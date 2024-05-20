‘What is poetry?’

Mariangela

Ian Seed

Three texts

Rupert M Loydell

Vessel

Melita Schaum

Some Guts

Simon Collings (with collages by John Goodby)

Three Short Fictions

Meg Pokrass

The Campus Novel

Peter Robinson

Charlie Boy and Captain Fitz: A One-Act Play

Alan Wall

Snapshot, Sachsenhausen and three more poems

Peter Blair

Seven short poems

Lucian Staiano-Daniels

Four prose poems

Olivia Tuck

The Back of Beyond and two more prose poems

Tony Kitt

Two poems

Moriana Delgado

from Reverse | Inverse

Lucy Hamilton

Six haibun

Sheila E. Murphy

Kingfishers and cobblestones and five more new poems

Kitty Hawkins

Zion Offramp 76–78

Mark Scroggins

Come dancing with me and two more new poems

Marc Vincenz

Please swipe right

Chloe Phillips

‘Three Postcards’ and a prose poem

Linda Black

Still life

Melita Schaum

In memory of

John Taylor with drawings by Sam Forder

Immortal wreckage

Will Stone

New in Translation

Snowdrifts

Marina Tsvetaeva, trans. by Belinda Cooke

Poems from Prière (1924)

Pierre Jean Jouve, trans. by Will Stone

Six prose poems

Pietro di Marchi, trans. by Peter Robinson

The goddess of emptiness.

Jean Frémon, trans. by John Taylor