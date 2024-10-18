October – Poetry and Prose – 2024

Under new management–new content coming soon.
Winter–Spring 2024 Special Issue: The Fortnightly Review Continues
Between the Dog & the Wolf and four more poems
Jane Satterfield
Intercontinental and two more poems
Clive Watkins
The Crossable
John Taylor with paintings by Marc Feld
ABC and four more poems
Linda Black
Holy Ghosts and four more poems
Marc Vincenz
Cocoon and two more poems
Kitty Hawkins
Bashshayt
Michelene Wandor
Two Sonnets
Richard Berengarten
Selections from Baudelaire
translated by Will Stone
And more…
Five Tanka Manipulating Form
Lucian Staiano-Daniels
John Wilkinson’s
Adages for Poetry Students
Chris Miller reviews Chaos and the Clean Line by Stephen Romer
AND Two Essays
by Alan Wall
See also Garin Cycholl’s new review of Vladimir Sorokin’s Blue Lard
from The Runiad
Anthony Howell
from White Ivory
Alan Wall
and much more below this column.
Departments
Audio archive: Two poems, with an audio track, from Heart Monologues by Jasmina Bolfek-Radovani | Daragh Breen’s Aural Triptych | Hayden Carruth reads Contra Mortem and Journey to a Known Place | Anthony Howell reads three new poems | James Laughlin reads Easter in Pittsburgh and five more | Peter Robinson reads Manifestos for a lost cause, Dreamt Affections, Blind Summits and Oblique Lights
