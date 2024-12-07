Elegy: Tyrone Williams

By: NORMAN FINKELSTEIN.

◊ Image credit: Aldon Nielson

A Tomb for Tyrone Williams

Hauntology: the study of things that are

gone but are still there; the study of the

invisible powers that move us, control us,

or perhaps free us, body and soul. Body

and soul: the body living and dying,

the body politic, Leviathan, or isolated

monads, caught in a zone that is a café

or a bar, Blue Sufi Lounge, where we may

meet again, you and I, lost souls, brothers, in

“the unraveling fabric of the corridor of time.”

Now you know more about this than me.

I believe you always did, such was your

position, such was your fate, such were

the tasks you willingly fulfilled. Ease,

calm, acceptance: how you amazed me,

and still do. Absence of nostalgia, meaning

it was all nostalgia, leading to that banked

fire, however the words you read might burn.

The words you read, the words you wrote:

spectral agencies infecting the futurepast.

And are we not, the two of us, secret agents?

I had to invent a place, a hero, a mission,

a time hollowed out of time. But you passed

through passage after passage in real time.

The syntax! That is the place of the specters.

They lurk among the words, in the orderly

knots, the compacted clauses, so that every

maker makes a compact with their chosen

ghosts. Or is it the ghosts who choose us?

Now you know more about this than me.

And you know, there is a bookcase in the hall

outside my study where books go to die.

Unread, they shuffle themselves about from

time to time—philosophy, sci fi, the Japanese

and Hebrew novelists in distinguished translations,

memoirs, journals, The Best American Poetry

from ten or twenty years ago. When we sent

your library hither and yon, I thought of those

ghosts too. There are spaces on the shelves,

voids waiting patiently for your books and mine.

Nor does it matter who we are. My copy of c.c.

inscribed (7/1/02) “Norman—my alter alter ego—”

And the shock of that poem’s title—“I Am Not

Proud to Be Black.” How you flicker among

the “polyentendres,” positionality unmaking itself,

unmaking self, but identity remaining the heartbeat

of ineluctably black humor, “or, if despair, sublime

despair.” Nor is it a matter of theory, regardless

of what we may have taught our students. Shock

is never theoretical, the uncanny is never theoretical,

and ghosts are either there—or not. So what

is left to ponder, what is left in the account,

left to take into account? When you joined

that church so many years ago, keeping it

not quite a secret, but still unknown to so

many of your friends—were you guarding,

were you saving your soul? Eschatology:

the study of last things; the study of the future

of last things; the study of things that end,

or things, Tyrone, that may not end at all.

◊

NORMAN FINKELSTEIN (b. 1954) is an American poet, critic, and scholar whose work bridges contemporary poetry, Jewish mysticism, and postmodernism. He has authored acclaimed poetry collections such as Track, Passing Over, and The Ratio of Reason to Magic, blending experimental forms with spiritual and philosophical inquiry. His critical works, including The Ritual of New Creation and Like a Dark Rabbi, explore the interplay of Jewish tradition and modern literature. A professor at Xavier University for many years, Finkelstein has been a significant voice in American poetry, particularly in Jewish and postmodern poetics.