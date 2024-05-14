from ‘The Runiad’ book 7

< from Books 5 & 6

ANTHONY HOWELL writes: My own romantic notion of myself has encouraged me to attempt an epic. It will have 24 books and be the same length as the Odyssey. Each book will be approximately 24 pages long, with three seven-line verses per page. I have completed a clean draft of books 1 to 7, which I publish with Heyzine here, and to this file I will add each new book as it is completed.

from Book 7

(Erotic section from Agape or Eros)

So I’ll endorse erotic love for all its risks of mania, possessive rage

And merely ludic dalliance. At least its peaks and pitfalls entertain.

Take the case of Mohamed Granje who had many concubines:

And besides the wives the Prophet grants to believers,

He was blessed droves of slaves. His favourite wife, Kharmaglia,

Came from overseas and the Sultan had acquired this queen

From Syrian traders. Clearly of Circassian blood, with a milky skin,

Flaming hair and eyes as green as chrysolites,

She had used the serpentine enticements of her hips

To charm a husband famed as a scourge of Christian knights

(Albeit getting on in years), and made this despot slave

To her demands, while she herself possessed a temper

With a cruel flavour. All the other wives and concubines resorted to

The most abject flattery, desperate to win her favour.

Her Sultan tyrant also had a penchant for a Moorish page:

Souluk, a sweet, well-mannered lad his master valued highly

For his loyalty and for his meticulous attention to his duties.

The boy was deaf and dumb and this pathetic circumstance

Elicited the sympathy of everyone, so that none objected

To the boy, as bearer of his Master’s orders, freely going

In and out of the women’s quarters where the harem ladies

Made a fuss of him, and petted him, and chatted with the boy,

Knitting with their fingers in the language of the dumb.

One afternoon Souluk had gone into the chamber of Kharmaglia,

Bringing her a note from her Lord, and waited there to take back her reply.

The Sultana yawned as she read: she was alone with the page

And now she appraised him, feeling bored. Then what caught her eye

Was that Souluk was no longer a child. How could she not have observed

How nicely developed he was? His features, carved from ebony

Were delicate and finely cut, his muscled arms a delight!

His waist was slim. His thighs those of a champion athlete.

Earrings, bangles, anklets were set off by his matt black skin.

And since he was still kneeling there at the end of her long chair

She stretched a leg out lazily, touched his turban with a toe.

The boy thought that the Sultana desired him to kow-tow

And bent to touch the carpet with his forehead, but her hand

Clutched him by the neck as if he were a kitten

And dragged his head to rest against her knees. Her arms were all around him,

Her green eyes close to his, mesmerising, with aroused wide irises

Arousing him. He soon learnt what to do. And this intrigue

Was going on, much to their satisfaction, when its intimacies

Were brought to a halt by a conceited demon from the Sudan.

This fraud who liked to meddle in other people’s affairs,

Possessed of a smattering of hocus-pocus, came to the Court

And was struck by the appearance of the page and by his charm.

He saw how fond the Sultan was of the boy and he thought,

If I could make him speak, or if I could just make the savage old brute

Believe that he could, I might live in clover here. He therefore sought

An audience at the throne and bowed there with accomplished smarm:

“Mighty Obliterator of each and every crusader,

With my arcane spells, I could render young Souluk here talkative.”

The Sultan stared at the trickster and asked him how he could work

Such a feat. “That is my own affair, O Mohamed Granje,

Its Ring of Troth I won’t disclose, for verily my lips were sealed

By the Prince of Darkness with an oath. All that is gained

Would be lost if ever such a secret got revealed.

But if you’ll be so kind as to commit your page into my care

For about three weeks, I assure you I will bring him back to

The foot of your throne with a loosened tongue

That will sing the praises of the invincible Sultan, the Blessed One,

The Prophet’s bloody messenger, the well-honed Scimitar of Islam.”

Then the Sultan sent for Souluk and uttered the command,

And the sorcerer hurried away, leading the page by the hand.

In the meantime, starving for Souluk’s caresses, the Sultana

Had been driven crazy and in order to assuage her itch

For satisfaction and give vent to her desires, cruelly flogged

The softest parts of her favourite, calling her a bitch

As if she were flogging herself. And one night when the Sultan

Was in her chamber and asked her to give him back

An ancient Koran he had lent her, she undertook to send him

The sacred book as soon as Souluk had brought her a note

As he normally did. Mohamed Granje then informed her that for a spell

She would not see the page: great marvels were astir, he said

On Souluk’s behalf. At first her Lord was loathe to tell

Her what he knew and kept on saying that if he disclosed

What was going on, Eblis, Prince of Evil, would summon the dead

To attack him, but Kharmaglia, nestling in his aged arms

And with her wiles enticing him, managed to wheedle

Out of him the story of the boy who in a week or so would gain

The use of speech. Kharmaglia bit her lip of course,

And forced a laugh to prevent her husband noticing

How the news had startled her and how upset she was.

