By Michelene Wandor.

◊

Bashshayt

a triple-domed mosque

bats and weeds no trace of lives

on the hill above the village, running through ruins

stone houses someone says this used to be an Arab village

the Arabs ran away no-one says why

(later you read about 1948 and deserted villages)

the houses are falling down

ghosts

waiting to live in the houses again

English, Polish, Egyptian Jews cluster in new villages

surround the deserted Arab village

green prickly pears in dry rust-dusty fields

sunset rose means they are ripe knock them off the edge of the flat leaves

with a stick

roll them in the dust to rid the larger prickles

slice along the length of the fruit peel the skin back

lush sweet pink, soft and sweet

eaten straight from the fruit

keep your face away

fine invisible-grey prickles lodge in your skin

how much risk is worth the agony of others

♦

Michelene Wandor is a playwright, poet, musician, cultural commentator and, most recently, novelist. Her first novel, Orfeo’s Last Act was short-listed for the Society of Authors’ Paul Torday Prize. She was the first woman to have a play on one of the National Theatre’s main stages, and has written extensively about theatre in Carry on Understudies (Routledge 1986) and Look Back in Gender (Methuen 1987; repr. Routledge 2016). Her poetry is published by Arc Publications, and her most recent collection, Ergo appeared in May, 2024. She is currently writing ‘Creative Writing, English and the Imagination’ for Palgrave.

