And two more poems.By Clive Watkins.
Intercontinental
by day in a pillar of a cloud . . .
by night in a pillar of fire . . .
—Exodus 13:21
Thirty-two-thousand feet and cruising westward,
my head against the headrest, tired eyes closed
in a half-sleep, I follow with my mind’s eye
the miniature winged icon of a plane
that crawls westward thirty-two-thousand feet
above a sleek digital landscape, coastline,
lake and island mapped in near-real time
on a real screen, its image unoccluded
by sunlit clouds heaving beyond the window,
the ceiling towards which earthbound sojourners
lift anxious eyes, desperate for rain to quench
the wildfires raging through the boreal forest,
pillars of flickering smoke breaching the overcast,
embers and ash journeying on the wind
as, locked in the claustrophobia of our flight,
three-hundred souls sweep onward into the west.
◊
Horse at Cumberworth
for Jodie Hollander
. . . who has sent them to us,
and from what other world?
—Jodie Hollander, “Two Horses”
Is this brown horse in the field above Burn Wood the same horse
that in my dream of horses had dreamed you? In my dream she stood
fetlock-deep in mist, her right hind hoof tipped delicately en pointe,
who now, near the bare hawthorn where the ground slopes down
to the infant river, on this early spring morning stands just so.
Soon, the sun will touch the hill’s shoulder, its grassy flank, its back.
Her two companions have drawn apart and gather by the squeeze stile
where the stone-pit was, its shallow wound still open to the sky:
torn from that tumbled absence—rock of its rock—this girdle of walls
and the steep metalled track that climbs over to Birds Edge.
But perhaps time, belated, has stepped aside, and this is the same
brown horse that, years before in a different valley, came quietly round
a craggy knoll and then, where the beck turned west at a clump of trees,
as quietly vanished. In the blessed interval between cool grey rock
and icy rushing water her rider raised an arm to greet the watcher
watching alone on the hill. Riderless now, no longer under command
and bringing only herself, perhaps this is her once more,
and I want to ask what creature you were in her vernal dream.
The badger scuffling with fierce claws among the beech trees?
At the wood-edge the owl in soundless swift descent upon the vole?
◊
At the Kröller-Müller Museum, Otterlo
throwing lines
out towards the image edge . . .
—Peter Robinson, “The Galleries”
In these galleries of unvarying light,
in these hushed geometries, we pause
and observe as we have done before
the hawk, the mouse, the spider,
the potato eaters, the burning house, the wolf,
the steel angel with ten thousand wings,
the horse and rider, heads thrown back
in terror at what unseen thing
has risen suddenly before them—
and the cat, the cat with yellow eyes
which surely, if it spoke, would utter
wry imprecations in fluent caustic.
The window frames a garden scene—
the scattered reds and blues and yellows,
the browns and greys of those
who sit or lie at ease on the grass;
behind them dark trees mass,
their endless stir inaudible.
And now into the frame come others,
strolling in twos and threes
through a sunlit foreground:
they laugh silently together,
pass silently on into the space beyond.
The trees are a green wall from which
low hills and sandy heath stretch south
a dozen miles to where we walked
yesterday among rows of graves:
orderly exposition of loss,
white register of an absence we
may enter and quiz but cannot hold.
We have seen the ghost-armies gather,
have seen the air leaf into flame,
mute admonition, the August sun
flash weightless and oppressive
off windscreens, unshuttered windows,
and set the important river ablaze.
But today, today we shall walk outside
in the afternoon light, its mild
through-shining, shall relinquish to others
these squared hallways, this cabinet
of images, our view from the window,
and, images ourselves, for an hour
shall wander in the airy gardens
or rest for an hour on the cool grass.
Look where they enter the shadow of the wood.
Soon they will pass from view.
How long will they carry in their heads
the angel’s wings of burnished steel,
the cloud-shepherd, the gossips,
the hawk, the silent terrified scream
of horse and rider, the keen
whispering, the dry yowl,
of the elegant sardonic cat?
NOTES
Horse at Cumberworth. The epigraph is from Jodie Hollander, Nocturne (Liverpool: Liverpool University Press, 2023).
At the Kröller-Müller Museum, Otterlo. The epigraph is from Peter Robinson, Bonjour Mr Inshaw (Reading: Two Rivers Press, 2020).
♦
CLIVE WATKINS’s recent collections are Already the Flames (Waywiser, 2014), which was a Times Literary Supplement Book of the Year, and Pedic’s Dream (Common End Press, 2021). He won the 2018 Robert Graves Poetry Prize and was a prize-winner in the 2022 John Dryden Translation Competition for versions from Eugenio Montale. His critical writings encompass poets as diverse as Conrad Aiken, Wallace Stevens, Eugenio Montale, E. J. Scovell, Robert Mezey and Michael Longley. He is an editor with the Waywiser Press. He lives in Yorkshire.
