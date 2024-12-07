Two Poems by Frank Nims

By FRANK NIMS.

Walking Down First Avenue the Other Day, They Were Tearing Down That Place We Used to Hang Out All the Time When It Was New

And we went together as well

as Bobby Hackett and Lee Wiley

as black coffee and an ocean breeze

as a front porch swing and a rainy summer night

We drank Ketel and called it K-Tel

and laughed

the bartender hated us

we didn’t care

in love doesn’t care

Glaucous, the poets’ word —

it ought to be lovelier —

for the color of your eyes

yellow green hazel grey

it does bring up an image of Athena though

waiting

at some wine-dark side street’s end

◊

Book 24

Penelope of the hundred lovers

(but her friends all say it’s a hundred and eight)

Penelope whose fond heart hovers

above the thrusting beneath the covers

wondered why anyone would wait

for a dead man’s shadow at the garden gate.

The Schemer returned from far away

with full explanations for the long delay

giftings and gougings and battles of the sexes

Circe la Pharm and her drugged-out exes

Calypso the song stylist with her own club down the shore

and her, and her, and besides between before.

But he never mentioned Nausicaa

never spoke of Nausicaa

never told Penelope

that Nausicaa shared their bed at night.

Penelope

Weaver of veils

Nausicaa

Burner of sails

◊

FRANK NIMS is mostly of Irish ancestry. As the son of itinerant academics he spent his early years in Spain and Italy. His grandfather was a rural postman in southwestern Michigan, moraines and silver maple with orchards here and there. Although a Chicagoan at heart he has lived in a variety of places including London and New York, where he was associated with the Poetry Project at St. Mark’s. His favorite bands include the Kinks, Roxy Music, the Golden Palominos, and the Wygals.