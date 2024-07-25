from ‘The Runiad’ book 10

< from Book 9

A Fortnightly Serial.



By ANTHONY HOWELL.

◊

ANTHONY HOWELL writes: My own romantic notion of myself has encouraged me to attempt an epic. It will have 24 books and be the same length as the Odyssey. Each book will be approximately 24 pages long, with three seven-line verses per page. I have completed a clean draft of books 1 to 10, which I publish with Heyzine here, and to this file I will add each new book as it is completed.

◊

from Book 10

Arab slavers prey upon the tribes. Leopold’s ghost will never sleep,

Pinched and prodded everywhere by amputated hands.

Allah and Jehovah have both behaved like vultures over Africa,

Imagining a carcass there, where actually the spirit is alive.

Africa, the white man’s unconscious, unacknowledged origin

Of Pharoahs, and of all of us. Which of us now knows the name

Of his song-bull? Which have us has sung his praise song to his kine?

Kin, kind, cattle, taking the name of your bull at initiation,

Training his horns to your own configuration. Man is but the

Mistletoe relying on the oak-strength of his herd. A symbiosis

Understood in the north only by types such as Capability Brown;

Your cattle grazing pastorally up to the foot of your ha-ha.

William Chambers, however, protested that if the Brownian trend

Went on, we would not retain three trees in a straight line

Between Land’s End and Berwick-upon-Tweed; poet Owen

Cambridge hoped to die before Brown so that he could see

Heaven before the improvements. As my veterinary mum might feel

Before the improvements to the magnificent horns of a song-bull.

Susan talked about improving dreams, turning a falling dream

Into a flying one. So you might turn a “lost my way” dream into a

“Choose my destiny” one by turning away from the search.

Recently I was dreaming of us all relaxing, passing

Round a joint made from some fairly innocuous Class B drug.

Suddenly two police cars sped into the living room

And the officers started turning the place upside down.

As this ransacking of our squat got worse and worse,

I decided to act. I expressed outrage at an officer

Pulling apart my mother’s certificate of matriculation.

I called other officers to bear witness that this brute

Had torn apart a carefully framed document which had been kept

Inside this frame since the early 1920s. I demanded

Whether the officer had any qualification whatsoever

To handle precious documents or art work. And just like that,

A dream of fear and guilt became a dream of justified revolt.

So I think Susan was right. You can turn a fall into flight.

Afaafa’s warrior husband had met his death in a spear fight

When she was three months pregnant. She gave birth to twins;

One of them as black as anyone else in the village while his brother

Was white. Only her mother had been present when she

Went into labour. The white one’s birth would have to be kept a secret.

Witch doctors will hunt albinos for their vital organs there,

And he would be dismembered if ever they should leak it out.

The black went by the name of Zayn, the white they named

Kweli. As soon as they could, the women built

A new hut on the outskirts of the village, right on the edge

Of the bush, away from curious eyes. And once the boys

Could speak their mother spoke to them about the dangers

Of revealing the existence of Kweli. Zayn

Was warned never to speak to anyone about his twin.

His grandma added that powerful Juju ghouls might

Come and seek him out if he ever broke his silence about

His brother. Kweli was told never to venture outside the hut,

Unless it was at night, when his ma might take him

Into the bush to bathe in a pool in the moonlight, but even this

Was dangerous, because of the crocodiles and the other predators

Active in the bush at night. Zayn was soon at home

With all the villagers; Kewli obliged to remain out of sight.

Zayn however flourished in the sunlight. He was strong and quick

And got on well with the other boys of his age. Kweli was unable

To enjoy the benefit of the sun, which would anyway have caused

Lesions leading to the cancer of his skin. He lived like an imprisoned ghost

In the hut close to the bush. Afaafa had received compensation

For the death of her husband from the clan of her husband’s killer,

Who were anxious to avoid a feud, so she was not without wealth,

But she only left the hut when her mother could care for Kweli.

She wove colourful fabrics on a loom, and once a week

She would take these to sell in the bazaar on market days,

But otherwise was careful to keep contact discreet,

And thus for years, the secret twin existed, undiscovered.

His protective mother though was a strong, good-looking

Woman still, so naturally the brother of her slain husband

Felt that it was proper to make her his ghost-wife, so as to ensure

The lineage of his brother by placing his widow under his wing,

Gaining all her property thereby, and taking Zayn

As his own child held in the legal name of his departed

Father, thus enabling his line to continue into the future,

Strengthening their clan. Afaafa agreed to none of this however.

