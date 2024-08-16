And Four More New Poems.

By MARC VINCENZ.

◊

Holy Ghosts

Before the mercury arouses their guiles,

before arriving on the softest flurry of air,

before they’ve seen what we’ve been through,

they might say in all their fading traces across

the meadows, through Luna’s secret garden,

over the apples ripening in the grass,

passing the demented bloodhound who feeds

upon a shriveled sparrow behind the fence—or

seaward, across foam and tide and floating seafowl,

where the wide-eyed turtle of the Mediterranean

swims in her own oils and blood and sings:

Reduce the choice to one. And then,

Why rise when asleep and wander the lime body?

How much would we yield on a sunny day, and

what of the milestones you follow home, child?

Their own holy ghost, a simpler soul might say:

Whatever forms a brain may one day be

discovered on a field in Hungary or Brittany

beside sword and shield in royal blue; or,

when you are quite aware of the shades

you have drawn; when your eyesight lessens,

know the human body flows—all that in-

tolerable rendering, an exercise of purposefulness:

the willingness to stride red-hot coals, or

to ride wide-eyed and wild into the storm.

◊

A Crow Delivers Salient Points

It becomes easier to search for worms

when you’re at ease with the breeze.

Bones with traces of marrow

are to be found everywhere.

Follow the sound of the largest beak—

they will know how to peck and sing.

Tear flesh as close to the sinew

as your reach may allow.

Follow the wolves.

Follow the lions.

Use your shadow to create panic,

then, perch and wait.

Don’t show off your plumage unless

you’re absolutely sure yours is brightest.

Allow the magpie and the jackdaw

their little misgivings.

Give off no known odor by rubbing

yourself in a cocktail of slime and mud.

Learn to observe everything

from far far above.

Comment only when called upon.

Comment sporadically or just nod your head.

◊

A Very Obscure Diagnosis

for Mark Spitzer

On an even Sunday

the daemons appear

at the courthouse.

They’re demonstrating

a movie—something like that;

I’ve been told, it involves a black cat.

They wave their magic antlers

to the tune of God Save Our Souls,

and it has us truly befuddled.

Apparently, the lead actor

(they’re called Wednesday or Friday;

either way, an uneven day of the week),

appears at the opening as a twelve-

pointed daemon known to frequent alleys

with a cat named Heliotrope.

“Who doesn’t have daemons

in their basement,” Pa Rat says innocently

staring at the gelatin dribbling down the panes.

“Is that all you see out

the window?” his wife says

pouring the eternal milky tea.

◊

Into a Desert

A good pagan god lives within us, she said; she like her counterparts, smelling of salts and spices, following a horizontal wind that stiffens the eyes.

Would one night’s sleep so soon be over?

All these visitations in the dark; oh, friends do you see her dappling the shore; she’s laid watch over you for centuries.

Swirl that glass of wine, pull your thoughts from the olive plate.

For those of you who tow the hard line, watch the sleepy-eyed child, air out your lighthouses.

Only this ominous, whispering three-eyed creation who sails the air with you, might encourage your instinct to speak its mind; or are you just water living in a clock?

There are words only minnows know and in the early morning at a quarter to five, when the palm frogs bellow, they see eternity’s immobile double doors.

A good god behaves, of course.

Time follows.

◊

Three Moths and a Nymph in a Bucket of Fiery Piss

In ancient Rome, buckets of piss

frothed and sloshed on every corner,

and those wry mystics, passing

and imbibing that sulfuric aroma,

touched the muddy hemlines

of perpetually leaking gods, who too

had pissed down Cobblestone Lane

into the latrine and along the laundry line;

and bear in mind, back then, there were no

laundromats or dry-cleaners,

garments were plunged into the fiery piss

collected at crossroads, turned and spun

and whirled with giant wooden ladles

until they had become enamored

with the human genome and decided

to spill their guts down into antediluvian sewers

where those effluents wandered, until,

they reached out into the undying ocean

where the twelve-headed Hydra collected

her wealth of senators’ and emperors’

incontinence; and, even as her hand

reached out to blow back that kiss,

Herculaneum lay in Vesuvius’ lava and ash,

its citizens embalmed in molten rock.

♦

MARC VINCENZ is an Anglo-Swiss-American poet, fiction writer, translator, editor, publisher, musician and artist. He has published over forty books of poetry, fiction and translation. His translation of Klaus Merz’ selected poems, An Audible Blue (White Pine Press, 2022), recently won the 2023 Massachusetts Book Award. His latest poetry collections are The Pearl Diver of Irunmani (White Pine Press, 2023) and The King of Prussia Is Drunk on Stars (Lavender Ink, 2024).

