others. Free access.
· James Thomson [B.V.]
Occ. Notes…
A dilemma for educators:
Philosophy and the public impact.
.
Michelene Wandor on Derek Walcott and the T.S. Eliot Prize.
.
Nick Lowe: the true-blue Basher shows up for a friend.
-
Anthony Howell: The new libertine in exile.
.
Kate Hoyland: Inventing Asia, with Joseph Conrad and a Bible for tourists.
.
Who is Bruce Springsteen? by Peter Knobler.
.
Martin Sorrell on John Ashbery’s illumination of Arthur Rimbaud.
.
The beauty of Quantitative Easing.
.
Prohibition’s ‘original Progressives’.
.
European populism?
-
-
Nothing romantic here.
A Fortnightly Review.
New and Selected Poems (1966-2020)
By Donald Gardner
Grey Suit, London 2021| 228 pp | £14.95
By DESMOND EGAN.
LIKE PESSOA (WHOM he evidences in a poem) and his heteronyms, or – closer – John Berryman with Henry, Donald Gardner works through an alter ego. But without pretending. Gradually, the reader can identify that other ‘I’. Disenchanted (but never cynical); mordant; long-suffering; uncomplaining; an outsider. He belongs in a world of garbage rounds, missed trains, forgotten sandwiches, fierce-lit office blocks, motor cycles… A Woodbine world. As the end of that world approaches, the response is typically bizarre:
…so we made ourselves make something,
fried potatoes, some salad leaves,
no dressing, and a bit of fish…
Gardner might belong to Lowry country, another stick-figure; he has something in common with the tatty world of Philip Larkin.
That ’no dressing’ detail is not only funny in the context of the coming cataclysm; it also says so much about the subject’s life-style, a stroke of genius. The lines are from ‘Hardly News’, one of the gems in this collection, with its mix of wit, the absurd, the down-at-heel, and what approaches surreal craziness – behind which the protagonist hides. Such a got-at, bumbling, inadequate figure – a British Everyman – is the one we mostly meet in this Collection, and Gardner exploits the heteronym to full effect. He might belong to Lowry country, another stick-figure; he has something in common with the tatty world of Philip Larkin. Nothing romantic here.
At its best, these poems are both witty and wickedly pointed. Here is modern man, a poet, never fitting in but always well aware of the banalities and idiocies surrounding him, yes, but also of the underlying pathos of what might be called a commuter lifestyle:
…silence coagulating between passengers.
poker-faced sadnesses behind newspapers.…
As in this memorable poem, ‘Train Drain’, the poet is well aware of the poignancy underlying the grim ordinariness of much urban living. Generally, the impact is registered with a kind of oblique irony. Only occasionally is the mask of this alter ego allowed to slip and the feeling floods in directly, more powerful for the restraint with which it is generally concealed:
or,
Irony is never far away, and like the unforced humour, it seems like a form of protection, of keeping strong emotion in check. That said, the wit is often delightful in itself, as in the hilarious ‘My Honeymoon With Myself’ where he explores various honeymoon clichés – but with himself as spouse, finishing,
The collection is worth having for this poem alone.
Apart from the humour (according to Kavanagh, ‘the most poetic thing in existence’ and a welcome antidote here to so much modern grimness in poetry – the school of walking into the silence) there are other delights too. I greatly admire Gardner’s mastery of precise, unexpected, everyday imagery: ‘the irritable cough of the unwell’; ‘a crane slices the evening sky’; ‘the counting of small change’; ’Nobody buys our books except in jumble sales’; ‘lifted like a damp towel’. Such facility is a given in this collection and a reminder that Gardner brings a poet’s eye to our everyday, making us see what we had not noticed.
I prefer the later poems, when Gardner’s battle for form is more fully resolved; and could do without the couple of prose poems and the rhyming exercises. That said, I have no hesitation in hailing this book and saluting a different and delightful poetic voice.
♦
DESMOND EGAN’s latest collection is Epic (The Goldsmith Press, 2015).
