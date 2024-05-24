Two eclogues.



By JOHN WILKINSON.

◊

ECLOGUE: EACH TO EACH

The flattened world is incapable of folding its creatures;

they enter no burrows, nests

cannot raise a rookery aloft amidst spheres of mistletoe,

new carrot-top curls subside,

creep along the earth they intrigue and disguise, matted

and too shallow. What can break the bed, transparency

of air that glazes the repoussé,

stunted spring? Could it for that matter, rise from a case

womb-like or of iron wrought,

or dive into the court of consciousness, deep inner hold—

neural flashes were the whole thing though never One;

burn-off flares as of crude

flashed in the void that hovers still in condensing layers:

O the desert O sea englobe

in White Matter Hyperintensities about those fiery spots

making of each creature they birth, a crustacean of fear,

networked with a faint pulse,

before task interference, before a jamming, a distortion,

estranges each from each,

from the wavelength promising some end to isolation.

In a flattened world the doors are doors to more doors

that on its rising slam in the sun’s face;

sinking to the seabed devastates its locker while welded

to entrap a lurking animal

inside or out, it makes no difference. Tendrils, antennae,

infant fingers, will nothing stretch forth, nothing stretch

to a kind touch? Slamming epitaphs

unfold as they shut on life spoken for to death, shutters

throw open to a premature spring,

exposing heads of bloom to singe in the cold snap dawn.

◊

ECLOGUE: ALL THE SAME

You halted in your tracks. Whose was the violet shadow

springing out as if my own?

Whose was that goading itch, its cryptic code, etched on

glass that was itself reflected

on itself, having gone opaque as though with cataracts?

Opacity that chills like glass shields before a riot squad,

tough glass the shadows hive behind

held in reserve, struggling to sneak past lights blinking

from your eye-pits or mine,

escape the haptic winding cloth that once had been flesh.

Time to speak to the matter. If its shadow cutting loose,

all the same were a truer substance,

while its too too solid were a puppet, smirkingly diverts

an accuser grabbing your lapel

for a response, melting to the background with a shrug—

if the spirit in its truth were corrupt while a traitor body

petted and indulged, were reliably

restored through grace and calisthenics, this surrogate

surely takes the biscuit, as it

blinds itself to stay true to the evasions even love avows.

You are your shadow, but the sun at full height reduces

its grimace to a fixed beam

directed to the throat, although a scan for face detection

distorts through glass.

See the Janus face turn inwards, ingratiating and pitiless—

all too wrapped up in yourself, doff your corrosive coat.

Breaths play across my front face,

scent pooled on a pavement fronting a kebab takeaway

affronts; at the fence overlooking

Worms Head, I am suffocated by some air-blue affection.

♦

JOHN WILKINSON’s most recent books of poetry are Wood Circle (The Last Books 2021) and Fugue State (Shearsman 2023). His absentee memoir Colours Nailed to the Mast was published by Shearsman in 2024.

