And two more poems. By Clive Watkins.

Intercontinental

by day in a pillar of a cloud . . .

by night in a pillar of fire . . .

—Exodus 13:21

Thirty-two-thousand feet and cruising westward,

my head against the headrest, tired eyes closed

in a half-sleep, I follow with my mind’s eye

the miniature winged icon of a plane

that crawls westward thirty-two-thousand feet

above a sleek digital landscape, coastline,

lake and island mapped in near-real time

on a real screen, its image unoccluded

by sunlit clouds heaving beyond the window,

the ceiling towards which earthbound sojourners

lift anxious eyes, desperate for rain to quench

the wildfires raging through the boreal forest,

pillars of flickering smoke breaching the overcast,

embers and ash journeying on the wind

as, locked in the claustrophobia of our flight,

three-hundred souls sweep onward into the west.

◊

Horse at Cumberworth

for Jodie Hollander



. . . who has sent them to us,

and from what other world?

—Jodie Hollander, “Two Horses”

Is this brown horse in the field above Burn Wood the same horse

that in my dream of horses had dreamed you? In my dream she stood

fetlock-deep in mist, her right hind hoof tipped delicately en pointe,

who now, near the bare hawthorn where the ground slopes down

to the infant river, on this early spring morning stands just so.

Soon, the sun will touch the hill’s shoulder, its grassy flank, its back.

Her two companions have drawn apart and gather by the squeeze stile

where the stone-pit was, its shallow wound still open to the sky:

torn from that tumbled absence—rock of its rock—this girdle of walls

and the steep metalled track that climbs over to Birds Edge.

But perhaps time, belated, has stepped aside, and this is the same

brown horse that, years before in a different valley, came quietly round

a craggy knoll and then, where the beck turned west at a clump of trees,

as quietly vanished. In the blessed interval between cool grey rock

and icy rushing water her rider raised an arm to greet the watcher

watching alone on the hill. Riderless now, no longer under command

and bringing only herself, perhaps this is her once more,

and I want to ask what creature you were in her vernal dream.

The badger scuffling with fierce claws among the beech trees?

At the wood-edge the owl in soundless swift descent upon the vole?

◊

At the Kröller-Müller Museum, Otterlo

throwing lines

out towards the image edge . . .

—Peter Robinson, “The Galleries”

In these galleries of unvarying light,

in these hushed geometries, we pause

and observe as we have done before

the hawk, the mouse, the spider,

the potato eaters, the burning house, the wolf,

the steel angel with ten thousand wings,

the horse and rider, heads thrown back

in terror at what unseen thing

has risen suddenly before them—

and the cat, the cat with yellow eyes

which surely, if it spoke, would utter

wry imprecations in fluent caustic.

The window frames a garden scene—

the scattered reds and blues and yellows,

the browns and greys of those

who sit or lie at ease on the grass;

behind them dark trees mass,

their endless stir inaudible.

And now into the frame come others,

strolling in twos and threes

through a sunlit foreground:

they laugh silently together,

pass silently on into the space beyond.

The trees are a green wall from which

low hills and sandy heath stretch south

a dozen miles to where we walked

yesterday among rows of graves:

orderly exposition of loss,

white register of an absence we

may enter and quiz but cannot hold.

We have seen the ghost-armies gather,

have seen the air leaf into flame,

mute admonition, the August sun

flash weightless and oppressive

off windscreens, unshuttered windows,

and set the important river ablaze.

But today, today we shall walk outside

in the afternoon light, its mild

through-shining, shall relinquish to others

these squared hallways, this cabinet

of images, our view from the window,

and, images ourselves, for an hour

shall wander in the airy gardens

or rest for an hour on the cool grass.

Look where they enter the shadow of the wood.

Soon they will pass from view.

How long will they carry in their heads

the angel’s wings of burnished steel,

the cloud-shepherd, the gossips,

the hawk, the silent terrified scream

of horse and rider, the keen

whispering, the dry yowl,

of the elegant sardonic cat?

NOTES

Horse at Cumberworth. The epigraph is from Jodie Hollander, Nocturne (Liverpool: Liverpool University Press, 2023).

At the Kröller-Müller Museum, Otterlo. The epigraph is from Peter Robinson, Bonjour Mr Inshaw (Reading: Two Rivers Press, 2020).

