from ‘The Runiad’ book 11

ANTHONY HOWELL writes: My own romantic notion of myself has encouraged me to attempt an epic. It will have 24 books and be the same length as the Odyssey. Each book will be approximately 24 pages long, with three seven-line verses per page. I have completed a clean draft of books 1 to 11, which I publish with Heyzine here, and to this file I will add each new book as it is completed.

from Book 11

Riches condition the affluent more than their crumbs do the poor.

Delusional, each treats Versailles as if it were a pigsty,

Imagining some higher Versailles to which they should aspire.

But what is their madness compared to the madness of God?

Their meagre manipulations have done nothing but

Wake that jealous Kraken up. The Crocodile who ate the sole of Adidas,

Ground beneath His heel the sacred specs of Sunglass Hut.

Disconcerted by Copernicus, globalists

Abandon geocentric spatial systems only with reluctance.

Sick and demented people come in all denominations

As do gods. The Capital Letter God of all the capitalists

Who wish to run the world is one who permits no other to exist:

One who is prone to a long pent-up negative reaction,

As can frequently be observed in those who strive for perfection;

Perfect in terms of success, justification, righteousness!

Theirs is a chronic need to emphasise their virtuous intent

Which generates its shadow. This being the endemic

Accompaniment to the God-concept: artifacted archetype!

Absolute notion of the Nous brought to us from space

By aliens on a far-flung orbit that comes near our own

Only at the end of aeons. Mithraic fiction of some master-race:

The monotheistic Magus of monogamy, monotony

And doom; the love of whom keeps getting overcome

By an awed incitement to be orthodox and loathe the Nicolaitans

With their free-use households and interdicts on jealousy.

Placing a ban on Dionysus, Pan, Leto, Krishna, Brahma, Seeta,

Durga et al, this is the angry arsehole who would screw

My Runiad, replacing spirit houses with a smart-metre.

Metaphysics undermines the wealth of folklore’s pantheon

While each pundit traps us in his verbal web of relationships,

From Jung’s notion of God as the unconscious of man

To Lacan’s unconscious structured like a language —

All of which we’ll shuffle around so that God can be structured

Like a language, language perceived as the unconscious

Of man, man held up as the unconscious of God.

Yahweh at His worst seems pretty much of a warthog. Evermore

Should Chudwar be His name, for after all it is God Himself

Who darkens His own counsel and who exhibits no insight.

God turns the tables on Job and blames him for His own delusion.

Man is not permitted to have an opinion about Him, and,

In particular, is to have no insight which God Himself does not

Possess. Hast thou an arm like God? Or canst thou thunder

With a voice like Him? For verse after verse He proclaims

His world-creating power to his miserable victim, who sits

In ashes and scratches sores with potsherds. This unfortunate

Has had a bellyful of superhuman wrath. God’s thunderings

At Job so completely miss the point that one cannot

Help but see how much God is occupied with Himself.

The emphasis He lays on his omnipotence and greatness

Makes no sense in relation to Job, who certainly needs

No convincing. It only becomes intelligible when aimed at an

Ear that doubts it. This “doubting ear” is Satan’s, Jung supposes.

Altogether, Yahweh pays so little attention to Job’s

Actual situation that one suspects Him of having an ulterior

Motive which is more important and devotive: Job is no more

Than the outward prod for an inward process of dialectic in God.

Hats off to Jung, for taking Yahweh down almost as

Effectively as Wittgenstein. With God restive on the couch,

The analyst points out that however desirable a relationship

Of trust between man and God, one of the more astounding features

Of Yahweh is His vindictiveness towards His humble creatures.

From a God who purports to be a father, one who is the breath

Of love itself, we would expect understanding and forgiveness.

So it comes as a shock when this supposedly supremely

Good God only allows the purchase of any such act of grace

Through a human sacrifice, and, what is worse, through the death

Of His own son (reversing any compact vouchsafed unto Abraham).

So I have had enough of Him. Ripple after ripple of delicious

Laughter wells up from the studio on the floor below here

Where Indian girls are practicing their footwork to the tabla.