Mwamba, her dead husband’s brother kept insisting that it

Was the custom. His side should share in the wealth

That had accrued to Afaafa when the compensation had been paid

In order to avoid a feud. Afaafa argued though

That rigorous adherence to custom was a thing of the past.

Since the time of the white man’s administration,

Money had been introduced into the region, and now

She got paid in cash for her marvellous fabrics.

To keep on good terms with the clan, she was willing

To part with four of the cows she had been given

By the murderer of her man, to be distributed among

Her husband’s family, but two she would keep for her own

Subsistence and for Zayn’s and for her mother’s subsistence.

When Mwamba reminded her that cattle were a man’s affair,

And should properly reside in the byre only men might enter,

She warned him that if he went off with her cows and placed them

In his byre she would enter that same byre and piss in it,

Thus polluting its sanctity and cursing its cattle, making them

Prey to the tse fly and other wretched diseases. She told Mwamba

That she was no longer bound by any great devotion

To their customs, being capable of earning her own income

With the cash invented by the white administration

And thus she sent him away with a flea in his ear

In order to protect Kweli. However at night, she wept bitterly

Over this necessity, because Mwamba was as handsome

As her husband had been, and had she not her albino boy

To shelter from each prying eye, she would have become

His wife quite happily. Zayn meanwhile grew strong and surly.

The secret that he had to keep ate away at his soul. He slept

Soundly at night, then rushed out during the day to play

Football. When in the hut, over the evening meal, he would talk

About what fun he was having in the sun. The pallor of his brother

Disgusted him, although he spent much of his time among

The white men of the administration, fascinated by civilisation.

Meanwhile he stole from his mother’s bag from an early age

In order to buy toy cars and guns, accumulating an arsenal

So as to impress other boys, and distancing himself as he grew older

From the customs of his people, all that mumbo-jumbo seemed so

Primitive. Even so, he was too frightened by his grandma’s

Warnings about the powerful ghouls who might attack him

Ever to let slip the existence of his twin, but nevertheless

The secret gnawed at him, weakening his soul as he grew strong in body.

Day after day, his brother Kweli stayed in the hut, helping his mother.

Mancala was his favourite game, and he could always gain

More beads than his brother could. As he grew older he learnt to create

Dyes of richness for his mother, using the ink-berry’s juice

And the juice of other berries he found in the bush at night.

The bush at night became his natural habitat. Using the juice

Of the night shade fruit, he would turn his body black.

This didn’t help in the sunlight, the sun would still cause his skin

To crack, but in the night it helped him hide from predators.

And so he roamed in the gloom, sometimes wearing a huge blue leaf

As a robe. And since his only human acquaintances were

His family, he was eager to learn how to communicate with animals.

On nights when the moon was on the wane, he would sit

In a niche in his favourite tree. This he adopted as his ritual.

His grandma was in the habit of saying, Ritual rids the soul

Of anger. There was anger in him. This is why he sensed he needed

A ritual of his own, but as the crescent waxed he would roam.

In his tree he stayed so still, the animals came close to him.

Thus he learnt to imitate all the noises of the night. The sooty

Monkeys soon began to chat with him. He learnt the whirring stutter

Of this bird, the booming honk of that, the toad’s belch, the swift

Inhalation of the shy gazelle. Rustles, bursts of hissing

Were as words to him. He learnt from the creatures of the bush

Which leaves were tasty, which were toxic, and then at times

A wounded beast would come to him, and he would apply

Some moss that was a balm to the wound. Thus the big cats of the jungle

Accepted him as their friend. Kweli taught the elephants

Not to eat the laurel-like leaves of poison trees. Then one night

He helped a snake vomit up a stone it had mistaken for a rat,

And the indebted snake whispered to him the secret of how

To change his skin. It was the bush that provided him

With an education. Beneath the canopy of its trees

He learnt to hum along with the bees and gradually his hum

Became an OM. Though he knew nothing of what this meant

On a continent far from the land where Upanishads were known,

Finding the three components of that holy sound, he sensed

That its intoning could help the soul discard all evil

Just as the snake discards the skin of a previous year. Thus he came

To know the bush, and enter it without the slightest fear.

