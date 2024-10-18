October – Poetry and Prose – 2024

Between the Dog & the Wolf and four more poems

Jane Satterfield

Intercontinental and two more poems

Clive Watkins

The Crossable

John Taylor with paintings by Marc Feld

ABC and four more poems

Linda Black

Holy Ghosts and four more poems

Marc Vincenz

Cocoon and two more poems

Kitty Hawkins

Bashshayt

Michelene Wandor

Two Sonnets

Richard Berengarten

Selections from Baudelaire

translated by Will Stone

And more…

Five Tanka Manipulating Form

Lucian Staiano-Daniels