Whether this He be Judaic, Christian or Mahomedan,

His phallic singularity is not to be the subject for my Runiad.

We may share the prophets and the prophetesses still.

We may praise the Saints, explore their hagiography,

Enjoy all Allah’s angels, and the gargoyles on Notre Dame,

But admit of no monopoly of worship or of origin.

Monogods seem steeped in blame and keen on original sin.

Practicing intricate stampings, weaving words like birdsong

Out of their hands. The dancing girls below show us that the numinous

Is born of dance, that ritual is subject to the seasons of the year.

Herostratus chose to burn down the Artemis temple at Ephesus

In order to be known for all eternity, and any wrath

That burns is not divine but born of human hubris such as his.

Instead let us worship the moon, simply because she is luminous.

Searching for the absolute, you step inside a tower

And climb up step by step, pretty sure you’re getting somewhere

Simply because you feel yourself ascending ever higher.

But at the top of its winding stair there’s nothing but a sound

Roof of stone above your head, and a wall encircling

That roof and you below it. All you can do is turn around,

Descend the spiral and get back to where you were before.

Search instead for Vagha the tiger, striped with the runes of the trees,

Who weaves the jungle, hid from sight; discover Daphne in the leaves,

Take your name from your song bull, follow the elephant roads

And let your dancing feet explore complexities of syncopation

When it’s time to dance, and when it’s time to be still be still

As your energy reloads, and know it’s Shiva who has ordained

That light be opposed by shadow so that balance is maintained.

Shiva is happy to fuck with Parvati and to be male and female

At once. He accepts diversity, polytheistic

Variety, pipes and timbrels in a rout inspired by Dionysus

Or some charivari rudely prepared for anyone else.

However I have to admit to myself that the Hindu can be

As brutal as the Muslim on jihad or the Christian

Setting forth on some crusade or the Buddhist on a rampage —

Or indeed the atheist enforcing some agenda.

Organised in any way, humanity tends to surrender

To its need to intimidate and summon up some monster

In its image. Paradox of the wrathful lamb, the vengeful Christ

Created when the imitation of His love establishes a corresponding

Shadow of apocalypse. Therefore we do wrong but always

For the right reasons. Justify assassination, escalation, heist

Of rights and freedoms, just as if promotion of our globalist

Notion of divinity, whatsoever that might be, sufficed

To build a pyramid from the bottom up. A work of unnecessary

Labour with some mystic capstone at the top;

For the powerful among us are aware that their most potent

Weapon is our fear. Fear of the unfathomable, as if

One swam alone above the Mariana Trench, not a sail

In sight. Fear one can no longer trust the evidence

Supplied by one’s own senses as they gaslight every scrap,

Or, as if a shark had arisen from that trench’s depths,

Suddenly attacked by someone’s fit of righteousness

And warned off attempting ever to walk through walls

In the style of Henry Flynt. Paranoia takes the place of policy.

Legitimate leaders rot in jail or have to flee for their lives.

This is the eighth installment of The Runiad.

ANTHONY HOWELL, a former dancer with the Royal Ballet, was founder of The Theatre of Mistakes and performed solo at the Hayward Gallery and at the Sydney Biennale. His articles on visual art, dance, performance, and poetry have appeared in many publications including Art Monthly, The London Magazine, Harpers & Queen, The Times Literary Supplement. He is a contributing editor of The Fortnightly Review. In 2001 he received a LADA bursary to study the tango in Buenos Aires and now teaches the dance at his studio/gallery The Room in Tottenham Hale. He is the author of a seminal textbook, The Analysis of Performance Art: A Guide to Its Theory and Practice. Details about his collaborative project, Grey Suit Editions, are here. In 2019, his exploration of psychic chaos, Consciousness (with Multilation), was published by the Fortnightly’s imprint, Odd Volumes. His latest collection is From Inside (The High Window).

Image credits: Drawings by Anthony Howell. Top image from Burak Basturk.

