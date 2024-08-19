And Four More Poems.

By LINDA BLACK.

◊



ABC

A.

Arturo Anton Artaud

. . . icle . . . ifact . . . ifice

&&&&&& ➳ ➳ ➳

Apples Apropos Arcimboldo

Ai Weiwei, “Dropping a Han Dynasty Urn” 1995:

The wilful desecrAtion of an historic Artifact was decried as unethical by some, to which the Artist replied by quoting Mao Zedong, “the only way of building A new world is by destroying the old one.”

Apparition

B.

Bacon Bach Baselitz

Bacchus [sick & pale with Blue lips]

Balsa-wood Bristles Bricolage Baize

Brown-madder Burnt-sienna

Bolero [no Buttons]:

Bella emerges from a Black car wearing a Black leather Bolero Blue jeans & laced high-heel Boots – Bolero -moruno Bolero –Beguine Bolero-mam Bo Bolero -cha

Banner Banksy Backlit Banned

C.

Chiaroscuro Corot Caravaggio

Character [Comic Conspicuous] ,,,,,,,,,,

Coventry (➳) Convent/ion Cameo [stolen] Claw

Contrast Chimera Curio/sity Chaos

Canvas CoChineal CharCoal Crayon:

In 1795 during the French Revolution, while Paris was under siege and Cut off from supplies of the best English graphite, NiColas JaCques Conté invented the Conté Crayon made from a blend of natural pigments kaolin Clay & graphite.

CornuCopia

•



Thin representation

(pertaining to my previous collection)

Green and barely visible. I concoct their lives, the ventured moment, the scaffold, the scenario. The skirting breaks off (discombobulated) before reaching its destination. Dado rail, door jammed shut, missing its mouldings, key in the lock, anticlockwise. Turn to the right: antimacassar, arm of a sofa, tasselled lamp-shade (standard), nest of tables—legs missing. Unfit for purpose. Expect figurines. A well-dressed lady lays prone upon the floor, eyes closed.

Fan, perfume bottle

Hand-mirror, watch-face, hat-pin-holder, knife—conjured? A couple of things are missing—the trick is to know what, the clue insignificant. Whirring lady, spiked arms, conducts a concerto.

Front room

Twelve ladies and a Dutch girl. (The oldest has a broken arm.) A framed over-lady looking down—magenta hair (spiked), kiss curls, winged bodice, bouquet—perched on a circular chair (Bentwood), its legs sharp. Hers form a ballet pose on points. Six diminutive men seated around a tiny table, pinioned, three either side, look up at her.

The piano is open. Above, behind glass, cat-lady plays well her silent music—a poodle, a terrier watch on. Scale the walls—those flowers will not wither. Miniature bell maidens eye the horse in the corner. The ones with no lower half live upstairs.

Note to self

Where should these words go?—feral , dirty, splintered, rare . . .

•

Reading Hemingway

It was bound in limp leather

—‘God Bless You Merry, Gentlemen’

In the same sentence:

as it was / is so it was / is told

& so repeated and […] and

said […] said fluidity clarity nor

confusion arrested I

grasp praise follow

willingly

Beyond: mandibles

fixtures & horns a cause

maintained stone by stone fruit

of disaster bulls & blood

the inner empire surplus to life

life in the head marrow

desolation a flooded land

a sunken liner cape

of no good

•

Just

words wanderings un /

contained –attempts

at restraint –wayward

dominating disrupted prying

preying upon wound

around reaping raking raiding

the interior re /

appearing constant

cavalier wending wounding

unrestrained pervasive

persuasive rooted . . . . . .

samphire / scabious / scented / scurrilous

succulent / slaking / sounding / sceptic

salient / slacking / suffering / silent

•

Library

I choose you Andrew Young (The Prospect of Flowers, 3rd Edition, 1947) for your chapter entitled ‘The Morals of Plants’: ‘But where plants are not persons like ourselves, it has been the practice to imagine they are.’ You Walter Starkie (author of Raggle-Taggle, 1933, subtitled ‘Adventures with a fiddle in Hungary and Roumania’), not for the title Don Gypsy but the prominent note on the front cover ‘First cheap edition 6/- net. 1936’; Waterland (Graham Swift); Thistles and The View in Winter beckon me through The Same Door. I record in The Red Notebook that Nothing I Touch Stands Still.

♦

LINDA BLACK is Editor of Long Poem Magazine. A poet and visual artist, she has published five collections with Shearsman Books; the latest, Interior, a collection about her own artwork and process, came out in March this year. Her poems have appeared in various magazines and anthologies, most recently the international ekphrastic anthology Dancing about Architecture published by Mad Hat Press. The Son of a Shoemaker (Hearing Eye, 2012), collaged prose poems about the early life of Hans Andersen, plus the author’s illustrations, was the subject of a Poetry Society exhibition. The Beating of Wings was the PBS Pamphlet Choice for spring 2007. She won the 2006 New Writing Ventures Award for Poetry and received the 2004/5 Poetry School Scholarship.

