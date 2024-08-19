Selections from Baudelaire.

Les Fleurs du Mal

(1857)

Translated by Will Stone.

◊

Spleen

Pluvius, exasperated with the whole city,

Tips from his urn torrents of dismal cold

Over the ghastly tenants of a nearby cemetery,

And on the fog bound suburbs unrelenting mortality.

My cat, her mangy wasted body ever restless

Crosses the tiles to seek out a litter,

The old poet’s soul roams the gutter

With the sorrowful refrain of a shivering ghost.

The great bell mourns, and the smoke veiled log

In falsetto accompanies the snivelling clock,

As from a rankly scented deck of cards,

Fatal legacy of some dropsical old crone,

The smart Jack of Hearts and Queen of Spades

Darkly discuss their perished loves.

•

Song of Autumn

I

Soon we shall plunge into the chill shadows;

farewell, vivid light of our summers all too brief!

Already I hear the fall, the gloomy thud

of logs resounding on the courtyard’s slabs.

The full depth of winter will re-enter my soul: rage

hatred, shudders, horror, labour, cruel, unyielding,

and like the sun in its polar hell

my heart will be no more than a block of crimson ice.

Trembling, I hearken to each log that falls;

the building of the scaffold has no echo more dull.

My mind is like a tower that succumbs

under the blows of the heavy unrelenting ram.

Lulled by these dreary thuds, I seem to hear

Somewhere a coffin being hastily prepared.

But for whom? Only yesterday summer; now autumn’s in!

The uncanny sound bids farewell.

II

How I love the greenish light of your long drawn eyes,

gentle beauty, but today all seems bitter to me

and nothing, not your love, the boudoir, nor hearth

is worth the sun’s light resting on the sea.

Yet, love me still, tender heart! Be as mother

even for a begrudging one, a malicious son:

Mistress or sister, be like that ephemeral softness

of a glorious autumn or a setting sun.

Brief chore! The grave awaits; and it’s a glutton!

Ah! Let me rest my brow upon your knees,

and lamenting white summer’s torrid blaze

relish once more autumn’s soft yellow rays.

•

The Cracked Bell

Bitter sweet it is, on long winter nights,

To listen by a fire that quivers and smokes,

For distant memories slowly rising

To the sound of carillon that sing through the mists.

Happy the bell with vigorous throat

Which, despite great age, remains in rude health,

And faithfully proclaims in sacred voice,

Like an old soldier keeping watch from his tent!

But for me, my soul is cracked, and when with all its cares

It would, in song, venture to fill the chill night air,

Too often that waning voice

Seems like the deep death rattle of a wounded man

Who lies forgotten near a lake of blood, beneath a mountain of dead,

And who dies, unable to progress, despite immense efforts.

•

Laments of an Icarus

Lovers of whores are happy,

Refreshed and sated;

As for me, my arms are weary

For having embraced clouds.

And it’s thanks to those unrivalled stars,

Who blaze from the sky’s remotest depths,

That my charred eyes see nothing

But the memories of suns.

In vain I sought space,

To know its boundary and heart;

Beneath an impossible eye of fire

I feel my wings buckle then expire;

And seared by the love of beauty,

I’ll not have the sublime honour

Of lending my name to the abyss

That doubles as my tomb.

•

Contemplation

Patience, o’ my woe, and calm yourself.

You called for evening, look now, it is falling:

An obscure atmosphere enshrouds the city,

Bringing peace to some, to others worry.

Whilst the vile mass of men, cringing before

The whip of pleasure, that merciless torturer,

Harvests remorse in slavish feasts,

My sorrow, lend your hand; come with me,

Far from them. See the fallen years

Leaning from the balconies of Heaven,

In gowns of a bygone age; and regret, all smiles,

Shooting up from the fountains base;

The dying sun sinking to sleep beneath an arch,

And, like a long shroud trailing from the East,

Listen, dearest, listen for gentle night’s release.

♦

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

