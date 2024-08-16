By MARC VINCENZ.
◊
Holy Ghosts
Before the mercury arouses their guiles,
before arriving on the softest flurry of air,
before they’ve seen what we’ve been through,
they might say in all their fading traces across
the meadows, through Luna’s secret garden,
over the apples ripening in the grass,
passing the demented bloodhound who feeds
upon a shriveled sparrow behind the fence—or
seaward, across foam and tide and floating seafowl,
where the wide-eyed turtle of the Mediterranean
swims in her own oils and blood and sings:
Reduce the choice to one. And then,
Why rise when asleep and wander the lime body?
How much would we yield on a sunny day, and
what of the milestones you follow home, child?
Their own holy ghost, a simpler soul might say:
Whatever forms a brain may one day be
discovered on a field in Hungary or Brittany
beside sword and shield in royal blue; or,
when you are quite aware of the shades
you have drawn; when your eyesight lessens,
know the human body flows—all that in-
tolerable rendering, an exercise of purposefulness:
the willingness to stride red-hot coals, or
to ride wide-eyed and wild into the storm.
◊
A Crow Delivers Salient Points
It becomes easier to search for worms
when you’re at ease with the breeze.
Bones with traces of marrow
are to be found everywhere.
Follow the sound of the largest beak—
they will know how to peck and sing.
Tear flesh as close to the sinew
as your reach may allow.
Follow the wolves.
Follow the lions.
Use your shadow to create panic,
then, perch and wait.
Don’t show off your plumage unless
you’re absolutely sure yours is brightest.
Allow the magpie and the jackdaw
their little misgivings.
Give off no known odor by rubbing
yourself in a cocktail of slime and mud.
Learn to observe everything
from far far above.
Comment only when called upon.
Comment sporadically or just nod your head.
◊
A Very Obscure Diagnosis
for Mark Spitzer
On an even Sunday
the daemons appear
at the courthouse.
They’re demonstrating
a movie—something like that;
I’ve been told, it involves a black cat.
They wave their magic antlers
to the tune of God Save Our Souls,
and it has us truly befuddled.
Apparently, the lead actor
(they’re called Wednesday or Friday;
either way, an uneven day of the week),
appears at the opening as a twelve-
pointed daemon known to frequent alleys
with a cat named Heliotrope.
“Who doesn’t have daemons
in their basement,” Pa Rat says innocently
staring at the gelatin dribbling down the panes.
“Is that all you see out
the window?” his wife says
pouring the eternal milky tea.
◊
Into a Desert
A good pagan god lives within us, she said; she like her counterparts, smelling of salts and spices, following a horizontal wind that stiffens the eyes.
Would one night’s sleep so soon be over?
All these visitations in the dark; oh, friends do you see her dappling the shore; she’s laid watch over you for centuries.
Swirl that glass of wine, pull your thoughts from the olive plate.
For those of you who tow the hard line, watch the sleepy-eyed child, air out your lighthouses.
Only this ominous, whispering three-eyed creation who sails the air with you, might encourage your instinct to speak its mind; or are you just water living in a clock?
There are words only minnows know and in the early morning at a quarter to five, when the palm frogs bellow, they see eternity’s immobile double doors.
A good god behaves, of course.
Time follows.
◊
Three Moths and a Nymph in a Bucket of Fiery Piss
In ancient Rome, buckets of piss
frothed and sloshed on every corner,
and those wry mystics, passing
and imbibing that sulfuric aroma,
touched the muddy hemlines
of perpetually leaking gods, who too
had pissed down Cobblestone Lane
into the latrine and along the laundry line;
and bear in mind, back then, there were no
laundromats or dry-cleaners,
garments were plunged into the fiery piss
collected at crossroads, turned and spun
and whirled with giant wooden ladles
until they had become enamored
with the human genome and decided
to spill their guts down into antediluvian sewers
where those effluents wandered, until,
they reached out into the undying ocean
where the twelve-headed Hydra collected
her wealth of senators’ and emperors’
incontinence; and, even as her hand
reached out to blow back that kiss,
Herculaneum lay in Vesuvius’ lava and ash,
its citizens embalmed in molten rock.
♦
MARC VINCENZ is an Anglo-Swiss-American poet, fiction writer, translator, editor, publisher, musician and artist. He has published over forty books of poetry, fiction and translation. His translation of Klaus Merz’ selected poems, An Audible Blue (White Pine Press, 2022), recently won the 2023 Massachusetts Book Award. His latest poetry collections are The Pearl Diver of Irunmani (White Pine Press, 2023) and The King of Prussia Is Drunk on Stars (Lavender Ink, 2024).
