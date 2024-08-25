Five tanka manipulating form.

By Lucian Staiano-Daniels.

◊

Chicago Tribune September 26, 1962 sonny liston

looms out of greasy ink

like the whole keyboard pressed at once

god created the golem

but he did not tell

you where to keep it

•

nude descending

i never fixed my gaze

never gazed at any boy

gaze upon

boy who more desires

stutter to movement start

to spring to you

•

combat is a huge woman

she presses her knees

toes into the giving earth

her shoulders

shift the lid of heaven

about me combat cups her boat sized hand

•

and froze

a great gelid poured over us

the hard white

the iron white

the entire world, which is that square of glass

its brittle joists

•

the correct number

the thingness of things

scoured panes cupped in skim milk light

and great silence

under the sill a green stone

where i had written green stone

♦

LUCIAN STAIANO-DANIELS is a historian of violent conflict in early-modern Europe, and he is a poet. After his initial education at St. John’s College and NYU, he received a PhD in social and microhistory from UCLA and is now a research fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University. His poetry has appeared in Frogpond, The Collidescope, and The Exacting Clam. His first historical book, The War People: A Social History of Common Soldiers during the Era of the Thirty Years War, is forthcoming from Cambridge University Press.