Then one night, an immensely tall black elephant

Who had lost a tusk in his battle for a mate, began to trample

Down the bush near Kweli’s favourite seat. Maddened by

The injury which had turned gangrenous, the elephant battered

The wounded side of his trunk against a tree where the bees

Had a honeycomb stored, and there was a risk that the comb

Would get dislodged. Kweli made a trumpeting sound, offering

The elephant the poisonous leaves of the laurel that would

Put him out of his misery. The huge black proboscide accepted

That a quick death was better than long agony. And so the comb

And the bees’ home in the tree got saved. Then the swarm in

Gratitude offered their queen as the bride of his soul so that whatever befell,

His spiritual existence would be spread among them all

If ever he should be at risk of violent extinction. Kweli had grown

Into a man by then. His brother Zayn had left the hut and had gone

To work in the docks. He wanted to earn enough to buy a car.

Pretty soon he managed that, and drove up to the village

In order to show it off. By that time his grandma had passed on.

Back in the port where he worked, he met a girl whose Pa

Was white and whose Ma was black. He fancied her.

She liked his car, and his muscular arms and the sheen of his skin.

But her mother was a lady who still maintained respect

For one tradition, which was the payment of bridewealth

By the groom to the parents of the bride. And though her daughter

Was as keen as Zayn to get married, her mother demanded

More than Zayn could afford. More than ever his secret gnawed

At the soul of Zayn, whose member stiffened like a tusk

At the thought of possessing the girl who admired his vehicle.

There were cafes where witch doctors pricked their fetishes with pins.

He knew albino body parts could fetch a cool six thousand pounds;

The victims kidnapped so as to be dismembered by assassins.

Kweli was stirring a cauldron, mixing a dye for his mother when

They burst in and dragged him away, never to be seen again.

One who had hardly been seen by anyone. His kidneys went to Washington.

His mother blotted out her grief by rapidly losing her memory

As became apparent at the Christian ceremony that was held

To mark the marriage of Zayn to the girl of his choice. The parents

Of his bride, found him a comfortable job in the business of

His father-in-law, and pretty soon he was able to buy a more

Expensive car, and live in style in a spacious bungalow

Situated in the airy hills above the port. His wife gave birth to twins,

Both of whom were dark. Zayn breathed a secret sigh

Of relief. Everything seemed to be going well. His wife enjoyed

Flower arrangement and gardening. And so they planted trees

Around their house, and kept up charming flower-beds.

And all manner of plants and flowers bloomed about them as

They sat in their garden with their guests who were forever admiring

The wonderful view of the sea below, as their children swung

On a swing or played table-tennis in their recreation room.

But one evening, as the sun went down, Zayn who was reclining

On a garden chair, let his hand drift down among the dark leaves

Of some glorious white-petaled flower and was bitten by a snake.

He let out a cry, but the pain was not very great.

Nevertheless he was driven straight to the doctor

Who examined him and could observe no inflammation or

Swelling. Obviously the snake had not been of a poisonous

Variety. There was nothing to worry about. He was driven home

And slept as soundly as ever that night. But then a few days later

He noticed that his skin was paler. He was turning white.

Zayn decided to bathe in the sun, but lesions began to split

His skin. It was clear that he was losing all his precious melanin.

Desperate to keep his condition secret, Zayn took leave of his wife,

And drove to the hut at the village’s edge. There, his forgetful Ma

Failed to recognise this son who now went in fear for his life

And called him by his brother’s name. Albinism conquered him at last.

All his velvet blackness was now just a thing of the past.

Quite unprepared for this fate, Zayn stayed indoors. He could not eat

And perished a month later, hidden in the hut, but when he died

A swarm of bees descended on his corpse, and in some magical way

They entered it and Kweli stood there instead. He went out into

The sunlight. His newly entered body now accepted the sun.

Soon he was as black as his brother had been, and he became

His brother’s wife’s ghost husband, and she was very pleased with him.

♦

ANTHONY HOWELL, a former dancer with the Royal Ballet, was founder of The Theatre of Mistakes and performed solo at the Hayward Gallery and at the Sydney Biennale. His articles on visual art, dance, performance, and poetry have appeared in many publications including Art Monthly, The London Magazine, Harpers & Queen, The Times Literary Supplement. He is a contributing editor of The Fortnightly Review. In 2001 he received a LADA bursary to study the tango in Buenos Aires and now teaches the dance at his studio/gallery The Room in Tottenham Hale. He is the author of a seminal textbook, The Analysis of Performance Art: A Guide to Its Theory and Practice. Details about his collaborative project, Grey Suit Editions, are here. In 2019, his exploration of psychic chaos, Consciousness (with Multilation), was published by the Fortnightly’s imprint, Odd Volumes. His latest collection is From Inside (The High Window).

Image credits: Drawings by Anthony Howell. Top image from Burak Basturk.