She doted on Souluk’s endowment, on the masculine aspect of this boy

And his impassioned kisses, but, of all his numerous charms,

The certainty he would never speak, never boast of his employ,

Was what she valued most of all. And now a pest from the Sudan

Was going to jeopardise a business she’d arranged so shrewdly.

And while her Lord was praying for this crook to work his miracles

And the lady fumed, consumed by apprehension just as much as lust,

The Sudanese was busily training Souluk. But of course, the man

Was never able to restore speech to the dumb. However he possessed

An enchanted parrot capable of several magic tricks.

This extraordinary bird had actually never been hatched,

But was a malicious djinn forced into a parrot’s shape.

It had mastered every language spoken by the sons of Adam

And could answer with sound sense any question put to it

In a pleasant voice. The bird was bullfinch sized and pert.

Souluk was taught to carry it concealed beneath his shirt.

The parrot spoke when the boy gave a tug to its tail

And the page learnt to look at people’s lips so as to understand

When they were speaking and choose just when to prompt it to respond.

Exactly then, Souluk would begin to open and shut his trap.

After intense rehearsal, how could this possibly fail

To convince the court that Souluk could speak? As a matter of fact,

As ventriloqual effect this was a convincing act.

With the bird well hidden in the pit of the stomach of Souluk

The trickster led the page back into the presence of Mohamed Granje.

“Here, O mighty Sultan is your slave again,” the swindler said.

“Speak to him, O Protector of the poor, speak to him and he will reply.”

“O Souluk,” the Sultan cried, starting to his feet,

“Can you really speak like all the sons of Adam can?”

“‘Yes, my Master,” said the parrot. “Yes — thanks to this magician —

At long last I can speak in Arabic and listen too,

At long last I can sing your praises, benefactor of mine,

Sultan of all Sultans, whose welcome face dost shine

Like unto the amplest moon seen in a cloudless sky!”

“Praise be!” said Mohamed Granje plumping down on his throne,

“This is the day of Ogh Magogh, day when the dead arise

From the tomb, the dumb speak and the barren crone

Is got with child!” And stumbling down now from his dais

He took Souluk in his embrace and kissed him on each cheek.

“Tell me, page, how has this holy person managed to let loose

Your tongue?” “Now, O precious Father of mine, fair Restorer

Of the true Faith, allow me to rest for a while,’ said the parrot,

Speaking through its hidden beak and coming to a conclusion,

As it had been told to. “This is the first time since the Tarot

Cast my destiny that I have spoken, and I get quite easily

Fatigued.” The Sudanese chimed in that the boy needed to engage

His voice cautiously at first, so as not to overwork his larynx,

And the Sultan, overwhelmed with joy, dismissed his articulate page

And gave the wizard silk and velvet cloaks to wear, a ring

With a huge ruby, a silver breastplate bossed with precious stones,

A ewer in the shape of a phoenix and a sack of golden coins.

That night the Sultan, still in a daze, went to Kharmaglia’s rooms.

He could speak of nothing else but the sweet voice of Souluk,

And she, now frantically eager to know exactly what the boy’s

Voice sounded like and what he had said harassed Mohamed Granje

With a perfect storm of questions. How she longed to meet the page,

To speak to him, to hear this voice of his with her own ears,

Although this new ability aroused in her unforeseen fears

Of what it might let slip, this voice. After what seemed like an age

Souluk appeared (three days later), bringing her a note

From her awful husband, which she took with trembling hands

And jotted down an answer while she scrutinised the lad

Kneeling on the carpet, with his usual humble smile

Lighting up the darkness of his face as did the whites

Of his eyes. “Is it true, Souluk, that you have acquired the gift

Of speech bestowed upon all other sons of Adam?”

“Yes, O sensual mistress of mine,” sang the parrot.

“A powerful Magus has loosened my tongue so that my spirit delights

In praising Allah the Merciful for having lit up the moon

Which is no more than a carrot compared to the composite boon

Of your versifiable features fashioned so as to beguile

Every son of Adam, Madam, giving the wings such a lift!”

Now the Sultana stared perplexed straight into the page’s

Inexpressive face with its mouth that simply opened and then shut.

Surely in his way of speaking there was something counterfeit?

While his voice was loud and clear, the lips moved as if mumbling.

Squatting on the carpet in front of him, she clasped him in her arms

And greedily, ever so greedily, began to kiss his yielding mouth.

The parrot, squeezed between his chest and her encroaching knees,

Panted, “Queen of Mercy, do not crush the life from me in this

Embrace that is the open gate to bliss.’ She started at this voice.

It was as though Souluk had addressed her with his belly;

How had he managed to utter a word when her lips were fastened

To his mouth? She tore apart her lover’s shirt and shrieked

When she saw the parrot fly across the room and perch upon a shelf.

With an unfeminine oath, the woman, learning the truth,

Darted after the bird who, scared to death, had left the shelf

By now and was attempting to escape through the window.

With a leap she grabbed it and flung it into a tankard of palm-wine:

For in defiance of the Moslem law this Circassian woman drank,

And often, when no one was about, her favourite would sneak

In with this tankard full of the palm’s fermented sap.

Now Kharmaglia snatched up a crop and rushed upon Souluk.

But Souluk seized the note she’d scrawled, rescued the parrot, and fled.

He got to his room dishevelled, his shirt torn from neck to navel,

Changed, combed his hair and bound a new silk turban round his head.

Then he attended to the bird. With its feathers soaked in wine,

The parrot lay on the table limp and clammy, but it wasn’t dead,

For Souluk felt its heart beat against the palm of his hand.

Patiently the page dried its feathers, wrapping it in a towel,

Cleansing it from tail to head till it wearily lifted an eyelid,

Belched and, darting surly glances at him, blurted out a word or two.

But since the boy was deaf he couldn’t hear what the parrot said.

Souluk, with the bird installed again, went towards the throne

To hand Kharmaglia’s note to his Imam. Mohamed Granje was alone

“What has the Sultana said, my boy? Wasn’t she overjoyed

At hearing how you’ve learnt to speak?” Souluk twitched his lips.

Not a word came out of his mouth. Startled now, the Sultan

Fixed him with uneasy stare. ‘Are you tired, Souluk? I fear you have

Gone and strained your tongue: the godly man from Sudan had warned…”

“Tired, me?” a husky voice croaked with a coarse guffaw.

“You’d have gone and drowned if you’d been steeped in wine!

May Allah burn the stinking whore alive and the blasted cuckold

Who thinks that he’s her owner.” Struggling not to go under

In the tankard full of wine, the bird had managed not to drown,

But bobbing up and down, it had taken aboard so much of what it floundered in

That now it spoke at random, not knowing what it was saying, while Souluk,

Deaf to the rant of the drunken bird, kept mumbling and smiling.

“What are you saying?” stuttered the wonder-struck Sultan. “Tell me of whom

Are you speaking?” “Of whom? Of that red-headed bitch of a witch

Who wanted to drown me in booze; of the lush hussy who uses her pussy

To dance you like her puppet, while she jolts and writhes in the arms

Of all the brawny gamecocks she can find…” The Sultan in a rage

Sprang on his page, shaking him like a rag-doll by the shoulders:

Then he punched him in the face, punched him and punched him again, until

The parrot fluttered out of his chest and perched on the doorway’s lintel.

Now the Sultan paused, hand upraised, unable to believe his eyes

While the enchanted bird with the persistence of a drunkard

Went on upsetting the applecart with the most foul-mouthed abuse:

“You shallow-pated fart, you didn’t know I was nesting in her lover’s heart!

D’you think fair harlots see the embraces of some ancient ape

As anything more than a tiresome rape that they have to put up with?

Withered old fool, you’re blinded by a pair of tits!” Suddenly the sultan

Gathered up his wits. With a jerk, he unsheathed the scimitar he loved to hone

And the page’s severed head bounced down the steps of the throne.

The poor boy died without a clue as to what had occurred or why.

All bespattered with blood, the Sultan swooped down on his harem.

Horror again ensued. You can imagine what became of Kharmaglia.

As for the magical parrot, the bird had fallen asleep above the door

And, on waking up, no longer drunk, it was the head of the page it saw

Staring up at the ceiling from the floor. This unpleasant sight

Made it decide that now was the appropriate time for flight.

And so the bird flew back to the Sudan, and to its old

Master the magician who had fled the court, with cloaks and jewels

And so forth, as soon as he could load them onto camels

And get out of there — well aware his fraud would be discovered

Soon enough. In his native village he acquired a pleasant house

An orchard, a herd of cows and a shapely maiden from Sennaar.

When the parrot joined its master, it was welcomed heartily.

In the evenings, after a meal, they used to retire to the orchard.

There the bird would perch on the limb of a tree and over and over repeat

What had happened at Mohamed Granje’s Court: it mimicked

The Sultana’s lazy voice, the Sultan’s rage, and its own belching guffaws

When, drunk as a lord, it had told the tyrant what an ape he was.

The Sudanese rocked back and forth, the tears streaming down his face

And the girl from Sennaar split her sides with laughter, panting for breath.

—This is the fourth installment of The Runiad. —

ANTHONY HOWELL, a former dancer with the Royal Ballet, was founder of The Theatre of Mistakes and performed solo at the Hayward Gallery and at the Sydney Biennale. His articles on visual art, dance, performance, and poetry have appeared in many publications including Art Monthly, The London Magazine, Harpers & Queen, The Times Literary Supplement. He is a contributing editor of The Fortnightly Review. In 2001 he received a LADA bursary to study the tango in Buenos Aires and now teaches the dance at his studio/gallery The Room in Tottenham Hale. He is the author of a seminal textbook, The Analysis of Performance Art: A Guide to Its Theory and Practice. Details about his collaborative project, Grey Suit Editions, are here. In 2019, his exploration of psychic chaos, Consciousness (with Multilation), was published by the Fortnightly’s imprint, Odd Volumes. His latest collection is From Inside (The High Window).

Image credits: Drawings by Anthony Howell. Top image from Burak Basturk.

